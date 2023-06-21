List of Countries in Europe: Interesting Facts, Population, Area
Europe is the second smallest continent in the world, after Australia, but it is the third most populous, with over 750 million people. It is located entirely in the Northern Hemisphere and mostly in the Eastern Hemisphere. Europe shares the continental landmass of Afro-Eurasia with both Africa and Asia.
The area of Europe is about 10.53 million square kilometers (4.06 million square miles). The continent is bordered by the Arctic Ocean to the north, the Atlantic Ocean to the west, the Mediterranean Sea to the south, and the Black Sea, the Caspian Sea, and the Ural Mountains to the east. The most common languages spoken in Europe are English, German, French, Russian, Italian, Greek, Portuguese, Spanish, Nordic Languages, and East European Languages. English is the most widely spoken language in Europe, with over 380 million speakers.
Map of Europe
List of European Countries
There are 50 countries in Europe, but only 44 of them have their capital city on the European continent. The largest country in Europe is Russia, followed by Ukraine and France. The smallest country in Europe is Vatican City, which is only about 0.44 square kilometers (0.17 square miles) in area.
Here is a list of European countries:
|
1
|
Russia
|
2
|
Germany
|
3
|
United Kingdom
|
4
|
France
|
5
|
Italy
|
6
|
Spain
|
7
|
Ukraine
|
8
|
Poland
|
9
|
Romania
|
10
|
Netherlands
|
11
|
Belgium
|
12
|
Czechia
|
13
|
Greece
|
14
|
Portugal
|
15
|
Sweden
|
16
|
Hungary
|
17
|
Belarus
|
18
|
Austria
|
19
|
Serbia
|
20
|
Switzerland
|
21
|
Bulgaria
|
22
|
Denmark
|
23
|
Finland
|
24
|
Slovakia
|
25
|
Norway
|
26
|
Ireland
|
27
|
Croatia
|
28
|
Moldova
|
29
|
Bosnia and Herzegovina
|
30
|
Albania
|
31
|
Lithuania
|
32
|
North Macedonia
|
33
|
Slovenia
|
34
|
Latvia
|
35
|
Kosovo
|
36
|
Estonia
|
37
|
Montenegro
|
38
|
Luxembourg
|
39
|
Malta
|
40
|
Iceland
|
41
|
Andorra
|
42
|
Monaco
|
43
|
Liechtenstein
|
44
|
San Marino
|
45
|
Holy See
Top 10 European Countries by Population
Here are the top 10 European countries by population, with their estimated populations as of 2023. Russia is by far the most populous country in Europe, with over 145 million people. Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy are the next four most populous countries, each with over 60 million people.
|
Top 10 European Countries By Population
|
European Countries
|
Population
|
Russia
|
145.6 million
|
Germany
|
83.1 million
|
France
|
68 million
|
United Kingdom
|
66.8 million
|
Italy
|
60.2 million
|
Spain
|
47 million
|
Ukraine
|
44.3 million
|
Poland
|
37.9 million
|
Romania
|
19.3 million
|
The Netherlands
|
17.3 million
Top 10 European Countries in Terms of Area
Here is a list of the top 10 European countries in terms of area, with their land area in square kilometers (km2). Russia is by far the largest country in Europe, both in terms of population and area. Ukraine is the second largest country in Europe, followed by France, Spain, and Sweden.
|
Top 10 European Countries in Terms of Area
|
European Countries
|
Area Covered
|
Russia
|
17,098,246 km²
|
Ukraine
|
603,500 km²
|
France
|
543,940 km²
|
Spain
|
505,992 km²
|
Sweden
|
450,295 km²
|
Germany
|
357,114 km²
|
Finland
|
338,425 km²
|
Norway
|
323,802 km²
|
Poland
|
312,696 km²
|
Italy
|
301,339 km²
Interesting Facts about Europe
The northern lights, or the aurora borealis
Highest Mountain in Europe
The highest mountain in Europe is Mount Elbrus, which is located in Russia. It is 5,642 meters (18,510 feet) tall. The largest lake in Europe is the Ladoga Lake, which is located in Russia. It is 17,700 square kilometers (6,830 square miles) in area. The longest river in Europe is the Volga River, which is also located in Russia. It is 3,690 kilometers (2,290 miles) long.
Four Regions in Europe
Europe is a diverse and fascinating continent with a rich history and culture. It is a popular tourist destination, and it is home to some of the world's most famous cities, such as London, Paris, Rome, and Berlin.
Europe can be divided into four main regions: Northern Europe, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Southern Europe.
Northern Europe includes countries such as Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Iceland. This region is known for its cold climate, its beautiful fjords, and its Nordic cultures. As per the United Nations Population Division, approximately 106 million people reside in Northern Europe (in 2020). Denmark is the world’s cleanest European city, as per the World’s Population Review Report 2023. The Northern Lights, known also as aurora borealis, are spotted in the sky of Norway.
Western Europe includes countries such as France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Italy. This region is known for its rich history, its vibrant cities, and its beautiful countryside. As per the United Nations Population Division, approximately 196 million people reside in Western Europe (in 2020). The Matterhorn, one of the most famous and iconic pyramid shape mountain in the world can be found in Switzerland.
Eastern Europe includes countries such as Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Romania, and Hungary. This region is known for its diverse cultures, its stunning architecture, and its natural beauty. As per the United Nations Population Division, approximately 293 million people reside in Eastern Europe (in 2020). Wilanów Palace, one of Poland's most important monuments, is located in the Wilanów district of Warsaw.
Southern Europe includes countries such as Greece, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Turkey. This region is known for its sunny climate, its beautiful beaches, and its ancient ruins. As per the United Nations Population Division, approximately 152 million people reside in Southern Europe (in 2020). Vatican city is the least populated country in the world with a population of just over 800 persons.
References
