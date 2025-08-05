Pariksha Pe Charcha Sets Guinness World Record for Highest Monthly Registrations

The "Pariksha Pe Charcha" (PPC) initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received official recognition from Guinness World Records. The program broke the previous record for "most people registered on a citizen engagement platform in one month." Its goals are to lessen exam anxiety and promote a positive approach to learning.

The eighth iteration of the program attracted an astounding 3.53 crore valid registrations, according to confirmation from the Ministry of Education. The Prime Minister engages in direct communication with educators, parents, and students during this program. Exam season is intended to be a "festival of positivity, preparation, and purposeful learning." According to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the 2025 edition received more than 21 crore views on all media channels.