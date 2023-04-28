CBSE Syllabus for Class 9 Social Science Map Work 2023-24, Download PDF

CBSE Class 9 SSt Map Work Syllabus 2023-24: Check here the CBSE Class 9 Social Science Map Work Syllabus to know complete list of map items prescribed for the 2023-24 session. Download Class 9 Map Work Syllabus in PDF here.

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Map Work 2023-24: Map work is an important element of education as it helps students understand global regions better than books and think broadly about the world around them. Map pointing is important to assess a student’s ability to observe and analyse the hidden content on the map. In CBSE Class 9, map work carries a good weightage for the final exams. Therefore, students must know the complete list of map items prescribed by CBSE board for class 9 geography and history subjects. We have presented below the detailed CBSE syllabus of Class 9 Social Science map work. Check and download the complete map work syllabus in PDF here.

Check CBSE Class 9 Social Science Map Work Syllabus 2023-24 below:

History

Name of the Chapter List of Areas to Be Map Pointed French Revolution Outline political map of France Locate/label/identify; · l Bordeaux, Nantes, Paris and Marseille Socialism in Europe Outline political map of world locate/label/identify major countries of World War: central powers - Germany, Austria-Hungary, Turkey (Ottoman Empire) Allied Powers-France, England, Russia and USA

Geography

Name of the Chapter List of Areas to Be Map Pointed India: size & location l India - States with Capitals l Tropic of Cancer, Standard Meridian (Location and Labelling) l Neighbouring countries India physical features l Mountain Ranges: The Karakoram, The Zasker, The Shivalik, The Aravali, The Vindhya, The Satpura, Western & Eastern Ghats l Mountain Peaks – K2, Kanchan Junga, Anai Mudi l Plateau - Deccan Plateau, Chota Nagpur Plateau, Malwa Plateau l Coastal Plains - Konkan, Malabar, Coromandel & Northern Circar (Location and Labelling) Drainage system Rivers: (Identification only) l The Himalayan River Systems-The Indus, The Ganges, and The Sutlej l The Peninsular Rivers-The Narmada, The Tapi, The Kaveri, The Krishna, The Godavari, The Mahanadi l Lakes: Wular, Pulicat, Sambhar, Chilika Climate l Annual rainfall in India, Monsoon wind directions Population · l Population density of all states · l The state having highest and lowest density of population

You can also download the class 10 sst map work in PDF from the below given link:

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Map Work 2023-2024 (PDF) - To be updated soon

