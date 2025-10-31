Weekly General Knowledge Quiz: October 20 to October 26, 2025

Weekly General Knowledge Quiz from October 20 to October 26, 2025: In this article, we are going to explore the weekly GK quiz covering topics like Economy, International Relations, Polity, Environment & Ecology, Science & Tech and Geography, which are essential for various competitive exams in which these General Knowledge questions will help you to connect your core subjects knowledge with current trending General Knowledge questions. If you missed the Weekly General Knowledge Quiz from October 13 to October 19, 2025, read it here. Let's start the Weekly General Knowledge Quiz. QUESTION 1 What is the correct order (high to low) of global carbon sequestration on forest land? United States China Russia Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1–2–3

(b) 2–3–1

(c) 3–2–1

(d) 1–3–2

Correct Answer: (c) 3–2–1 Explanation:

According to the FAO’s latest report, forests occupy about 4.14 billion hectares — roughly one-third of Earth’s land area. Although deforestation continues globally at around 10.9 million hectares per year, it has slowed compared to earlier decades.

Forests remain an essential carbon sink, absorbing around 3.6 billion tonnes of CO₂ annually (2021–2025).

Among the top countries, Russia leads in carbon sequestration on forest lands with about 1,150 Mt CO₂ annually, followed by China (840 Mt CO₂) and the United States (410 Mt CO₂). QUESTION 2 The Nellie massacre was the most violent flashpoint of the:

(a) Assam Agitation against illegal migration from Bangladesh

(b) Telangana movement for statehood

(c) Naxalite uprising in West Bengal

(d) Anti-Hindi agitation in Tamil Nadu

Correct Answer: (a) Explanation:

The Nellie massacre occurred on February 18, 1983, during the Assam Agitation against illegal migration from Bangladesh. It was one of the deadliest episodes of violence in independent India.

The official death toll stood at 1,800, though unofficial estimates suggest around 3,000 victims, mostly Bengali-origin Muslims. Despite 668 FIRs being filed, no arrests were made.

Recently, the Assam government decided to table the long-shelved Tiwari Commission Report, which investigated the massacre. QUESTION 3 The 2012 Rules of the Forest Rights Act (FRA) provide for which of the following? Provides Community rights Forest resources are managed by communities Disposal of minor forest produce Powers of Gram Sabha to protect customary rights Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2, 3 and 4

(c) 3 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

Correct Answer: (d) Explanation:

The Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006, aims to recognise and secure the rights of forest-dwelling Scheduled Tribes and traditional forest dwellers. The 2012 Rules strengthened the role of Gram Sabhas and clarified procedures for claiming and managing forest rights.

Key provisions include: Recognition of community rights and the right to manage forest resources.

Authority for communities to collect and dispose of minor forest produce.

Empowerment of the Gram Sabha to protect traditional and customary rights. QUESTION 4 With reference to India’s makhana (foxnut), consider the following statements: It is the dried edible seed of the prickly water lily. It usually grows in saltwater ponds. Bihar produces nearly 90% of India’s makhana alone. It is classified as a cereal crop.

How many of the above statements is/are correct regarding India’s makhana (foxnut)?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) Only three

(d) All four Correct Answer: (b) Only two Explanation: Statement 1: Correct – Makhana is the edible seed of the prickly water lily (Euryale ferox).

Statement 2: Incorrect – It grows in freshwater ponds, not saltwater.

Statement 3: Correct – Bihar produces about 90% of India’s makhana, especially in the Mithilanchal region.

Statement 4: Incorrect – It is considered an aquatic cash crop, not a cereal crop. QUESTION 5 A person is considered an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Cardholder:

(a) If he or she holds dual citizenship of India and another country

(b) If he or she resides in India for over 182 days a year

(c) If he or she is born in India after 1950 and holds a valid Indian passport

(d) If he or she is registered by the Government of India under Section 7A of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2015

Correct Answer: (d) Explanation:

The OCI Scheme, introduced in 2005, provides lifelong visa-free entry and certain benefits to Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs).

An individual is considered an OCI Cardholder only after being registered by the Government of India under Section 7A of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2015. QUESTION 6 With reference to the Indian Ornamental Tarantula, consider the following statements: It is native to western India. It is not deadly to humans. Which of the above statements is/are correct regarding the Indian Ornamental Tarantula:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2 Correct Answer: (b) 2 only Explanation:

The Indian Ornamental Tarantula is a large, vividly patterned spider native to southern India, especially the forests of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Its bite is not fatal to humans, though it can cause pain and swelling.

QUESTION 7 Which of the following can disrupt market access and payment channels? Sanctions Financial restrictions Operational barriers Weather preferences of consumers Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1, 2 and 3

(c) 3 and 4 only

(d) 2, 3 and 4 Correct Answer: (b) 1, 2 and 3 Explanation:

According to the Reserve Bank of India, sanctions, financial restrictions, and operational barriers can severely impact cross-border payments and market access. Weather preferences of consumers have no direct connection with payment systems. QUESTION 8 Recently, Semaglutide has been seen in the news is related to?

(a) Medication used for weight loss and diabetes management

(b) Vaccine used for influenza

(c) This is an antibiotic used for bacterial infections

(d) Used as a painkiller for chronic arthritis

Correct Answer: (a) Explanation:

According to a recent study which is published in The Lancet, Semaglutide helps in weight loss and diabetes management and also reduces the risk of major cardiovascular events in obese individuals with heart disease. QUESTION 9 With reference to Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI), consider the following statements: It includes securities and financial assets held by investors outside their domestic market. It provides investors with direct ownership of company assets. Which of the above statements is/are correct regarding the Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) :

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2 Correct Answer: (a) 1 only Explanation:

FPI represents investments in stocks, bonds, and financial instruments made by investors from other countries.