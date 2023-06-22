List of Countries in North America: Interesting Facts, Population, Area

North America is the third largest continent in the world, after Asia and Africa. It is bordered by the Arctic Ocean to the north, the Atlantic Ocean to the east, the Caribbean Sea and South America to the southeast, and the Pacific Ocean to the west and south.

North America's total geographical area is 24,500,995 square kilometers (9,540,000 square miles), which is approximately 16.5% of Earth’s land area. The most part of North America lies between the Arctic Circle and the Tropic of Cancer. The largest countries in North America in terms of land area are Canada and the United States of America (USA).

North America is home to a diverse range of cultures, languages, and landscapes. North America is a vast and diverse continent with a rich history and culture. It is a land of contrasts, with towering mountains, vast deserts, natural resources, and lush rainforests.

In this article, we have shared the list of countries in North America along with the top 10 North American countries (in terms of population and area).

List of North American Countries

There are 23 countries in North America. The largest country in terms of area is Canada and in terms of population is the United States. Below, we have shared an alphabetical list of North American countries:

Here is a list of North American countries:

1

Antigua and Barbuda

2

Bahamas

3

Barbados

4

Belize

5

Canada

6

Costa Rica

7

Cuba

8

Dominica

9

Dominican Republic

10

El Salvador

11

Grenada

12

Guatemala

13

Haiti

14

Honduras

15

Jamaica

16

Mexico

17

Nicaragua

18

Panama

19

Saint Kitts and Nevis

20

Saint Lucia

21

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

22

Trinidad and Tobago

23

United States of America (USA)

Top 10 North American Countries by Population

Here are the top 10 North American countries by population, with their estimated populations as of 2023 (data from UNFPA).

Top 10 North American Countries By Population

North American Countries 

Population

United States

340 million

Mexico

128.5 million

Canada

38.8 million

Guatemala

18.1 million

Haiti

11.7 million

Dominican Republic

11.3 million

Cuba

11.2 million

Honduras

10.6 million

Nicaragua

7 million

El Salvador

6.4 million

Top 10 North American Countries in Terms of Area

Here is a list of the top 10 North American countries in terms of area, with their land area in square kilometers (km2).

Top 10 North American Countries in Terms of Area

North American Countries

Area Covered

Canada

9,984,670 km² 

United States

9,629,091 km² 

Mexico

1,964,375 km² 

Nicaragua

130,373 km² 

Honduras

112,492 km² 

Cuba

109,886 km² 

Guatemala

108,889 km² 

Panama

75,417 km² 

Costa Rica

51,100 km² 

Dominican Republic

48,671 km² 

List of Countries in Europe: Interesting Facts, Population, Area

Interesting GK Facts About North America

Some of the most interesting facts about North America include:

  • The highest point in North America is Mount Denali, which is located in Alaska. It is also known as Mount McKinley, and it is 20,310 feet (6,190 meters) tall.
  • The lowest point in North America is Death Valley, which is located in California. It is 282 feet (86 meters) below sea level.
  • The Great Lakes are the largest freshwater system in the world. They are located in the United States and Canada and cover an area of about 94,000 square miles (240,000 square kilometers).
  • The Grand Canyon is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. It is located in Arizona, and it is 277 miles (446 kilometers) long, up to 18 miles (29 kilometers) wide, and up to a mile (1.6 kilometers) deep.

