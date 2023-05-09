CBSE Class 9 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Syllabus 2023-24, Download in PDF

CBSE Class 9 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Syllabus: The Class 9 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Syllabus for the 2023-24 session can be download from this article. Check this syllabus to know the course structure, contents and examination scheme.

Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Class 9 Syllabus 2023-24: Class 9 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Syllabus prescribed by CBSE for the 2023-24 session is provided in this article. You can check the detailed syllabus here to understand the course structure, course contents, and details of practical/project work. Students can check the complete syllabus of CBSE Class 9 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy here and also download the same in PDF from the link provided towards the end of this article.

CBSE Class 9 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Course Structure 2023-24

Annual Examination 70 Marks Practical/Project 30 Marks Total 100 Marks

Time Allowed for theory Paper - 3 Hours

Unit-wise weightage distribution to be followed is as below:

Unit Marks Periods 1. Introduction to Book Keeping and Accounting 8 25 2. Accounting Equation effects 8 25 3. Nature of Accounts and Rules for debit and credit 8 25 4. Journal 12 35 5. Ledger 11 35 6. Recording and posting of cash transactions 12 35 7. Trial balance 11 30 Total 70 210 Project 30 30

Course Contents:

Unit 1: Introduction to Book keeping and Accounting

Content Learning Outcomes Introduction to Book Keeping and Accounting : Need, objectives, advantages The learners would be able to : ● Identify the need of Book Keeping. ● Understand the Objectives of Book Keeping. ● Appreciate the advantages of Book Keeping. ● Describe the meaning, objectives and advantages of accounting.

Unit 2: Accounting Equation Effects

Content Learning Outcomes Accounting Equation effects: Business entity Concept, dual aspect of transaction and the accounting equation, effect of transactions on accounting equation. The learners would be able to : ● Understand the importance of business entity concept ● Explain the concept of accounting equation and appreciate that every transaction affects the accounting equation

Unit 3: Nature of Accounts and Rules of Debit and Credit

Content Learning Outcomes Nature of Accounts and Rules of debit and credit : Classification of accounts, rules debit and credit, preparation of accounting vouchers and supporting documents (Bills, cash memo, debit note, credit note) The learners would be able to : ● Understand the Classification of accounts ● Explain the rules of debit and credit ● Apply the rules of debit and credit ● Prepare the accounting vouchers with the help of supporting documents

Unit 4: Journal

Content Learning Outcomes Journal : Need for journal, journal entries (no compound entries), subsidiary books (Cash book, purchase book, sales book, purchase return book, sales return book and journal proper) The learners would be able to : ● Understand the need for journal ● Develop the understanding of recording of transactions in journal ● Explain the importance of preparing subsidiary books.

Unit 5: Ledger

Content Learning Outcomes Ledger : Definition and importance, relation between journal and ledger. Meaning of posting, guiding rules procedure of posting transactions from journal to ledger and balancing of accounts. The learners would be able to : ● Explain the concept of ledger and its importance in accounting process. ● Appreciate the relationship between journal and ledger. ● Develop the understanding for posting of transactions and balancing of accounts. ● Explain the meaning of ledger posting ● Understand the procedure of ledger posting

Unit 6: Recording and Posting of Cash Transactions

Content Learning Outcomes Recording and posting of cash transactions : Necessity of cash book and its preparation. Simple cash book and cash book with cash and discount column. Petty cash book with imprest system. The learners would be able to : ● Explain the purpose of maintaining a cash book ● Develop the skill of preparing the format of different types of cash books ● Understand the method of recording cash transactions in simple cash book, double column cash book (cash book with cash and discount column) and petty cash book ● Understand the concept of imprest system ● Develop the skill of maintaining petty cash book on imprest system

Unit 7: Trial Balance

Content Learning Outcomes Trial Balance : Purpose and Preparation (Only Balance Method; No suspense Account) The learners would be able to : ● State the need and objective of preparing trial balance ● Develop the skill of preparing trial balance by balance method

Project Work Project I - 15 Periods - 15 Marks

Prepare a pictorial/verbal dictionary of accounting terms

Or

Prepare subsidiary books

Or

Diagrammatic presentation of principles of accounting

(Or any other topic related to the course content)

Project II - 15 Periods - 15 Marks

Preparation of a Cash Book of;

i.Your pocket money

ii.Help your parent to maintain one month cash statement

(OR any other topic related to the course content)

