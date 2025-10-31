TS Inter Exams Dates 2026: TGBIE Released Telangana 1st, 2nd Year Time Table, IPE Exam From February 25

Telangana TS Inter Board Exams Dates 2026: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has released the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 dates and detailed schedule today, October 31, 2025. Candidates in first year and second year can check the list of important dates here as well as on the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in. The first year exam will be held from February 25 to March 17, 2026, whereas the second-year exams will be held between February 26 and March 18. The exam will be held in two sessions, i.e., morning session from 9 am to 12 pm and afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm.

TGBIE IPE 2026 Theroy Date Sheet and Schedule

Candidates can check the schedule of IPE 2026 Theory Examinations to be held from Febrary 25, 2026 from 9.00 am to 12:00 pm here: