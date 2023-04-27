CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download the Revised Syllabus in PDF

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: The CBSE Syllabus of Class 9 Social Science for the 2023-24 session is provided here to download in PDF. Check the revised syllabus to know updated course contents and latest exam pattern for Board Exam 2024.

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Education released the CBSE syllabus for secondary and senior secondary classes on 31st March, 2023. Earlier, the syllabus files of a few subjects were not accessible due to some error at the back-end but now the board has fixed the issue and updated the syllabus PDFs of all such subjects. Social Science of Class 9th is one among these subjects the syllabus of which is now available on the CBSE’s website, cbseacademic.nic.in. So, the 9th class students who were searching for the CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus can now download it from the direct link provided in this article.The detailed CBSE Syllabus of Class 9 SSt will take you through the details of chapter-wise topics, weightage distribution, examination scheme and other important updates. Check the complete syllabus to study the appropriate content for CBSE Class 9th Social Science Exam 2023-24.

CBSE Class 9 Social Science (Code No. 087) Course Structure 2023-24

History (India and the Contemporary World - I)

Section Chapter No Chapter Name No. of Periods (Suggestive) Marks allocated I Events and Process I The French Revolution 15 18 + 2 map pointing II Socialism in Europe and the Russian Revolution 15 III Nazism and the Rise of Hitler 15 II Livelihoods, Economies and Societies IV Forest, Society and Colonialism Interdisciplinary project as part of multiple assessments (Internally assessed for 5 marks) 5 V Pastoralists in the Modern World (To be assessed as part of Periodic Assessment only) 10

Geography (Contemporary India - I)

Chapter No Chapter Name No. of periods (Suggestive) Marks allocated 1 India – Size and Location 17 17+3 map pointing* 2 Physical Features of India 3 Drainage 10 4 Climate 12 5 Natural Vegetation and Wildlife (Only map pointing to be evaluated in the annual examination.) 3 Interdisciplinary project as part of multiple assessments (Internally assessed for 5 marks) 5 6 Population 8 * Marks as mentioned above

Political Science (Democratic Politics - I)

Chapter No. Chapter name No. of Periods (Suggestive) Marks allocated 1 What is Democracy? 10 20 Why Democracy? 2 Constitutional Design 10 3 Electoral Politics 8 4 Working of Institutions 12 5 Democratic Rights 10

Economics

Chapter No. Name of the Chapter No. of Periods (Suggestive) Marks allocated 1 The Story of Village Palampur (To be assessed as part of Periodic Assessment only) 10 2 People as Resource 10 20 3 Poverty as a Challenge 15 4 Food Security in India 15

Internal Assessment

Type of Assessment Description Marks Allocated Periodic Assessment Pen Paper Test. 5 Multiple Assessment Quiz, debate, role play, viva, group discussion, visual expression, interactive bulletin boards, gallery walks, exit cards, concept maps, peer assessment, Selfassessment etc. through Inter disciplinary project 5 Subject Enrichment Activity Project work on Disaster Management 5 Portfolio Classwork, work done (activities / assignments) reflections, narrations, journals, etc. Achievements of the student in the subject throughout the year Participation of the student in different activities like Heritage India quiz 5

To check contents of the syllabus prescribed under four sub-divisions - History, Geography, Political Science and Economics, download the full syllabus from the following link:

Proscribed Text Books for CBSE Class 9 Social Science

S. No. Subject Name of the Book Publisher 1 History India and the Contemporary World - I NCERT 2 Political Science Democratic Politics - I NCERT 3 Geography Contemporary India - I NCERT 4 Economics Economics NCERT 5 Disaster Management Together, towards a safer India - part II CBSE

