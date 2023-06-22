CBSE Class 9 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check Chapter-wise List of Deleted Topics Here

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check deleted topics of Class 9 Social Science of CBSE Board. The deleted portion of CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus will not be assessed in 2023-24.

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has deleted some topics from the Class 9 Social Science syllabus for the academic session 2023-24. The deletion of certain topics from the syllabus was done in order to reduce the syllabus load for students. The board has also made some changes to the weightage of the remaining topics. So, it is quite essential that students take note of the deleted topics and ensure that they do not prepare content that is not a part of the latest syllabus. At the same time, students should also keep themselves updated with the latest Social Science Syllabus of CBSE Class 9 to know the key areas to be covered for the CBSE Board Exam 2024.

In this article, we have discussed the deleted syllabus of CBSE Class 9 Social Science in detail. We have provided the chapter-wise list of topics which have been removed from the CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus for the current academic session (2023-24). Students can also find here the link to get access to the revised CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus which has been released by the board for the 2023-24 session.

Here is a table of the deleted topics in Class 9 Social Science for 2023-24:

Subject Chapter Deleted Topics Geography (Contemporary India-I) Chapter 4: Climate Jet streams, western cyclonic disturbances, The Indian Monsoon, the onset of the monsoon and withdrawal and related Figs 4.1, 4.2, 4.3, 4.6 Chapter 5: Natural Vegetation and Wildlife Factors affecting the diversity of flora and fauna Fig 5.1 and Table 5.1 Chapter 6: Population Pointers regarding three major questions about population, age composition, sex ratio, literacy rates, occupational structure, health, NPP 2000 and adolescents

Note* No marked deletions have been made in the other three divisions of Class 9 Social Science, i.e., History, Civics and Economics. However, students are advised to follow the new CBSE syllabus and the revised NCERT Books for Class 9 Social Science to read and prepare the appropriate content for their CBSE Class 9 Social Science Exam 2023-24.

Map Items Deleted from Syllabus

A few map items have also been eliminated from the syllabus hence will not be a part of the 2023-24 assessment. Check deleted map items below:

Chapter Deleted Map Items Chapter 4: Climate Cities to locate: Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Jodhpur, Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata, Leh, Shillong, Delhi, Nagpur (Location and Labelling) Chapter 6: Population Location and labelling: i. The state having highest and lowest sex ratio ii. Largest and smallest state according to area

After you have gone through the deleted syllabus, now is the time to know and analyse the latest CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus for the current academic session. Check out the following link to read the elaborately explained syllabus of Class 9 Social Science Syllabus for the 2023-24 session:

