CBSE Syllabus of Class 9 Elements of Business 2023-24: Download PDF Here!

CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2023-24: Check and download the CBSE Syllabus of Class 9th Elements of Business for the 2023-24 session here. Know the latest course structure for an effective study of the subject.

CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2023-24: Elements of Business is a skill subject that introduces students to business concepts by understanding four major aspects which are: (i) Fundamentals of Business Activities, (ii) Operative Activities in Business, (iii) Steps Involved in Establishing Business and (iv) Fundamental Areas of Business. In CBSE Class 9, several students opt for Elements of Business as an additional subject for which they have to appear for a theory paper of 70 marks. Additional 30 marks are calculated from practical and project work.

In this article, we have provided the CBSE Syllabus of Class 9 Elements of Business for the 2023-2024 session. This syllabus would help you know the unit-wise marks distribution and contents prescribed for the annual examination. It also mentions the guidelines for practical and project work to be done for CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business. Students can check the complete syllabus and download the same from the link provided in this article.

CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business (Code No. 154) Syllabus 2023-24

Course Structure:

Theory 70 Marks Practical/Project 30 Marks Total 100 Marks

Time Allowed for Theory Paper - 3 Hours

Unit-Wise Weightage Distribution:

Unit Marks I. Fundamentals of Business Activities 20 II. Operative Activities in Business 20 III. Steps Involved in Establishing Business 15 IV. Fundamental Areas of Business 15 Practical / Project 30 Total 100

Course Contents:

UNIT – I: Fundamentals of Business Activities

(a) Characteristics of Business Activities (b) Business as an Activity – How it is different from (i) Profession (ii) Employment (c) Characteristics of vocational activities (d) Factors affecting business (i) Economic (ii) Social (iii) Political

UNIT – II: Operative Activities in Business

(a) Industry – concept (b) Commerce – concept (c) Industry – Characteristics, Types and Nature (d) Commerce (i) Banking (ii) Insurance (iii) Transportation (iv) Trade

UNIT – III: Steps Involved in Establishing Business

(a) Nature & forms of Business Organization (b) Sole Proprietorship – meaning and features (c) Partnership – meaning, features and types

UNIT – IV: Fundamental Areas of Business

(a) Finance – Meaning (b) Marketing – Meaning (c) Human Resources – Meaning

Guidelines For Practical

Project/ chart should be brief and should be of 20-30 pages, preferably handwritten. The project will be evaluated on the following parameters: · Prepare a chart / Project on any one topic from syllabus (20 Marks) ·

Viva (10 Marks)

You can also download this syllabus in PDF format as well from the link provided below:

