200+ Halloween Captions, Quotes to Share on Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook for Students and Kids

These spooky, silly, and sweet 200+ Halloween captions are absolutely perfect for school students looking to add some extra magic to their pictures! Browse through our collection and pick your favorite to make your Halloween photos truly special and unforgettable. Don't forget to share them with your friends and family on social media and beyond for a memorable celebration filled with fun and frights!

Halloween Captions for School Students: Get ready to make a chilling impression this Halloween with our fantastic collection of captions! Whether you're embodying a frightful creature of the night, a charming gourd, or a legendary crime-fighter, we have a vast array of over 200 perfect captions to complement your spectacular photos. Our selection spans from humorous quips to spine-tingling phrases and even some delightfully sweet sentiments, ensuring your Halloween pictures are truly unforgettable.

So, don your most creative costume, strike a captivating pose, and let's craft some truly memorable Halloween moments together! Dive into our extensive list to find your favorite captions and help spread the eerie, thrilling fun across all your social media platforms. Your perfect Halloween post starts here!

200+ Halloween Captions for School Students

Here are over 200+ fun and creative Halloween captions and slogans perfect for school students to use on their social media (Instagram, WhatsApp, etc.) after classroom parties, costume parades, or school events. 

Academic & Funny School Puns

  1. Too ghoul for school!

  2. Trading my textbook for a spellbook.

  3. I'm the ghostess with the mostess (of late homework).

  4. My broom's in the shop, guess I'll walk to class.

  5. All nighter? Nah, it's a fright nighter.

  6. I put a spell on the grading curve.

  7. My GPA is scarier than my costume.

  8. Here for the boos and the books.

  9. My notes are wickedly good.

  10. Hocus Pocus and very little focus.

  11. I'm under a candy spell.

  12. This is my resting witch face after the pop quiz.

  13. I swear I can drive a stick!

  14. My study group is now my coven.

  15. The only thing I'm haunting is the library.

  16. Making the grade is always a graveyard smash.

  17. Ready to ace this test... after the treats.

  18. Witchful thinking I could skip class.

  19. Keeping the spirit alive in school today.

  20. My brain is running on pumpkin spice and anxiety.

  21. My costume is mon-sterrific!

  22. Orange you glad it’s not a regular school day?

  23. Getting an 'A' in witchcraft this year.

  24. Back to school, but make it spooky.

  25. Straight outta the coffin and into the classroom.

  26. I'm the pumpkin king of procrastination.

  27. Proof that I clean up nice for school events.

  28. My extracurricular is now creepin' it real.

  29. I'm not tired, I'm just in my ghosting era.

  30. I'm looking for extra credit in cauldron chemistry.

  31. The best kind of school work is a Halloween event!

  32. My only fear is running out of candy.

  33. I'm just here to trick-or-treat yo'self.

  34. We've got spirit, how 'bout you?

  35. The real horror starts on November 1st.

  36. This is the costume, my true form is a stressed student.

  37. I'm not strange, I'm just an unusual student.

  38. I'm the ghost with the most assignments.

  39. My school lunch is a cauldron of mystery.

  40. My favorite subject is ghoulogy.

  41. May your coffee be strong and your costume be spooky.

  42. This is what peak performance looks like.

  43. My energy level is currently set to "zombie."

  44. I'm taking the witch-way home.

  45. Trying to find the logic in this lesson... it's a nightmare.

  46. The scariest thing about today is the amount of sugar I'll consume.

  47. I'm the student who always remembers the fun part.

  48. Ready for my sugar rush loading screen.

  49. I'm a little bit of trouble.

  50. Class dismissed! Let the haunting begin.

Group & Squad Captions

  1. We are the boo crew!

  2. Introducing the Squad Ghouls!

  3. My coven is complete.

  4. The Mean Ghouls.

  5. Creepin' it real with my crew.

  6. You can't sit with us—we bite.

  7. Double, double toil and trouble!

  8. Partners in crime and slime.

  9. Best witches forever.

  10. This is our monster mash-up!

  11. Frightening the faculty together.

  12. Our friendship is spooktacular.

  13. We go together like candy and corn.

  14. Monsters on the loose.

  15. We clean up nice (just kidding).

  16. Hanging with my boo crew.

  17. Ghoul gang on the prowl.

  18. Our friendship is undying.

  19. We're a match made in hell.

  20. We're a little bit spooky, a lot of fun.

  21. Don't look behind us...

  22. We're the reason the school is haunted.

  23. My favorite ghoul-friends.

  24. The Jack to my Sally (for a pair).

  25. We make quite the boo-tiful pair.

  26. The trick to my treat.

  27. Two souls, one pumpkin.

  28. You've cast a spell on us.

  29. Forever my pumpkin.

  30. My main monster.

  31. My boo-thang.

  32. We're haunting your feed.

  33. Love at first fright.

  34. The one who didn't ghost me.

  35. We're dead serious about this costume.

  36. Too gourd to be true with you.

  37. 'Til death do us part (or until the next break).

