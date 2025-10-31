TS Inter Exams Dates 2026: TGBIE Released Telangana 1st, 2nd Year Time Table, IPE Exam From February 25

WB HS Result 3rd Semester, Direct Link Here
Oct 31, 2025, 12:58 IST

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) released the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 dates today, October 31, 2025 at tgbie.cgg.gov.in. The first-year exams are from February 25 to March 17, 2026, and second-year exams are from February 26 to March 18.

Key Points

  • First-year exams are from February 25 to March 17, 2026.
  • Second-year exams are from February 26 to March 18, 2026.

Telangana TS Inter Board Exams Dates 2026: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has released the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 dates and detailed schedule today, October 31, 2025. Candidates in first year and second year can check the list of important dates here as well as on the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in. The first year exam will be held from February 25 to March 17, 2026, whereas the second-year exams will be held between February 26 and March 18. The exam will be held in two sessions, i.e., morning session from 9 am to 12 pm and afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm.

TGBIE IPE 2026 Theroy Date Sheet and Schedule

Candidates can check the schedule of IPE 2026 Theory Examinations to be held from Febrary 25, 2026 from 9.00 am to 12:00 pm here:

Date

Day

First Year Exams

Second Year Exams

February 25, 2026

Wednesday

PART-II: 2nd LANGUAGE PAPER-I

  

February 26, 2026

Thursday

  

PART-II: 2nd LANGUAGE PAPER-II

February 27, 2026

Friday

PART-III: ENGLISH PAPER-I

  

February 28, 2026

Saturday

  

PART-I: ENGLISH PAPER-II

March 2, 2026

Monday

MATHEMATICS PAPER-IA

BOTANY PAPER-I

POLITICAL SCIENCE PAPER-I

  

March 3, 2026

Tuesday

  

MATHEMATICS PAPER-IIA

BOTANY PAPER-II

POLITICAL SCIENCE PAPER-II

March 5, 2026

Thursday

MATHEMATICS PAPER-IB

ZOOLOGY PAPER-I

HISTORY PAPER-I

  

March 6, 2026

Friday

  

MATHEMATICS PAPER-IIB

ZOOLOGY PAPER-II

HISTORY PAPER-II

March 9, 2026

Monday

PHYSICS PAPER-I

ECONOMICS PAPER-I

  

March 10, 2026

Tuesday

  

PHYSICS PAPER-II

ECONOMICS PAPER-II

March 12, 2026

Thursday

CHEMISTRY PAPER-I

COMMERCE PAPER-I

  

March 13, 2026

Friday

  

CHEMISTRY PAPER-II

COMMERCE PAPER-II

March 14, 2026

Saturday

PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION PAPER-I

BRIDGE COURSE MATHS PAPER-I (FOR BI.P.C. STUDENTS)

  

March 16, 2026

Monday

  

PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION PAPER-II

BRIDGE COURSE MATHS PAPER-II (FOR BI.P.C. STUDENTS)

March 17, 2026

Tuesday

MODERN LANGUAGE PAPER-I

GEOGRAPHY PAPER-I

  

March 18, 2026

Wednesday

  

MODERN LANGUAGE PAPER-II

GEOGRAPHY PAPER-II

TGBIE IPE 2026 Practical Exam Date Sheet and Schedule

Special arrangements will be done for candidates whose IPE Practical dates clash with the JEE Mains 2026 schedule. The practical exams will be conducted in a single shift between 10 am to 1 pm. Candidates cna check the practical exam schedule here:

Subject

Date

English (First Year)

January 21, 2026

English (Second Year)

January 22, 2026

Ethics and Human Values

January 23, 2026 (Friday)

Environmental Education

January 24, 2026 (Saturday)

 

