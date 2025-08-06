GATE 2026 Exam Conducting Body: Check Official Notification, Exam Date and Other Details

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has issued the short GATE 2026 Notification, with the exam scheduled for February 07, 08, 14, 15, 2026 and registration starting on August 25. Check the eligibility criteria like qualification and age limits, and Other details on this page.

BySunil Sharma
Aug 6, 2025, 18:02 IST
GATE 2026 Exam Conducting Body

GATE 2026 Exam Conducting Body:The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has issued the GATE 2026 Notification on its official website. This confirms that the IITG will conduct the GATE 2026. As per the information available on the IITG GATE 2026 official website, the exam will be conducted on February 07, 08, 14, 15, 2026 in two shifts, for which the registration will start from August 25 and the interested and eligible candidates can apply online by September 25, 2025 and till October 06 after paying late fee. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is one of the most competitive exams in India for engineering graduates, enabling them to pursue postgraduate studies or secure lucrative job opportunities in public sector undertakings (PSUs). This year, IIT Guwahati will administer the 2026 session of the exam, which will be held at designated test centres spread across the nation.

GATE 2026 Conducted by which IIM?

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. It is a national-level exam conducted for engineering graduates to get admission to postgraduate courses in top institutions of India. GATE scores are also used to secure lucrative job opportunities in public sector undertakings (PSUs).

IITG GATE 2026 Notification PDF Download

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 registration window is set to open on August 25 and will remain open until September 25. The exams are scheduled to be held in mid-February 2026. The GATE 2026 official notification will be released soon on the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

GATE 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who are currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or who have completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Science/Commerce/Arts/Humanities are eligible to appear for GATE 2026.

GATE 2026 Schedule

Events

Date

Registration Begin

August 25, 2025

Last date (Without Late Fee)

September 25, 2025

Last date (With Late Fee)

October 06, 2025

Exam date

February 07, 08, 14, 15, 2026

GATE Exam Conducting Body

The responsibility of conducting the GATE exam is rotated annually among seven IITs (Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, which work together to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the test. Each year, one of these premier institutions takes the lead as the conducting Institute, overseeing all aspects from application submission to result declaration. The list of the GATE exam conducting body over the year is as follows:

Exam Year

Conducting Body

GATE-2025

IIT, Roorkee

GATE-2024

IISc, Bangalore

GATE-2023

IIT, Kanpur

GATE-2022

IIT, Kharagpur

GATE-2021

IIT, Bombay

GATE-2020

IIT, Delhi

GATE-2019

IIT, Madras

GATE-2018

IIT, Guwahati

GATE-2017

IIT, Roorkee

GATE-2016

IISc, Bangalore

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

