Pariksha Pe Charcha Sets Guinness World Record for Highest Monthly Registrations

The "Pariksha Pe Charcha" (PPC) initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received official recognition from Guinness World Records. The program broke the previous record for "most people registered on a citizen engagement platform in one month." Its goals are to lessen exam anxiety and promote a positive approach to learning.
The eighth iteration of the program attracted an astounding 3.53 crore valid registrations, according to confirmation from the Ministry of Education. The Prime Minister engages in direct communication with educators, parents, and students during this program. Exam season is intended to be a "festival of positivity, preparation, and purposeful learning." According to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the 2025 edition received more than 21 crore views on all media channels.
Pariksha Pe Charcha: A Vision for Holistic Education
Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2025's massive turnout is seen as evidence of India's commitment to inclusive education and its vision of a Viksit Bharat. PPC is a special program that unites instructors, parents, and kids to foster wellbeing and stress-free learning, said Ashwini Vaishnaw.
During the yearly occasion, Prime Minister Modi speaks with kids getting ready for their board exams, answering their questions regarding test anxiety and other relevant topics. In February 2018, the inaugural event was held at Talkatora Stadium. Both Indian and foreign contestants attended the seventh edition, which took place at Bharat Mandapam. Celebrities like actress Deepika Padukone, boxer MC Mary Kom, and spiritual leader Sadhguru were included in the eighth edition, which debuted a new structure.
