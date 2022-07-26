NCERT Books for Class 9 Revised for 2022-23: Check List of Contents Deleted from Textbooks Here

List of Rationalised Content in NCERT Books for Class 9: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has reprinted and published the new editions of class 9 books after rationalising the content of the books. Contents of the textbooks have been rationalised in view of overlapping with similar content included in other subject areas in the same class and similar content included in the lower or higher class in the same subject. Another factor taken into consideration was to check the difficulty level of the content. Thus, some of the significant chapters or topics have been deleted from the Class 9 NCERT Books. We have provided here the list of the chapters and topics removed from the class 9 books along with their respective page numbers. We have also provided below the links to download the new editions of the NCERT Books for Class 9 which have been reprinted for the current academic session, 2022-2023.
Check below list of rationalised content in Class 9 Maths NCERT Book:
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapter
|
Chapter 1: Number Systems
|
15–18
27
|
1.4 Representing real numbers on the number line
|
Chapter 2: Polynomials
|
35–40
50
|
2.4 Remainder theorem
|
Chapter 3: Coordinate Geometry
|
61–65
|
3.3 Plotting a point in the plane if its coordinates are given
|
Chapter 4: Linear Equations in Two Variables
|
70–75
|
4.4 Graph of linear equations in two variables
|
|
75–77
|
4.5 Equations of lines parallel–x–axis and y–axis
|
Chapter 5: Introduction– Euclidean Geometry
|
86–88
|
5.3 Equivalent versions of Euclid’s fifth postulate
|
Chapter 6: Lines and Angles
|
98–100
103
105–108
|
6.5 Parallel lines and a transversal
6.7 Angle sum property of a triangle
|
Chapter 7: Triangles
|
129–134
|
7.6 Inequalities in triangles
|
Chapter 8: Quadrilaterals
|
135–138
|
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Angle sum property of a quadrilateral
|
|
145–147 151
|
8.3 Types of quadrilaterals
8.5 Another condition for a Quadrilateral–be a parallelogram
|
Chapter 9: Areas of Parallelogram and Triangles
|
152–167
|
Full chapter
|
Chapter 10: Circles
|
168
|
10.1 Introduction
|
|
169–171
|
10.2 Circles and its related terms: Review
|
|
174–176
186–187
|
Circle through three points
|
Chapter 11: Construction
|
188–196
|
Full chapter
|
Chapter 12: Heron’s Formula
|
197–199
203–207
|
12.1 Introduction
12.3 Application of Heron’s formula in finding areas of quadrilaterals
|
Chapter 13: Surface Area and Volume
|
208–217
|
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Surface area of a cuboid and cube
|
|
226–231
|
13.3 Surface area of right circular cylinder
|
|
236–237
|
13.6 Volume of cuboid
13.7 Volume of cylinder
|
Chapter 14: Statistics
|
238–246
261–270
|
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Collection of data
14.3 Presentation of data
14.5 Measure of central tendency
14.6 Summary
|
Chapter 15: Probability
|
271–285
|
Full chapter
|
Answers
|
326
328
330–345
347
|
Answers of Exercises
Check below list of rationalised content in Class 9 Science NCERT Book:
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapter
|
Chapter 1: Matter in Our Surroundings
|
10
|
Box item titled ‘Plasma and Bose–Einstein Condensate’
|
Chapter 2: Is Matter Around Us Pure?
|
19–24
|
2.3 Separating the components of a mixture
2.3.1 How can we obtain coloured component (dye) from blue/ black ink?
2.3.2 How can we separate cream from milk?
2.3.3 How can we separate a mixture of two immiscible liquids?
2.3.4 How can we separate a mixture of salt and camphor?
2.3.5 Is the dye in black ink a single colour?
2.3.6 How can we separate a mixture of two miscible liquids?
2.3.7 How can we obtain different gases from air ?
2.3.8 How can we obtain pure copper sulphate from an impure sample?
|
Chapter 3: Atoms and Molecules
|
40–42
|
Mole concept
|
Chapter 7: Diversity in Living Organisms
|
80–97
|
Full chapter
|
Chapter 9: Force and Laws of Motion
|
123–127
|
9.6 Conservation of Momentum
Activity 9.5, 9.6
Example 9.6, 9.7, 9.8
Box item ‘Conservation Laws’
|
Chapter 10: Gravitation
|
133, 142
|
Following Box Items: a. Brief Description of Isaac Newton
b. How did Newton guess the inverse–square rule?
10.7 Relative Density
Example 10.7
|
Chapter 11: Work and Energy
|
156
|
11.3.1 Commercial Unit of Energy
|
Chapter 12: Sound
|
161,162,
167, 171
and 172
|
Box item titled ‘Can sound make a light spot dance?’ Box item titled ‘Sonic Boom’ 12.2.1 Sound Needs a Medium– Travel 12.5.1 Sonar 12.6 Structure of Human Ear
|
Chapter 13: Why Do We Fall Ill?
|
176–188
|
Full chapter
|
Chapter 14: Natural Resources
|
189–202
|
Full chapter
Check below list of rationalised content in Class 9 Social Science NCERT Book:
India and the Contemporary World-I
|
No Changes
Contemporary India-I
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapter
|
Chapter 4: Climate
|
28, 29, 30, 31, 36
|
Jet streams, western cyclonic disturbances, The Indian Monsoon, the onset of the monsoon and withdrawal and related Figs 4.1, 4.2, 4.3, 4.6
|
Chapter 5: Natural Vegetation and Wildlife
|
42–44
|
Factors affecting the diversity of flora and fauna Fig 5.1 and Table 5.1
|
Chapter 6: Population
|
53, 58, 59, 60, 61
|
Pointers regarding three major questions about population, age composition, sex ratio, literacy rates, occupational structure, health, NPP 2000 and adolescents
Economics
|
No Changes
Democratic Politics-I
|
No Changes
Information and Communication Technology
|
No Changes
We have provided below the link to access the new editions of the Class 9 NCERT Books that have been reprinted and published exclusively for the current academic session (2022-2023). Click on the link to get the latest books and prepare for your CBSE Class 9 Annual Exam 2022-23 in an effective manner.
|
NCERT Books for Class 9 All Subjects (2022-2023): Download Latest Textbooks