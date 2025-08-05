World University Games 2025: KIIT's Medal Winners Felicitated

KIIT & KISS today felicitated 11 KIIT University athletes who represented India in sports and returned with medals at the just-concluded World University Games (WUG) 2025 in Rhine-Ruhr, Germany.

KIIT is the first Indian university that has achieved such a large number of medals in WUG in the past 65 years.

Each silver medal winning athlete at the WUG was given a cash award of Rs 3 lakh by KIIT and KISS, while bronze medal winners were given Rs 1 lakh. Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS, handed over the awards in front of a number of sporting stars, including Olympians.

Delighted with the feat, Dr. Samanta stated that the maximum number of players from the Indian team at the World University Games were from KIIT. India won a total of 12 medals at the tournament with 6 coming from KIIT sportspersons. It is an honor for KIIT-KISS as well as Odisha, he further stated. He also underscored that KIIT is the first Indian university to have earned the maximum number of medals in the World University Games over the last 65 years.