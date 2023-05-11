CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus of German Language in PDF Here

CBSE Class 9 German Syllabus 2023-24: The Class 9 syllabus for the foreign language German is made available in this article. The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the Class 9 German Syllabus on its website, cbseacademic.nic.in for the Academic Year 2023-24. The syllabus mentions instructions and guidelines to learn the language course effectively. This curriculum for CBSE Class 9 German primarily focuses on communication and expression rather than grammar test.

CBSE Class 9 German (Code No. 020) Syllabus 2023-24

Lesson

Situation/ Topic

Speech intention

Structure

Lesson 1

Celebration

• To talk about future plans

• To allocate responsibilities

• To give a suggestion

• To accept and decline a proposal

• Subordinate clause “wenn” “zu” + Infinitive

• “brauchen” +…+ “zu” +Infinitive

• Preposition of time “während” + Genitive

Lesson 2

Shopping and consumption

• To follow a timeline and describe an event

• To give reasons for one’s actions and decisions

• Subordinate clause “um…zu”

• Subordinate clause “damit”

Lesson 3

Feelings and relationships

• To ask for someone’s opinion and give one’s own opinion

• To agree or disagree

• To talk about what one would do in a particular situation

• Question word “Wo(r)”+ Preposition

• Pronouns “da(r)”+ Preposition

• Subjunctive II: “würde”+Infinitive

• Articles and Nouns in Genitive

Lesson 4

Relationships and conflicts

• To give reasons

• To express likes and dislikes

• To lay down restrictions

• Causal preposition “wegen”+ Genitive

• Double barrel conjunction: “zwar…aber”

• Relative clause: relative pronouns in Nominative, Accusative and Dative

Assessment Scheme for Class 9 Annual Examination German

Maximum Marks - 80

Section A-Reading (15 marks)

1. Comprehension (unseen passage) - 10 marks

2. Comprehension (unseen passage) - 5 marks

Section B –Writing (10 marks)

1. Based on stimulus, compose an E-Mail (appx. 50 words) - 5 marks

2. Based on stimulus, compose a dialogue or an SMS - 5 marks

Section C – Applied Grammar (40 marks)

1.Fixed prepositions with verbs, Question words “Wo(r)”, Pronouns “da(r)” - 8 marks

2. Article and nouns in Genitive, Genitive prepositions - 8 marks

3. Subordinate clauses (um…zu, wӓhrend, bevor, damit, wenn) - 8 marks

4. Subjunctive (Konjunktiv II) “würde” + Infinitive - 8 marks

5. Relative pronouns (Nominative, Accusative and Dative) - 4 marks

6. Separable verbs - 4 marks

Section D -Textbook (15 marks)

  1. Completing a seen passage with the vocabulary provided - 5 marks
  2. Completing a seen passage with the vocabulary provided - 5 marks
  3. Comprehension (seen) - 5 marks

Internal Assessment

Components

Total weightage out of 20

1. Periodic tests, dictations

5 marks

2. Listening comprehensions

5 marks

3. Speaking activities – role play, presentations, recitation…

(Could be conducted as individual or group activity)

5 marks

4. Regularity and quality of classwork & homework

5 marks

PRESCRIBED TEXT BOOK: Beste Freunde B 1.1 (Lessons 1-5)

(Hueber Publications, Published in India by Goyal Publishers)

SUGGESTED REFERENCES:

Team Deutsch 2/1

Planet 2

Ping Pong 2

Wir 3

Langenscheidt Euro Dictionary

K.M. Sharma; German-Hindi/Hindi-German

Rachna Publishing House

Download the full CBSE Class 9 German Syllabus 2023-24 from the following link:

CBSE Class 9 German Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

