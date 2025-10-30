RSSB Conductor Exam 2025 Date Out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in — City Slip & Admit Card Details Here

Rajasthan Conductor Exam Date 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) on October 30, 2025 released the exam schedule and admit card update for the posts of Conductor posts on its official website. The written exam for RSMSSB Conductor Recruitment Drive will be conducted on November 06, 2025 in single sittings from 11.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M. across the state. The City Intimation slip will be released on October 31, 2025 and the Rajasthan Conductor Admit Card 2025 will be uploaded on November 03, 2025 on the official website of RSSB-https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. You can get the Rajasthan Conductor Admit Card 2025 download link in this article.
Rajasthan Conductor Exam Date 2025 OUT
The City Intimation slip will be released on October 31, 2025
Rajasthan Conductor Admit Card 2025 Release Date
RSSB Conductor Admit Card 2025 and exam date details have been released today i.e. on October 30 by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) on its official website. The written exam for RSMSSB Conductor Recruitment Drive will be conducted on November 06, 2025 in single sittings from 11.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M. across the state. Check City slip and other details here.
Rajasthan Conductor Admit Card 2025 Highlights
Rajasthan Conductor Recruitment Notification was launched earlier for 500 vacancies across the state. An overview of the recruitment process is provided below for the candidates.
|
Rajasthan Conductor Recruitment 2025: Overview
|
Recruitment Body
|
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board
|
Post Name
|
Conductor
|
Total Vacancies
|
500
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Category
|
Exam Date
|
November 06, 2025
|
City Slip Release Date
|
October 31, 2025
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
November 03, 2025
|
Official Website
|
rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Steps to download the Rajasthan Conductor Admit Card 2025?
- Visit the official Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) website: recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Find and click on the link for the specific admit card you need (e.g., " Conductor 2024 : Admit card issue date & Important Instructions"on the home page.
- Log in using your Application Number and Date of Birth or other required credentials.
- Submit the details to view and download your admit card.
