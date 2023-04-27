CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download the Revised Syllabus in PDF

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: The CBSE Syllabus of Class 9 Social Science for the 2023-24 session is provided here to download in PDF. Check the revised syllabus to know updated course contents and latest exam pattern for Board Exam 2024.

Download CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24 PDF
CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Education released the CBSE syllabus for secondary and senior secondary classes on 31st March, 2023. Earlier, the syllabus files of a few subjects were not accessible due to some error at the back-end but now the board has fixed the issue and updated the syllabus PDFs of all such subjects. Social Science of Class 9th is one among these subjects the syllabus of which is now available on the CBSE’s website, cbseacademic.nic.in. So, the 9th class students who were searching for the CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus can now download it from the direct link provided in this article.The detailed CBSE Syllabus of Class 9 SSt will take you through the details of chapter-wise topics, weightage distribution, examination scheme and other important updates.  Check the complete syllabus to study the appropriate content for CBSE Class 9th Social Science Exam 2023-24.

CBSE Class 9 Social Science (Code No. 087) Course Structure 2023-24

History (India and the Contemporary World - I)

Section

Chapter No

Chapter Name

No. of Periods (Suggestive)

Marks allocated

I

Events and Process

I

The French Revolution

15

18 + 2 map pointing

II

Socialism in Europe and the Russian Revolution

15

III

Nazism and the Rise of Hitler

15

II Livelihoods, Economies and Societies

IV

Forest, Society and Colonialism Interdisciplinary project as part of multiple assessments (Internally assessed for 5 marks)

5

 

V

Pastoralists in the Modern World (To be assessed as part of Periodic Assessment only)

10

 

Also Read: CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2023-24 of All Subjects

Geography (Contemporary India - I)

Chapter No

Chapter Name

No. of periods (Suggestive)

Marks allocated

1

India – Size and Location

17

17+3 map pointing*

2

Physical Features of India

 

3

Drainage

10

4

Climate

12

5

Natural Vegetation and Wildlife (Only map pointing to be evaluated in the annual examination.)

3

Interdisciplinary project as part of multiple assessments (Internally assessed for 5 marks)

5

 

6

Population

8

* Marks as mentioned above

Political Science (Democratic Politics - I)

Chapter No.

Chapter name

No. of Periods (Suggestive)

Marks allocated

1

What is Democracy?

10

20

Why Democracy?

2

Constitutional Design

10

3

Electoral Politics

8

4

Working of Institutions

12

5

Democratic Rights

10

Economics

Chapter No.

Name of the Chapter

No. of Periods (Suggestive)

Marks allocated

1

The Story of Village Palampur (To be assessed as part of Periodic Assessment only)

10

 

2

People as Resource

10

20

3

Poverty as a Challenge

15

4

Food Security in India

15

Internal Assessment

Type of Assessment

Description

Marks Allocated

Periodic Assessment

Pen Paper Test.

5

Multiple Assessment

Quiz, debate, role play, viva, group discussion, visual expression, interactive bulletin boards, gallery walks, exit cards, concept maps, peer assessment, Selfassessment etc. through Inter disciplinary project

5

Subject Enrichment Activity

Project work on Disaster Management

5

Portfolio

Classwork, work done (activities / assignments) reflections, narrations, journals, etc. Achievements of the student in the subject throughout the year Participation of the student in different activities like Heritage India quiz

5

To check contents of the syllabus prescribed under four sub-divisions - History, Geography, Political Science and Economics, download the full syllabus from the following link:

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF)

Proscribed Text Books for CBSE Class 9 Social Science

S. No.

Subject

Name of the Book

Publisher

1

History

 India and the Contemporary World - I

NCERT

2

Political Science

Democratic Politics - I

NCERT

3

Geography

Contemporary India - I

NCERT

4

Economics

Economics

NCERT

5

Disaster Management

Together, towards a safer India - part II

CBSE

Related:

NCERT Books for Class 9 Social Science

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Social Science

