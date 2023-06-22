List of Countries in North America: Interesting Facts, Population, Area

North America is the third largest continent in the world, after Asia and Africa. It is bordered by the Arctic Ocean to the north, the Atlantic Ocean to the east, the Caribbean Sea and South America to the southeast, and the Pacific Ocean to the west and south.

North America's total geographical area is 24,500,995 square kilometers (9,540,000 square miles), which is approximately 16.5% of Earth’s land area. The most part of North America lies between the Arctic Circle and the Tropic of Cancer. The largest countries in North America in terms of land area are Canada and the United States of America (USA).

North America is home to a diverse range of cultures, languages, and landscapes. North America is a vast and diverse continent with a rich history and culture. It is a land of contrasts, with towering mountains, vast deserts, natural resources, and lush rainforests.

List of North American Countries

There are 23 countries in North America. The largest country in terms of area is Canada and in terms of population is the United States. Below, we have shared an alphabetical list of North American countries:

1 Antigua and Barbuda 2 Bahamas 3 Barbados 4 Belize 5 Canada 6 Costa Rica 7 Cuba 8 Dominica 9 Dominican Republic 10 El Salvador 11 Grenada 12 Guatemala 13 Haiti 14 Honduras 15 Jamaica 16 Mexico 17 Nicaragua 18 Panama 19 Saint Kitts and Nevis 20 Saint Lucia 21 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 22 Trinidad and Tobago 23 United States of America (USA)

Top 10 North American Countries by Population

Here are the top 10 North American countries by population, with their estimated populations as of 2023 (data from UNFPA).

Top 10 North American Countries By Population North American Countries Population United States 340 million Mexico 128.5 million Canada 38.8 million Guatemala 18.1 million Haiti 11.7 million Dominican Republic 11.3 million Cuba 11.2 million Honduras 10.6 million Nicaragua 7 million El Salvador 6.4 million

Top 10 North American Countries in Terms of Area

Here is a list of the top 10 North American countries in terms of area, with their land area in square kilometers (km2).

Top 10 North American Countries in Terms of Area North American Countries Area Covered Canada 9,984,670 km² United States 9,629,091 km² Mexico 1,964,375 km² Nicaragua 130,373 km² Honduras 112,492 km² Cuba 109,886 km² Guatemala 108,889 km² Panama 75,417 km² Costa Rica 51,100 km² Dominican Republic 48,671 km²

Interesting GK Facts About North America

Some of the most interesting facts about North America include:

The highest point in North America is Mount Denali, which is located in Alaska. It is also known as Mount McKinley, and it is 20,310 feet (6,190 meters) tall.

The lowest point in North America is Death Valley, which is located in California. It is 282 feet (86 meters) below sea level.

The Great Lakes are the largest freshwater system in the world. They are located in the United States and Canada and cover an area of about 94,000 square miles (240,000 square kilometers).

The Grand Canyon is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. It is located in Arizona, and it is 277 miles (446 kilometers) long, up to 18 miles (29 kilometers) wide, and up to a mile (1.6 kilometers) deep.

