World University Games 2025: KIIT's Medal Winners Felicitated

KIIT & KISS today felicitated 11 KIIT University athletes who represented India in sports and returned with medals at the just-concluded World University Games (WUG) 2025 in Rhine-Ruhr, Germany.

ByJagran Josh
Aug 6, 2025, 12:34 IST
KIIT is the first Indian university that has achieved such a large number of medals in WUG in the past 65 years.

Each silver medal winning athlete at the WUG was given a cash award of Rs 3 lakh by KIIT and KISS, while bronze medal winners were given Rs 1 lakh. Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS, handed over the awards in front of a number of sporting stars, including Olympians.

Delighted with the feat, Dr. Samanta stated that the maximum number of players from the Indian team at the World University Games were from KIIT. India won a total of 12 medals at the tournament with 6 coming from KIIT sportspersons. It is an honor for KIIT-KISS as well as Odisha, he further stated. He also underscored that KIIT is the first Indian university to have earned the maximum number of medals in the World University Games over the last 65 years.

Three students from KIIT — Ankita in the 3000m Steeplechase, Praveen Chithrawal in Triple Jump, and Seeman in the 5000m Final — all won silver medals. The Men's 4x100m Relay Team, the Women's 20km Race Walk Team, and Avinash Mohanty in Badminton all won bronze medals.

KIIT University demonstrated its sporting prowess through numerous events. Bronze medals were won in the Men's 4x100m Relay by Sahkanth Hoblidhar, Animesh Kujur, Lalu Prasad Bhoi, and Matyam Jayaram Dandapati. Munitap Rajpathi, Mansi Negi, and Sejal Anilsingh walked together to secure bronze in the Women's 20km Race Walk Team event. Avinash Mohanty added a bronze medal in Badminton to increase KIIT's medal count to six.

Among them were Vice Chancellor of KIIT-DU Prof. Sharanjit Singh; Registrar Prof. J. R. Mohanty; and Director General of the Sports and Yogic Sciences School Dr. Gaganendu Dash. Olympic medallists Dutee Chand, Srabani Nanda, Amiya Mallick, Shradhanjali Samantray, and Bhavani Devi also attended the event.

