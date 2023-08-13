Only 1% Genius Can Tell Which Horse The Head Belongs To Within 7 Seconds!

Hold your horses! Here comes another mind-blowing optical illusion that is so difficult to solve that netizens are losing it! This optical illusion will challenge your vision, intelligence, observation powers, and attention to detail.

This perplexing image of two horses going viral on social media is asking you to tell which horse the head belongs to. Now, keep in mind that optical illusion images can create a deception to make you question your intelligence.

In the image, the horses are numbered 1 and 2. Some users said the head belongs to horse 1 while some argued the head belongs to horse 2.

Can You Tell Which Horse The Head Belongs To? This optical illusion will blow your head! Here we have one head but two horses. Which horse does the head belong to in this optical illusion picture? You will get 7 seconds to solve this horse head optical illusion challenge.

99% People Failed To Which Horse The Head Belongs To! Can You Guess?

The internet is confused. This optical illusion image of two horses and one head shared on Instagram is going viral with the name ‘horse head optical illusion’ asking the users which horse the head belongs to.

At first glance, it looks like two horses are grazing in the paddock. However, only one head is visible which is leaving viewers to question which horse the head belongs to.

Your challenge starts now! Can you tell which horse’s head is that?

Observe the picture. Is it horse 1 or horse 2? It might get frustrating to figure out the answer. Keep in mind optical illusions play visual trickery to manipulate how your mind interprets visual information.

SHARE this optical illusion picture with your family, friends, and colleagues. Challenge them to tell which horse the head belongs to.

Horse Head Optical Illusion Answers

Bravo! If you were able to tell which horse the head belongs to. If you did, then you are a certified optical illusion master! If you are still looking for the answer, check the answer below.

The answer is horse 2. Look at the image carefully, you will notice the hair colour of the horse's head is black which matches the body of the horse on the right (horse 2).





Did you enjoy this optical illusion?

