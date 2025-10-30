Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025
RSSB Conductor Exam 2025 Date Out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in — City Slip & Admit Card Details Here

By Manish Kumar
Oct 30, 2025, 11:58 IST

RSSB Conductor Admit Card 2025 and exam date details has been released today i.e. on  October 30  by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) on its official website. The written exam for RSMSSB Conductor Recruitment Drive will be conducted on November 06, 2025 in single sittings from 11.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M. across the state. Check City slip and other details here.

Rajasthan Conductor Exam Date 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) on October 30, 2025 released the exam schedule and admit card update for the posts of Conductor posts on its official website. The written exam for RSMSSB Conductor Recruitment Drive will be conducted on November 06, 2025 in single sittings from 11.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M. across the state. The City Intimation slip will be released on October 31, 2025 and the Rajasthan Conductor Admit Card 2025 will be uploaded on November 03, 2025 on the official website of RSSB-https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. You can get the Rajasthan Conductor Admit Card 2025 download link in this article. 

Rajasthan Conductor Exam Date 2025 OUT

The written exam for RSMSSB Conductor Recruitment Drive will be conducted on November 06, 2025 in single sittings from 11.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M. across the state. The City Intimation slip will be released on October 31, 2025 The can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

Rajasthan Conductor Exam Date 2025 Download Link 

Rajasthan Conductor Admit Card 2025 Release Date 

RSSB Conductor Admit Card 2025 and exam date details have been released today i.e. on  October 30  by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) on its official website. The written exam for RSMSSB Conductor Recruitment Drive will be conducted on November 06, 2025 in single sittings from 11.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M. across the state. Check City slip and other details here. 

Rajasthan Conductor Admit Card 2025 Highlights

Rajasthan Conductor Recruitment Notification was launched earlier for 500 vacancies across the state. An overview of the recruitment process is provided below for the candidates. 

Rajasthan Conductor Recruitment 2025: Overview

Recruitment Body

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board

Post Name

Conductor

Total Vacancies

500

Mode of Application

Online

Category

Sarkari Naukri

Exam Date

November 06, 2025

City Slip Release Date

October 31, 2025

Admit Card Release Date

November 03, 2025

Official Website

rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

 

Steps to download the Rajasthan Conductor Admit Card 2025?

  • Visit the official Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) website: recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Find and click on the link for the specific admit card you need (e.g., " Conductor 2024 : Admit card issue date & Important Instructions"on the home page.
  • Log in using your Application Number and Date of Birth or other required credentials.
  • Submit the details to view and download your admit card.

