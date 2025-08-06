UP NEET 2025 Counselling Revised Merit List Released; Check Important Dates, Admission Guidelines

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
UP NEET 2025 Counselling Merit List has been released by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh. Eligible NEET UG 2025 students can now check their name, rank, and roll number in the revised merit list on upneet.gov.in. The list confirms their qualification for the next step in the MBBS and BDS counselling process.

Aug 6, 2025, 18:11 IST
The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh is conducting the counselling process for MBBS and BDS admissions. This is for students who have qualified the NEET UG 2025 exam.

Students who passed NEET 2025 can take part in the UP NEET UG counselling to get a seat in medical or dental colleges. The counselling process will help decide which students can get admission based on their rank and eligibility.

The UP NEET UG revised merit list 2025 has been released on the official website at upneet.gov.in. This merit list includes the names of students who are eligible to appear for the next steps in counselling.

Students can check their qualifying status by downloading the UP NEET UG 2025 merit list. A direct link to download the list is given below for easy access. Make sure to check your name, roll number, and rank in the list to know if you are selected for the counselling process.

UP NEET Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Check the below table for the UP NEET Counselling 2025 important dates:

Events

Dates

Publication of the round 1 merit list of registered candidates

July 30, 2025

Round 1 revised merit list

August 5, 2025

Date of release of merit list round 2

To be announced

Round 3 UP NEET merit list

To be announced

How to Download the UP Merit List 2025 NEET UG?

Candidates can follow the given below steps to download the UP NEET 2025 Merit List:

  • Go to the official website at upneet.gov.in.

  • Click on the UP NEET UG 2025 merit list link.

  • A PDF file will open on your screen.

  • Type your name or roll number to find your details.

  • Check your rank and other details in the list.

