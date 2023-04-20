CBSE Class 9 Computer Applications Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF Here!

CBSE Class 9 Computer Applications Syllabus: CBSE has released the Computer Applications syllabus for class 9th for the new academic session 2023-24. Get PDF download of the latest CBSE Class 9 Computer Applications curriculum.

CBSE Class 9 Computer Applications (Code 165) Syllabus 2023-24: The computer applications syllabus introduces you to the new exam pattern, chapter-wise weightage distribution, chapter-wise topics and practical assessment prescribed for the CBSE Class 9 Computer Applications Exam 2023-24.

CBSE Class 9 Computer Applications (Code 165) 2023-24

Learning Outcomes

1. Ability to familiarise with basics of computers.

2. Ability to navigate the file system.

3. Ability to create and edit documents, spread sheets, and presentations.

4. Ability to perform basic data manipulation using spread sheets and use Indian languages in documents.

5. Ability to send and receive emails, follow email etiquettes, and communicate over the internet.

6. Ability to create and upload videos.

7. Ability to safely and correctly use websites, social networks, chat sites, and email. Distribution of Marks and Periods

Distribution of Marks and Periods

Unit No. Unit Name Marks Periods Theory Practical 1. Basics of Information Technology 20 20 10 2. Cyber safety 15 10 05 3. Office Tools 15 20 55 4. Lab Exercises 50 - - Total 100 50 70

Unit 1: Basics of Information Technology

Computer Systems: characteristics of a computer, components of a computer system – CPU, memory, storage devices and I/O devices

Memory: primary (RAM and ROM) and secondary memory

Storage devices: hard disk, CD ROM, DVD, pen/flash drive, memory stick

I/O devices: keyboard, mouse, monitor, printer, scanner, web camera

Types of software: system software (operating system, device drivers), application software including mobile applications

Computer networking: Type of networks: PAN, LAN, MAN, WAN, wired/wireless communication, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cloud computers (Private/public)

Multimedia: images, audio, video, animation

Unit 2: Cyber-safety

Safely browsing the web and using social networks: identity protection, proper usage of passwords, privacy, confidentiality of information, cyber stalking, reporting cybercrimes

Safely accessing websites: viruses and malware , adware

Unit 3: Office tools

Introduction to a word processor: create and save a document.

Edit and format text: text style (B, I, U), font type, font size, text colour, alignment of text. Format paragraphs with line and/or paragraph spacing. Add headers and footers, numbering pages, grammar and spell check utilities, subscript and superscript, insert symbols, use print preview, and print a document.

Insert pictures, change the page setting, add bullets and numbering, borders and shading, and insert tables – insert/delete rows and columns, merge and split cells.

Use auto-format, track changes, review comments, use of drawing tools, shapes and mathematical symbols.

Presentation tool: understand the concept of slide shows, basic elements of a slide, different types of slide layouts, create and save a presentation, and learn about the different views of a slide set – normal view, slide sorter view and hand-outs.

Edit and format a slide: add titles, subtitles, text, background, and watermark, headers and footers, and slide numbers.

Insert pictures from files, create animations, add sound effects, and rehearse timings.

Spreadsheets: concept of a worksheet and a workbook, create and save a worksheet.

Working with a spreadsheet: enter numbers, text, date/time, series using auto fill; edit and format a worksheet including changing the colour, size, font, alignment of text; insert and delete cells, rows and columns. Enter a formula using the operators (+,-,*, /), refer to cells, and print a worksheet. • Use simple statistical functions: SUM (), AVERAGE (), MAX (), MIN (), IF () (without compound statements); embed charts of various types: line, pie, scatter, bar and area in a worksheet.

4. Lab Exercises

Browser settings for a secure connection

Working with the operating system: Navigation of the file system using a mouse and keyboard.

Word processing: create a text document; create a letter, report, and greeting card.

Create a text document with figures in it. It should describe a concept taught in another course.

Discuss the following in a text document about the basic organisation of a computer: CPU, memory, input/output devices, hard disk.

Create a text document in an Indian language other than English.

Create a presentation.

Create a presentation with animation.

Include existing images/ pictures in a presentation.

Animate pictures and text with sound effects in a presentation

Create a simple spreadsheet and perform the following operations: min, max, sum, and average.

Create different types of charts using a spreadsheet: line, bar, area and pie.

Breakup of marks for the Practicals:

S.No. Unit Name Marks 1. Lab Test (30 marks) Word processing 10 Handling spreadsheets 10 Creating presentations 10 2. Report File + viva (10 marks) Report file: l 4 documents each with a word processor, spreadsheet, and presentation tool 8 Viva voce (based on the report file) 2 3. Project (that uses most of the concepts that have been learnt) (10 marks) Total Marks 50

You can also download this syllabus in PDF format as well from the link provided below:

