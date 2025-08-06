In the space of just a few days, the New York and New Jersey region was rattled by two minor seismic events, including a 2.7-magnitude Hillsdale earthquake and an earlier 3.0-magnitude tremor. While not a typical hotbed for seismic activity, the New York earthquake and New Jersey earthquake were felt by thousands of residents from Connecticut to Manhattan earthquake tremors were felt. The back-to-back quakes have drawn attention from the USGS and seismologists, prompting questions about the cause and the region's geological makeup. These events serve as a reminder that even parts of the country far from major tectonic plate boundaries are not immune to seismic activity, and understanding the local geology is key to grasping why these tremors occur. Read About- What are the Health and Environmental Impacts of the Gifford Fire?

What is the Cause behind Earthquakes in New York and New Jersey? The earthquake now tremors in the New York and New Jersey region are a result of activity along ancient, pre-existing fault lines in the East Coast's crust. Unlike the active plate boundaries on the West Coast, earthquakes in this area are caused by stress that builds up in the crust from the movement of the North American tectonic plate. This stress is occasionally released along these old faults, which have had more time to "heal," resulting in an infrequent but noticeable shaking. The recent Hillsdale earthquake, measured at a 2.7-magnitude earthquake, and the earlier 3.0 quake, are believed to be related to such movements. Why Do East Coast Earthquakes Travel Farther Than Those on the West Coast? The seismic waves from East Coast earthquakes are felt over a much broader area than similarly-sized quakes in the West, and there is a clear scientific reason for this phenomenon. The eastern US geology is characterized by older, harder, and less fractured bedrock. This solid foundation acts as a more efficient conductor of seismic energy, allowing the waves to travel farther without dissipating. In contrast, the younger, more fractured rock of the West Coast absorbs the energy more quickly, limiting the reach of the shaking. This difference means that even a weak shaking event like the recent Staten Island earthquake can be felt many miles away.