TS Inter Exams Dates 2026: TGBIE Released Telangana 1st, 2nd Year Time Table, IPE Exam From February 25

Key Points
- Telangana Board released the IPE 2026 dates today, October 31, 2025 at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.
- First-year exams are from February 25 to March 17, 2026.
- Second-year exams are from February 26 to March 18, 2026.
Telangana TS Inter Board Exams Dates 2026: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has released the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 dates and detailed schedule today, October 31, 2025. Candidates in first year and second year can check the list of important dates here as well as on the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in. The first year exam will be held from February 25 to March 17, 2026, whereas the second-year exams will be held between February 26 and March 18. The exam will be held in two sessions, i.e., morning session from 9 am to 12 pm and afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm.
TGBIE IPE 2026 Theroy Date Sheet and Schedule
Candidates can check the schedule of IPE 2026 Theory Examinations to be held from Febrary 25, 2026 from 9.00 am to 12:00 pm here:
|
Date
|
Day
|
First Year Exams
|
Second Year Exams
|
February 25, 2026
|
Wednesday
|
PART-II: 2nd LANGUAGE PAPER-I
|
February 26, 2026
|
Thursday
|
PART-II: 2nd LANGUAGE PAPER-II
|
February 27, 2026
|
Friday
|
PART-III: ENGLISH PAPER-I
|
February 28, 2026
|
Saturday
|
PART-I: ENGLISH PAPER-II
|
March 2, 2026
|
Monday
|
MATHEMATICS PAPER-IA
BOTANY PAPER-I
POLITICAL SCIENCE PAPER-I
|
March 3, 2026
|
Tuesday
|
MATHEMATICS PAPER-IIA
BOTANY PAPER-II
POLITICAL SCIENCE PAPER-II
|
March 5, 2026
|
Thursday
|
MATHEMATICS PAPER-IB
ZOOLOGY PAPER-I
HISTORY PAPER-I
|
March 6, 2026
|
Friday
|
MATHEMATICS PAPER-IIB
ZOOLOGY PAPER-II
HISTORY PAPER-II
|
March 9, 2026
|
Monday
|
PHYSICS PAPER-I
ECONOMICS PAPER-I
|
March 10, 2026
|
Tuesday
|
PHYSICS PAPER-II
ECONOMICS PAPER-II
|
March 12, 2026
|
Thursday
|
CHEMISTRY PAPER-I
COMMERCE PAPER-I
|
March 13, 2026
|
Friday
|
CHEMISTRY PAPER-II
COMMERCE PAPER-II
|
March 14, 2026
|
Saturday
|
PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION PAPER-I
BRIDGE COURSE MATHS PAPER-I (FOR BI.P.C. STUDENTS)
|
March 16, 2026
|
Monday
|
PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION PAPER-II
BRIDGE COURSE MATHS PAPER-II (FOR BI.P.C. STUDENTS)
|
March 17, 2026
|
Tuesday
|
MODERN LANGUAGE PAPER-I
GEOGRAPHY PAPER-I
|
March 18, 2026
|
Wednesday
|
MODERN LANGUAGE PAPER-II
GEOGRAPHY PAPER-II
TGBIE IPE 2026 Practical Exam Date Sheet and Schedule
Special arrangements will be done for candidates whose IPE Practical dates clash with the JEE Mains 2026 schedule. The practical exams will be conducted in a single shift between 10 am to 1 pm. Candidates cna check the practical exam schedule here:
|
Subject
|
Date
|
English (First Year)
|
January 21, 2026
|
English (Second Year)
|
January 22, 2026
|
Ethics and Human Values
|
January 23, 2026 (Friday)
|
Environmental Education
|
January 24, 2026 (Saturday)
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation