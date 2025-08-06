UP NEET 2025 Counselling Revised Merit List Released; Check Important Dates, Admission Guidelines

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh is conducting the counselling process for MBBS and BDS admissions. This is for students who have qualified the NEET UG 2025 exam.

Students who passed NEET 2025 can take part in the UP NEET UG counselling to get a seat in medical or dental colleges. The counselling process will help decide which students can get admission based on their rank and eligibility.

The UP NEET UG revised merit list 2025 has been released on the official website at upneet.gov.in. This merit list includes the names of students who are eligible to appear for the next steps in counselling.

Students can check their qualifying status by downloading the UP NEET UG 2025 merit list. A direct link to download the list is given below for easy access. Make sure to check your name, roll number, and rank in the list to know if you are selected for the counselling process.