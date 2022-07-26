NCERT Books for Class 9 Revised for 2022-23: Check List of Contents Deleted from Textbooks Here

NCERT Books for Class 9 have been rationalised and reprinted for the current academic session 2022-2023. Check here the list of rationalised content (deleted chapters/topics) in Class 9 NCERT Books. Download new books in PDF.

List of Rationalised Content in NCERT Books for Class 9
List of Rationalised Content in NCERT Books for Class 9: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has reprinted and published the new editions of class 9 books after rationalising the content of the books. Contents of the textbooks have been rationalised in view of overlapping with similar content included in other subject areas in the same class and similar content included in the lower or higher class in the same subject. Another factor taken into consideration was to check the difficulty level of the content. Thus, some of the significant chapters or topics have been deleted from the Class 9 NCERT Books. We have provided here the list of the chapters and topics removed from the class 9 books along with their respective page numbers. We have also provided below the links to download the new editions of the NCERT Books for Class 9 which have been reprinted for the current academic session, 2022-2023.

Check below list of rationalised content in Class 9 Maths NCERT Book:

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapter

Chapter 1: Number Systems

15–18

27

1.4 Representing real numbers on the number line

Chapter 2: Polynomials

35–40

50

2.4 Remainder theorem

Chapter 3: Coordinate Geometry

61–65

3.3 Plotting a point in the plane if its coordinates are given

Chapter 4: Linear Equations in Two Variables

70–75

4.4 Graph of linear equations in two variables

 

75–77

4.5 Equations of lines parallel–x–axis and y–axis

Chapter 5: Introduction– Euclidean Geometry

86–88

 5.3 Equivalent versions of Euclid’s fifth postulate

Chapter 6: Lines and Angles

98–100

103

105–108

6.5 Parallel lines and a transversal

6.7 Angle sum property of a triangle

Chapter 7: Triangles

129–134

7.6 Inequalities in triangles

Chapter 8: Quadrilaterals

135–138

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Angle sum property of a quadrilateral

 

145–147 151

8.3 Types of quadrilaterals

8.5 Another condition for a Quadrilateral–be a parallelogram

Chapter 9: Areas of Parallelogram and Triangles

152–167

Full chapter

Chapter 10: Circles

168

10.1 Introduction

 

169–171

10.2 Circles and its related terms: Review

 

174–176

186–187

Circle through three points

Chapter 11: Construction

188–196

Full chapter

Chapter 12: Heron’s Formula

197–199

203–207

12.1 Introduction

12.3 Application of Heron’s formula in finding areas of quadrilaterals

Chapter 13: Surface Area and Volume

208–217

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Surface area of a cuboid and cube

 

226–231

13.3 Surface area of right circular cylinder

 

236–237

13.6 Volume of cuboid

13.7 Volume of cylinder

Chapter 14: Statistics

238–246

261–270

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Collection of data

14.3 Presentation of data

14.5 Measure of central tendency

14.6 Summary

Chapter 15: Probability

271–285

Full chapter

Answers

326

328

330–345

347

Answers of Exercises

Check below list of rationalised content in Class 9 Science NCERT Book:

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapter

Chapter 1: Matter in Our Surroundings

10

Box item titled ‘Plasma and Bose–Einstein Condensate’

Chapter 2: Is Matter Around Us Pure?

19–24

2.3 Separating the components of a mixture

2.3.1 How can we obtain coloured component (dye) from blue/ black ink?

2.3.2 How can we separate cream from milk?

2.3.3 How can we separate a mixture of two immiscible liquids?

2.3.4 How can we separate a mixture of salt and camphor?

2.3.5 Is the dye in black ink a single colour?

2.3.6 How can we separate a mixture of two miscible liquids?

2.3.7 How can we obtain different gases from air ?

2.3.8 How can we obtain pure copper sulphate from an impure sample?

Chapter 3: Atoms and Molecules

40–42

Mole concept

Chapter 7: Diversity in Living Organisms

80–97

 Full chapter

Chapter 9: Force and Laws of Motion

 123–127

9.6 Conservation of Momentum

Activity 9.5, 9.6

Example 9.6, 9.7, 9.8

Box item ‘Conservation Laws’

Chapter 10: Gravitation

 133, 142

Following Box Items: a. Brief Description of Isaac Newton

b. How did Newton guess the inverse–square rule?

10.7 Relative Density

Example 10.7

Chapter 11: Work and Energy

156

11.3.1 Commercial Unit of Energy

Chapter 12: Sound

161,162,

167, 171

and 172

Box item titled ‘Can sound make a light spot dance?’ Box item titled ‘Sonic Boom’ 12.2.1 Sound Needs a Medium– Travel 12.5.1 Sonar 12.6 Structure of Human Ear

Chapter 13: Why Do We Fall Ill?

176–188

Full chapter

Chapter 14: Natural Resources

189–202

Full chapter

Check below list of rationalised content in Class 9 Social Science NCERT Book:

India and the Contemporary World-I

No Changes

Contemporary India-I

Chapter

 Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapter

Chapter 4: Climate

28, 29, 30, 31, 36

Jet streams, western cyclonic disturbances, The Indian Monsoon, the onset of the monsoon and withdrawal and related Figs 4.1, 4.2, 4.3, 4.6

Chapter 5: Natural Vegetation and Wildlife

42–44

Factors affecting the diversity of flora and fauna Fig 5.1 and Table 5.1

Chapter 6: Population

53, 58, 59, 60, 61

Pointers regarding three major questions about population, age composition, sex ratio, literacy rates, occupational structure, health, NPP 2000 and adolescents

Economics

No Changes

Democratic Politics-I

No Changes

Information and Communication Technology

No Changes

We have provided below the link to access the new editions of the Class 9 NCERT Books that have been reprinted and published exclusively for the current academic session (2022-2023). Click on the link to get the latest books and prepare for your CBSE Class 9 Annual Exam 2022-23 in an effective manner.

NCERT Books for Class 9 All Subjects (2022-2023): Download Latest Textbooks

 

