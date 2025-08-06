Kartavya Bhavan: Check its Location, Significance and Key Features

The Kartavya Bhawan is a newly inaugurated government campus built as part of India's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project. Opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 6, 2025, it is a major step towards modernizing the administrative infrastructure of the country. Located along the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, the building will house major ministries under one roof, improving efficiency and inter-departmental coordination. Designed with access to stability, smart technology, and attention, Kartavya Bhavan has advanced meeting facilities, energy-efficient systems, and green architecture. It symbolizes a modern, integrated, and prepared governance model for India from the structures of the colonial era. Check Out: Which is the Largest City of Bihar? #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan at Kartavya Path in Delhi.



What is Kartavya Bhavan? Kartavya Bhavan, New Delhi, is a new inauguration government office complex, developed under India's Central Vista redevelopment project. Opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 6, 2025, it is the first of the ten buildings employed for the new Common Central Secretariat (CCS). Located on Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath), Kartavya Bhavan is ready to become the administrative center of the Government of India, near reputed sites like Bharat Gate and Parliament. The building exceeds 1.5 million square meters, with land and two floors above two basements. It is designed for home matters, foreign affairs, rural development, and major central ministries such as petroleum and natural gas. The infrastructure is equipped with 24 large conference chambers, 26 medium meeting places, and 67 team rooms to provide a coordination facility between the departments.

Where is Kartavya Bhavan located? Kartavya Bhavan is located in the center of New Delhi, where Ceremonial Boulevard is known as Kartavya Path, which was previously called Rajpath. It is located near many major administrative and historical sites in India, including the India Gate, Rashtrapati Bhavan, North Block, South Block, and New Parliament House. The place is part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, which is a major initiative to modernize and centralize the administrative functions of the government. By being placed within the Central Vista zone, Kartavya Bhavan plays a central role in the country's new administrative layout. Its strategic location ensures easy coordination between ministries and departments, providing better access to different parts of the city. The site reflects the government's vision for a more efficient and integrated governance system.

Key Features of the Kartavya Bhavan The Kartavya Bhavan, inaugurated in August 2025, is a modern government office complex designed to work as part of the new Common Central Secretariat under the Central Vista redevelopment project. It combines administrative efficiency, smart technology, and permanent infrastructure. Its main features here are: Integrated Ministry The building has several important central ministries, including home affairs, external matters, rural development, MSMEs, and petroleum and natural gas, which help improve coordination and efficiency. Smart Office Infrastructure Kartavya Bhavan consists of 24 major conference halls, 26 medium-sized meeting rooms, and 67 teamwork spaces. The complete feature includes safe, access-controlled entry points and centralized monitoring systems.