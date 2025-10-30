RSSB Conductor Exam 2025 Date Out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in — City Slip & Admit Card Details Here

Rajasthan Conductor Exam Date 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) on October 30, 2025 released the exam schedule and admit card update for the posts of Conductor posts on its official website. The written exam for RSMSSB Conductor Recruitment Drive will be conducted on November 06, 2025 in single sittings from 11.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M. across the state. The City Intimation slip will be released on October 31, 2025 and the Rajasthan Conductor Admit Card 2025 will be uploaded on November 03, 2025 on the official website of RSSB-https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. You can get the Rajasthan Conductor Admit Card 2025 download link in this article.

