Delhi Police Constable Executive Application Ends Today for 7000+ Posts - Check Apply Online Link, Fees, Eligibility and More

Delhi Police Constable 2025 Last Date: The Staff Selection Commission will close the application window for the Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025 today, October 31. Earlier, the deadline was set for October 21 but was later extended, giving aspirants another opportunity to apply for their dream job. Eligible candidates can submit their Delhi Police Constable application form at ssc.gov.in. The commission will next open the application correction window from November 7 to 9.

As per the official notification, this recruitment drive aims to fill 7,565 vacancies for the post of Constable - Executive (Male/ Female). Selection of candidates will be based on written exam and PET & PST. The Delhi Police Constable exam will be held in December 2025/January 2026.