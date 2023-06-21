List of Countries in Europe: Interesting Facts, Population, Area

Europe is the second smallest continent in the world. Learn interesting facts about the countries in Europe. Discover the most populous and largest countries in Europe.
Europe is the second smallest continent in the world, after Australia, but it is the third most populous, with over 750 million people. It is located entirely in the Northern Hemisphere and mostly in the Eastern Hemisphere. Europe shares the continental landmass of Afro-Eurasia with both Africa and Asia.

The area of Europe is about 10.53 million square kilometers (4.06 million square miles). The continent is bordered by the Arctic Ocean to the north, the Atlantic Ocean to the west, the Mediterranean Sea to the south, and the Black Sea, the Caspian Sea, and the Ural Mountains to the east. The most common languages spoken in Europe are English, German, French, Russian, Italian, Greek, Portuguese, Spanish, Nordic Languages, and East European Languages. English is the most widely spoken language in Europe, with over 380 million speakers.

Europe MapMap of Europe

List of European Countries

There are 50 countries in Europe, but only 44 of them have their capital city on the European continent. The largest country in Europe is Russia, followed by Ukraine and France. The smallest country in Europe is Vatican City, which is only about 0.44 square kilometers (0.17 square miles) in area.

Here is a list of European countries:

1

Russia

2

Germany

3

United Kingdom

4

France

5

Italy

6

Spain

7

Ukraine

8

Poland

9

Romania

10

Netherlands

11

Belgium

12

Czechia

13

Greece

14

Portugal

15

Sweden

16

Hungary

17

Belarus

18

Austria

19

Serbia

20

Switzerland

21

Bulgaria

22

Denmark

23

Finland

24

Slovakia

25

Norway

26

Ireland

27

Croatia

28

Moldova

29

Bosnia and Herzegovina

30

Albania

31

Lithuania

32

North Macedonia

33

Slovenia

34

Latvia

35

Kosovo

36

Estonia

37

Montenegro

38

Luxembourg

39

Malta

40

Iceland

41

Andorra

42

Monaco

43

Liechtenstein

44

San Marino

45

Holy See

Top 10 European Countries by Population

Here are the top 10 European countries by population, with their estimated populations as of 2023. Russia is by far the most populous country in Europe, with over 145 million people. Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy are the next four most populous countries, each with over 60 million people.

Top 10 European Countries By Population

European Countries 

Population

Russia 

145.6 million

Germany 

83.1 million

France  

68 million

United Kingdom 

66.8 million

Italy 

60.2 million

Spain 

47 million

Ukraine 

44.3 million

Poland 

37.9 million

Romania  

19.3 million

The Netherlands 

17.3 million

Top 10 European Countries in Terms of Area

Here is a list of the top 10 European countries in terms of area, with their land area in square kilometers (km2). Russia is by far the largest country in Europe, both in terms of population and area. Ukraine is the second largest country in Europe, followed by France, Spain, and Sweden.

Top 10 European Countries in Terms of Area

European Countries

Area Covered

Russia

17,098,246 km² 

Ukraine 

603,500 km²

France 

543,940 km² 

Spain 

505,992 km² 

Sweden 

450,295 km²

Germany 

357,114 km²

Finland 

338,425 km²

Norway

323,802 km² 

Poland

312,696 km² 

Italy

301,339 km² 

Interesting Facts about Europe

Northern Lights EuropeThe northern lights, or the aurora borealis 

Highest Mountain in Europe

The highest mountain in Europe is Mount Elbrus, which is located in Russia. It is 5,642 meters (18,510 feet) tall. The largest lake in Europe is the Ladoga Lake, which is located in Russia. It is 17,700 square kilometers (6,830 square miles) in area. The longest river in Europe is the Volga River, which is also located in Russia. It is 3,690 kilometers (2,290 miles) long.

Four Regions in Europe

Europe is a diverse and fascinating continent with a rich history and culture. It is a popular tourist destination, and it is home to some of the world's most famous cities, such as London, Paris, Rome, and Berlin.

Europe can be divided into four main regions: Northern Europe, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Southern Europe.

Northern Europe includes countries such as Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Iceland. This region is known for its cold climate, its beautiful fjords, and its Nordic cultures. As per the United Nations Population Division, approximately 106 million people reside in Northern Europe (in 2020). Denmark is the world’s cleanest European city, as per the World’s Population Review Report 2023. The Northern Lights, known also as aurora borealis, are spotted in the sky of Norway.

Western Europe includes countries such as France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Italy. This region is known for its rich history, its vibrant cities, and its beautiful countryside. As per the United Nations Population Division, approximately 196 million people reside in Western Europe (in 2020). The Matterhorn, one of the most famous and iconic pyramid shape mountain in the world can be found in Switzerland.

Eastern Europe includes countries such as Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Romania, and Hungary. This region is known for its diverse cultures, its stunning architecture, and its natural beauty. As per the United Nations Population Division, approximately 293 million people reside in Eastern Europe (in 2020). Wilanów Palace, one of Poland's most important monuments, is located in the Wilanów district of Warsaw.

Southern Europe includes countries such as Greece, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Turkey. This region is known for its sunny climate, its beautiful beaches, and its ancient ruins. As per the United Nations Population Division, approximately 152 million people reside in Southern Europe (in 2020). Vatican city is the least populated country in the world with a population of just over 800 persons.

FAQ

How many countries are there in Europe?

There are 50 countries in Europe, but only 44 of them have their capital city on the European continent.

Which is the largest country in Europe?

The largest country in Europe is Russia, both in terms of population and area. Russia covers 17,098,246 km² of area.

Which is the smallest country in Europe?

Vatican city is the least populated European country in the world with a population of just over 800 persons.
