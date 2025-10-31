Delhi Police Constable Executive Application Ends Today for 7000+ Posts - Check Apply Online Link, Fees, Eligibility and More

Delhi Police Constable 2025 Last Date: The Staff Selection Commission will close the application window for the Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025 today, October 31. Earlier, the deadline was set for October 21 but was later extended, giving aspirants another opportunity to apply for their dream job. Eligible candidates can submit their Delhi Police Constable application form at ssc.gov.in. The commission will next open the application correction window from November 7 to 9.
As per the official notification, this recruitment drive aims to fill 7,565 vacancies for the post of Constable - Executive (Male/ Female). Selection of candidates will be based on written exam and PET & PST. The Delhi Police Constable exam will be held in December 2025/January 2026.
Delhi Police Constable Last Date 2025
The Staff Selection Commission has invited online applications for Delhi Police Constable 2025 along with the release of the official notification. Candidates who have passed Class 12 can submit their Delhi Police application form until 11:50 PM today. No applications will be accepted after this deadline. You can check the key details in the table below.
|
Delhi Police Apply Online 2025
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
|
Exam Name
|
Delhi Police Constable 2025
|
Total Vacancies
|
7565
|
Application dates
|
22 September to 31 October 2025
|
Application Correction Dates
|
7 to 9 November 2025
|
Selection Process
|
Online Test
PE & MT
|
Application fee
|
Rs. 100
|
Official website
|
delhipolice.gov.in
Delhi Police Constable Exam Date 2025
The commission announces all important dates in the official recruitment notification. The registration window was open from October 1 to October 31. The exam is scheduled to be held in December 2025 or January 2026.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Online Registration Starts From
|
22 September
|
On-line registration Ends on
|
31 October
|
Last date for Online Fee Pay
|
1 November
|
Application correction window
|
7 to 9 November
|
Delhi Police Constable Exam Date 2025
|
December 2025/January 2026
Delhi Police Constable Apply Online 2025 Link
The application link for Delhi Police Constable 2025 will remain active until 11:50 PM today. You can access it either through the official website or by clicking on the direct link provided below.
Delhi Police Constable Apply Online Link
Steps to Apply Online for SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025
-
Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
-
Go to “Apply” tab and click on SSC Delhi Police Constable Apply Online 2025 Link.
-
If you are a new user, complete the registration form to generate registration number and password.
-
Log in to your account.
-
Fill out the application form.
-
Upload the required documents in the prescribed format and size.
-
Pay the application fee, if applicable.
-
Download the Delhi Police Constable application form for future reference.
