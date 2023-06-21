List of Countries in Europe: Interesting Facts, Population, Area

Europe is the second smallest continent in the world, after Australia, but it is the third most populous, with over 750 million people. It is located entirely in the Northern Hemisphere and mostly in the Eastern Hemisphere. Europe shares the continental landmass of Afro-Eurasia with both Africa and Asia.

The area of Europe is about 10.53 million square kilometers (4.06 million square miles). The continent is bordered by the Arctic Ocean to the north, the Atlantic Ocean to the west, the Mediterranean Sea to the south, and the Black Sea, the Caspian Sea, and the Ural Mountains to the east. The most common languages spoken in Europe are English, German, French, Russian, Italian, Greek, Portuguese, Spanish, Nordic Languages, and East European Languages. English is the most widely spoken language in Europe, with over 380 million speakers.

Map of Europe

List of European Countries

There are 50 countries in Europe, but only 44 of them have their capital city on the European continent. The largest country in Europe is Russia, followed by Ukraine and France. The smallest country in Europe is Vatican City, which is only about 0.44 square kilometers (0.17 square miles) in area.

Here is a list of European countries:

1 Russia 2 Germany 3 United Kingdom 4 France 5 Italy 6 Spain 7 Ukraine 8 Poland 9 Romania 10 Netherlands 11 Belgium 12 Czechia 13 Greece 14 Portugal 15 Sweden 16 Hungary 17 Belarus 18 Austria 19 Serbia 20 Switzerland 21 Bulgaria 22 Denmark 23 Finland 24 Slovakia 25 Norway 26 Ireland 27 Croatia 28 Moldova 29 Bosnia and Herzegovina 30 Albania 31 Lithuania 32 North Macedonia 33 Slovenia 34 Latvia 35 Kosovo 36 Estonia 37 Montenegro 38 Luxembourg 39 Malta 40 Iceland 41 Andorra 42 Monaco 43 Liechtenstein 44 San Marino 45 Holy See

Top 10 European Countries by Population

Here are the top 10 European countries by population, with their estimated populations as of 2023. Russia is by far the most populous country in Europe, with over 145 million people. Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy are the next four most populous countries, each with over 60 million people.

Top 10 European Countries By Population European Countries Population Russia 145.6 million Germany 83.1 million France 68 million United Kingdom 66.8 million Italy 60.2 million Spain 47 million Ukraine 44.3 million Poland 37.9 million Romania 19.3 million The Netherlands 17.3 million

Top 10 European Countries in Terms of Area

Here is a list of the top 10 European countries in terms of area, with their land area in square kilometers (km2). Russia is by far the largest country in Europe, both in terms of population and area. Ukraine is the second largest country in Europe, followed by France, Spain, and Sweden.

Top 10 European Countries in Terms of Area European Countries Area Covered Russia 17,098,246 km² Ukraine 603,500 km² France 543,940 km² Spain 505,992 km² Sweden 450,295 km² Germany 357,114 km² Finland 338,425 km² Norway 323,802 km² Poland 312,696 km² Italy 301,339 km²

Interesting Facts about Europe

The northern lights, or the aurora borealis

Highest Mountain in Europe

The highest mountain in Europe is Mount Elbrus, which is located in Russia. It is 5,642 meters (18,510 feet) tall. The largest lake in Europe is the Ladoga Lake, which is located in Russia. It is 17,700 square kilometers (6,830 square miles) in area. The longest river in Europe is the Volga River, which is also located in Russia. It is 3,690 kilometers (2,290 miles) long.

Four Regions in Europe

Europe is a diverse and fascinating continent with a rich history and culture. It is a popular tourist destination, and it is home to some of the world's most famous cities, such as London, Paris, Rome, and Berlin.

Europe can be divided into four main regions: Northern Europe, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Southern Europe.

Northern Europe includes countries such as Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Iceland. This region is known for its cold climate, its beautiful fjords, and its Nordic cultures. As per the United Nations Population Division, approximately 106 million people reside in Northern Europe (in 2020). Denmark is the world’s cleanest European city, as per the World’s Population Review Report 2023. The Northern Lights, known also as aurora borealis, are spotted in the sky of Norway.

Western Europe includes countries such as France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Italy. This region is known for its rich history, its vibrant cities, and its beautiful countryside. As per the United Nations Population Division, approximately 196 million people reside in Western Europe (in 2020). The Matterhorn, one of the most famous and iconic pyramid shape mountain in the world can be found in Switzerland.

Eastern Europe includes countries such as Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Romania, and Hungary. This region is known for its diverse cultures, its stunning architecture, and its natural beauty. As per the United Nations Population Division, approximately 293 million people reside in Eastern Europe (in 2020). Wilanów Palace, one of Poland's most important monuments, is located in the Wilanów district of Warsaw.

Southern Europe includes countries such as Greece, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Turkey. This region is known for its sunny climate, its beautiful beaches, and its ancient ruins. As per the United Nations Population Division, approximately 152 million people reside in Southern Europe (in 2020). Vatican city is the least populated country in the world with a population of just over 800 persons.