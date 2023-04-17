CBSE Class 9 Home Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download Class 9 Home Science Curriculum in PDF Here!

CBSE Home Science Syllabus 203-24: CBSE Class 9th Home Science Syllabus for the 2023-24 session is available here. Download full syllabus to know course contents and exam pattern for CBSE Class 9 Home Science Exam 2023-24.

CBSE Class 9 Home Science Syllabus 2023-24: Home science is a practical science that is essential for every individual to handle challenging responsibilities of the life. CBSE has included Home Science as a part of its curriculum to help students learn life management skills at an early age. CBSE Home Science Syllabus at Secondary level aims to empower learners by developing understanding of five different areas namely: (i) Foods and Nutrition (ii) Human Development and Childhood Studies (iii) Resource Management (iv) Fabric and Apparel Sciences (v) Community Development and Extension.

In this article, we have provided the CBSE Home Science Syllabus 2023-24 for Class 9. This syllabus has chapter-wise topics, learning objectives, weightage distribution, exam pattern and details of internal assessment for CBSE Class 9 Home Science. Students can check the complete syllabus and also download its PDF from this article.

CBSE Class 9 Home Science (Code No. 064) 2023-24

Course Structure:

Theory 70 Marks Practical 30 Marks Total 100 Marks

Time Allowed for Theory Paper - 3 Hours

CBSE Class 9 Home Science Unit-Wise Weightage

Units Marks No. of Periods I. Concept and scope of Home Science Education and recent trends 03 03 II. Human growth & Development – I 08 24 III. Family and Values 08 15 IV. Food, Nutrition and Health 15 24 V. Fiber and Fabric 15 20 VI. Resource Management 14 28 VII. Measures of Safety and Management of Emergencies 07 12 Total 70 126 Practical 30 28 Grand Total 100 154

Also Read: CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2023-24 of All Subjects

Unit I : Concept and scope of Home Science Education and recent trends

a) Concept of Home Science

b) Fields of Home Science

c) Relevance of study of Home Science and career options

d) Recent trends

Unit II : Human Growth & Development– I

a) Concept of growth and development

b) Principles of growth and development

c) Factors affecting growth and development (environmental and heredity)

d) Age specific milestones (Birth to3 years)-Physical, motor ,social, emotional, cognitive and language

Unit III : Family and Values

a) Concept and types of family

b) Role of family in Holistic development of an individual (Physical, Social, Psychological and Spiritual)

c) Ethical and value based society (need for happy family, respect and care for each member of family, Dignity of labour, work distribution within the family)

d) Importance of Girl Child.

e) Influence of various factors on a family : Globalisation, Urbanisation, Migration, Technology and Media.

Unit IV : Food, Nutrition and Health

a) Definition of Food, Nutrition, Nutrient, Health and Nutritional Status.

b) Food and its functions (Physiological, Social and Psychological)

c) Nutrients : sources and functions

d) Relationship of Food, Health and Diseases

e) Malnutrition : concepts and components (over nutrition and under nutrition)

f) Concept of Balanced Diet

Unit V : Fibre and Fabric

a) Definition of Fiber and Yarn

b) Classification of fiber on the basis of origin and length

c) Characteristics of fibers : feel, appearance, colour fastness, length, strength, absorbency, shrinkage, elasticity, effect of heat and sunlight.

Unit VI : Resource Management

a) Resources : Definition and characteristics

b) Types of resources (Human : Time, Energy, Knowledge and attitude Non-Human : Money, materialistic goods and community resources)

c) Waste Management – Need to refuse, reduce, reuse, repair and recycle waste.

d) Proper disposal of kitchen waste (Biodegradable : Composting, Vermicomposting, Biogas and Bagass. Non Biodegradable : Inceneration, Land fills and Recycle)

Unit VII : Measures of Safety and Management of Emergencies

a) Accident prone / Unsafe Zones at home

b) Need of safety at home

c) Measures of safety against burns, electric shocks, cuts, fractures, bites, poisoning

d) First Aid : Concept and Importance

Practicals (30 Marks)

1. Observation of physical development in a child from birth to three years

2. Observation of motor skills in a child from birth to 3 years.

3. Role of family members: collage / chart etc.

4. Design educational games specific to functions or sources of nutrients.

5. Weights and measures: Equivalents / conversions of Ounce, gram, cup, teaspoon, tablespoon, how to use a kitchen weighing scale.

6. Identification of fruits, vegetables, spices, oils, sugars, cereals and lentils.

7. Food processing method demonstration: Germination and Fermentation.

8. Collection and Identification of fibre: physical charateristics and burning tests.

9. Create a slogan or poster for proper disposal of domestic waste.

10. Prepare a first aid kit and practice giving first aid for burns, cuts, bites, fractures, electric shocks (group activity)

Scheme for Practical Examination

Max. Marks - 30

I. LAB ACTIVITY a) Observation of physical development in a child from birth to three years (3 Marks) OR Observation of motor skills in a child from birth to 3 years. b) Prepare and present a dish using germination OR Fermentation (With fire/without fire) (7 Marks) c) Identification of fibre using physical characteristics and burning tests. (3 Marks) II. First Aid Kit (5 Marks) III. File Work (10 Marks) IV. Viva (2 Marks)

You can also download this syllabus in PDF format as well from the link provided below:

Also Read:

NCERT Books for Class 9

NCERT Solutions for Class 9