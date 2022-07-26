NCERT Books for Class 9 Revised for 2022-23: Check List of Contents Deleted from Textbooks Here

NCERT Books for Class 9 have been rationalised and reprinted for the current academic session 2022-2023. Check here the list of rationalised content (deleted chapters/topics) in Class 9 NCERT Books. Download new books in PDF.

List of Rationalised Content in NCERT Books for Class 9

List of Rationalised Content in NCERT Books for Class 9: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has reprinted and published the new editions of class 9 books after rationalising the content of the books. Contents of the textbooks have been rationalised in view of overlapping with similar content included in other subject areas in the same class and similar content included in the lower or higher class in the same subject. Another factor taken into consideration was to check the difficulty level of the content. Thus, some of the significant chapters or topics have been deleted from the Class 9 NCERT Books. We have provided here the list of the chapters and topics removed from the class 9 books along with their respective page numbers. We have also provided below the links to download the new editions of the NCERT Books for Class 9 which have been reprinted for the current academic session, 2022-2023.

Check below list of rationalised content in Class 9 Maths NCERT Book:

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapter Chapter 1: Number Systems 15–18 27 1.4 Representing real numbers on the number line Chapter 2: Polynomials 35–40 50 2.4 Remainder theorem Chapter 3: Coordinate Geometry 61–65 3.3 Plotting a point in the plane if its coordinates are given Chapter 4: Linear Equations in Two Variables 70–75 4.4 Graph of linear equations in two variables 75–77 4.5 Equations of lines parallel–x–axis and y–axis Chapter 5: Introduction– Euclidean Geometry 86–88 5.3 Equivalent versions of Euclid’s fifth postulate Chapter 6: Lines and Angles 98–100 103 105–108 6.5 Parallel lines and a transversal 6.7 Angle sum property of a triangle Chapter 7: Triangles 129–134 7.6 Inequalities in triangles Chapter 8: Quadrilaterals 135–138 8.1 Introduction 8.2 Angle sum property of a quadrilateral 145–147 151 8.3 Types of quadrilaterals 8.5 Another condition for a Quadrilateral–be a parallelogram Chapter 9: Areas of Parallelogram and Triangles 152–167 Full chapter Chapter 10: Circles 168 10.1 Introduction 169–171 10.2 Circles and its related terms: Review 174–176 186–187 Circle through three points Chapter 11: Construction 188–196 Full chapter Chapter 12: Heron’s Formula 197–199 203–207 12.1 Introduction 12.3 Application of Heron’s formula in finding areas of quadrilaterals Chapter 13: Surface Area and Volume 208–217 13.1 Introduction 13.2 Surface area of a cuboid and cube 226–231 13.3 Surface area of right circular cylinder 236–237 13.6 Volume of cuboid 13.7 Volume of cylinder Chapter 14: Statistics 238–246 261–270 14.1 Introduction 14.2 Collection of data 14.3 Presentation of data 14.5 Measure of central tendency 14.6 Summary Chapter 15: Probability 271–285 Full chapter Answers 326 328 330–345 347 Answers of Exercises

Check below list of rationalised content in Class 9 Science NCERT Book:

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapter Chapter 1: Matter in Our Surroundings 10 Box item titled ‘Plasma and Bose–Einstein Condensate’ Chapter 2: Is Matter Around Us Pure? 19–24 2.3 Separating the components of a mixture 2.3.1 How can we obtain coloured component (dye) from blue/ black ink? 2.3.2 How can we separate cream from milk? 2.3.3 How can we separate a mixture of two immiscible liquids? 2.3.4 How can we separate a mixture of salt and camphor? 2.3.5 Is the dye in black ink a single colour? 2.3.6 How can we separate a mixture of two miscible liquids? 2.3.7 How can we obtain different gases from air ? 2.3.8 How can we obtain pure copper sulphate from an impure sample? Chapter 3: Atoms and Molecules 40–42 Mole concept Chapter 7: Diversity in Living Organisms 80–97 Full chapter Chapter 9: Force and Laws of Motion 123–127 9.6 Conservation of Momentum Activity 9.5, 9.6 Example 9.6, 9.7, 9.8 Box item ‘Conservation Laws’ Chapter 10: Gravitation 133, 142 Following Box Items: a. Brief Description of Isaac Newton b. How did Newton guess the inverse–square rule? 10.7 Relative Density Example 10.7 Chapter 11: Work and Energy 156 11.3.1 Commercial Unit of Energy Chapter 12: Sound 161,162, 167, 171 and 172 Box item titled ‘Can sound make a light spot dance?’ Box item titled ‘Sonic Boom’ 12.2.1 Sound Needs a Medium– Travel 12.5.1 Sonar 12.6 Structure of Human Ear Chapter 13: Why Do We Fall Ill? 176–188 Full chapter Chapter 14: Natural Resources 189–202 Full chapter

Check below list of rationalised content in Class 9 Social Science NCERT Book:

India and the Contemporary World-I

No Changes

Contemporary India-I

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapter Chapter 4: Climate 28, 29, 30, 31, 36 Jet streams, western cyclonic disturbances, The Indian Monsoon, the onset of the monsoon and withdrawal and related Figs 4.1, 4.2, 4.3, 4.6 Chapter 5: Natural Vegetation and Wildlife 42–44 Factors affecting the diversity of flora and fauna Fig 5.1 and Table 5.1 Chapter 6: Population 53, 58, 59, 60, 61 Pointers regarding three major questions about population, age composition, sex ratio, literacy rates, occupational structure, health, NPP 2000 and adolescents

Economics

No Changes

Democratic Politics-I

No Changes

Information and Communication Technology

No Changes