  38. Couldn't ask for better monsters.

  39. We're the masters of mischief.

  40. We're the architects of chaos.

  41. Ready to cause some trouble.

  42. The perfect blend of sweet and spooky.

  43. We do Halloween right.

  44. We're the life of the (after)life party.

  45. Fang gang ready to roll.

  46. This is our coven, no vacancies.

  47. United by the love of scares and candy.

  48. Together, we're a nightmare.

  49. We came, we saw, we haunted.

  50. Our crew is simply un-boo-lievable.

Short, Sweet & Spooky

  1. Stay spooky!

  2. No tricks, just treats.

  3. Boo!

  4. Creepin' it real.

  5. Happy Howl-oween!

  6. Too cute to spook.

  7. Witching you a happy day!

  8. Fang-tastic!

  9. Sweet as candy corn.

  10. Hello, bootiful!

  11. Keep calm and scare on.

  12. Life is gourd.

  13. Just a bunch of hocus pocus.

  14. Scaredy-cats welcome.

  15. Bone to be wild.

  16. If the broom fits, fly it.

  17. I put a spell on you.

  18. Cheers, witches!

  19. Be-witched and unbothered.

  20. Serving looks that are spellbinding.

  21. Every little thing she does is magic.

  22. Cutest pumpkin in the patch.

  23. Having a fa-BOO-lous day!

  24. Fangs for the memories!

  25. My little boo.

  26. Orange you glad it's Halloween?

  27. Too gourd to be true.

  28. This is where the magic happens.

  29. Sending you my best witches.

  30. Happy Haunting!

  31. We're under a candy spell.

  32. Something wicked this way comes.

  33. Enter if you dare.

  34. Midnight is when the magic wakes.

  35. The spirits are restless.

  36. Darkness never looked so good.

  37. Welcome to your worst nightmare.

  38. I see dead people.

  39. My heart is all a-flutter!

  40. HalloQueen mode: activated.

  41. Felt cute, might haunt later.

  42. My costume is better than yours.

  43. New face, who 'dis?

  44. Simply bewitching.

  45. Bow down, witches.

  46. Spooky but still slaying.

  47. Low effort, high chaos.

  48. Pumpkin spice and poor decisions.

  49. Vibe check: haunted but thriving.

  50. Eat, drink, and be scary.

Halloween Quotes & Pop Culture

  1. "I'm a mouse, duh." – Mean Girls

  2. "It's just a bunch of hocus pocus." – Hocus Pocus

  3. "I'm the ghost with the most, babe." – Beetlejuice

  4. "Something wicked this way comes." – Macbeth

  5. "Life's no fun without a good scare." – The Nightmare Before Christmas

  6. "I solemnly swear that I am up to no good." – Harry Potter

  7. "Do you like scary movies?" – Scream

  8. "There's only 365 days left 'til next Halloween!" – The Nightmare Before Christmas

  9. "Amok! Amok! Amok!" – Hocus Pocus

  10. "They all float down here." – It

  11. "We make up horrors to help us cope with the real ones." – Stephen King

  12. "I put a spell on you, and now you're mine." – Screamin' Jay Hawkins

  13. "It's close to midnight, and something evil's lurking in the dark." – Michael Jackson

  14. "They did the mash, they did the monster mash." – Bobby Pickett

  15. "I ain't afraid of no ghost." – Ghostbusters

  16. "Who run the world? Ghouls." – Beyoncé pun

  17. "I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time." – Taylor Swift pun

  18. "Baby, it's Halloween. And we can be anything." – Phoebe Bridgers

  19. "I myself am strange and unusual." – Beetlejuice

  20. "Every day is Halloween, isn't it? For some of us." – Tim Burton

  21. "I would like, if I may, to take you on a strange journey." – The Rocky Horror Picture Show

  22. "Whatever you do, don't fall asleep." – A Nightmare on Elm Street

  23. "Magic is really very simple, all you've got to do is want something..." – Halloweentown

  24. "Gimme a smile!" – The Joker

  25. "I'll stop wearing black when they invent a darker color." – The Addams Family

  26. "Be afraid. Be very afraid." – The Fly

  27. "The night belongs to the ones who aren't afraid of the dark."

  28. "Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn and cauldron bubble." – Macbeth

  29. "Are you afraid of the dark?"

  30. "If I'm haunting you, you must be haunting me." – Beyoncé pun

  31. "I’m just here for the candy, not the cardio."

  32. "I'm a haunt mess right now."

  33. "This is Halloween."

  34. "Just a friendly neighborhood ghost looking for fun."

  35. "We're all mad here."

  36. "You can't scare me, I have a younger sibling."

  37. "Creep it together."

  38. "I'm the Ghost-er with the most-er."

  39. "My costume is an abstract representation of my inner demons."

  40. "The moon made me do it."

  41. "Where my ghouls at?"

  42. "Life is gourd, then you die."

  43. "Witch better have my candy."

  44. "Demons are a ghoul's best friend."

  45. "I only have pumpkin pies for you."

  46. "You make me batty."

  47. "Get in, loser. We're going haunting."

  48. "Not a regular witch, I'm a cool witch."

  49. "I'm always ready for a spooktacular night."

  50. "Let's get this party startled!"

  51. "This costume is my magnum opus."

  52. "May your jack-o'-lantern burn bright."

  53. "We're just here for the boos."

  54. "You're just my (blood) type."

  55. "Don't fear the reaper." – Blue Öyster Cult

We hope this comprehensive collection of over 200 Halloween captions has inspired you to make your school Halloween celebrations extra special! From academic puns to spooky group slogans and classic pop culture quotes, there's something here for every student looking to add a dash of personality to their social media posts.

So go ahead, pick your favorites, and share your amazing Halloween moments with friends, family, and classmates. Have a hauntingly good time and create memories that are truly un-boo-lievable! Happy Halloween!

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

