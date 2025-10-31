200+ Halloween Captions, Quotes to Share on Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook for Students and Kids

"I'm a mouse, duh." – Mean Girls

"It's just a bunch of hocus pocus." – Hocus Pocus

"I'm the ghost with the most, babe." – Beetlejuice

"Something wicked this way comes." – Macbeth

"Life's no fun without a good scare." – The Nightmare Before Christmas

"I solemnly swear that I am up to no good." – Harry Potter

"Do you like scary movies?" – Scream

"There's only 365 days left 'til next Halloween!" – The Nightmare Before Christmas

"Amok! Amok! Amok!" – Hocus Pocus

"They all float down here." – It

"We make up horrors to help us cope with the real ones." – Stephen King

"I put a spell on you, and now you're mine." – Screamin' Jay Hawkins

"It's close to midnight, and something evil's lurking in the dark." – Michael Jackson

"They did the mash, they did the monster mash." – Bobby Pickett

"I ain't afraid of no ghost." – Ghostbusters

"Who run the world? Ghouls." – Beyoncé pun

"I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time." – Taylor Swift pun

"Baby, it's Halloween. And we can be anything." – Phoebe Bridgers

"I myself am strange and unusual." – Beetlejuice

"Every day is Halloween, isn't it? For some of us." – Tim Burton

"I would like, if I may, to take you on a strange journey." – The Rocky Horror Picture Show

"Whatever you do, don't fall asleep." – A Nightmare on Elm Street

"Magic is really very simple, all you've got to do is want something..." – Halloweentown

"Gimme a smile!" – The Joker

"I'll stop wearing black when they invent a darker color." – The Addams Family

"Be afraid. Be very afraid." – The Fly

"The night belongs to the ones who aren't afraid of the dark."

"Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn and cauldron bubble." – Macbeth

"Are you afraid of the dark?"

"If I'm haunting you, you must be haunting me." – Beyoncé pun

"I’m just here for the candy, not the cardio."

"I'm a haunt mess right now."

"This is Halloween."

"Just a friendly neighborhood ghost looking for fun."

"We're all mad here."

"You can't scare me, I have a younger sibling."

"Creep it together."

"I'm the Ghost-er with the most-er."

"My costume is an abstract representation of my inner demons."

"The moon made me do it."

"Where my ghouls at?"

"Life is gourd, then you die."

"Witch better have my candy."

"Demons are a ghoul's best friend."

"I only have pumpkin pies for you."

"You make me batty."

"Get in, loser. We're going haunting."

"Not a regular witch, I'm a cool witch."

"I'm always ready for a spooktacular night."

"Let's get this party startled!"

"This costume is my magnum opus."

"May your jack-o'-lantern burn bright."

"We're just here for the boos."

"You're just my (blood) type."