CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus of German Language in PDF Here

CBSE Class 9 German Syllabus 2023-24: The Class 9 syllabus for the foreign language German is made available in this article. The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the Class 9 German Syllabus on its website, cbseacademic.nic.in for the Academic Year 2023-24. The syllabus mentions instructions and guidelines to learn the language course effectively. This curriculum for CBSE Class 9 German primarily focuses on communication and expression rather than grammar test. Check the complete CBSE Syllabus of Class 9 German to know course structure, course contents, learning objectives, exam pattern and question paper design for the Annual CBSE Class 9 German Exam 2024. Check and download the full syllabus in PDF below.

CBSE Class 9 German (Code No. 020) Syllabus 2023-24

Lesson Situation/ Topic Speech intention Structure Lesson 1 Celebration • To talk about future plans • To allocate responsibilities • To give a suggestion • To accept and decline a proposal • Subordinate clause “wenn” “zu” + Infinitive • “brauchen” +…+ “zu” +Infinitive • Preposition of time “während” + Genitive Lesson 2 Shopping and consumption • To follow a timeline and describe an event • To give reasons for one’s actions and decisions • Subordinate clause “um…zu” • Subordinate clause “damit” Lesson 3 Feelings and relationships • To ask for someone’s opinion and give one’s own opinion • To agree or disagree • To talk about what one would do in a particular situation • Question word “Wo(r)”+ Preposition • Pronouns “da(r)”+ Preposition • Subjunctive II: “würde”+Infinitive • Articles and Nouns in Genitive Lesson 4 Relationships and conflicts • To give reasons • To express likes and dislikes • To lay down restrictions • Causal preposition “wegen”+ Genitive • Double barrel conjunction: “zwar…aber” • Relative clause: relative pronouns in Nominative, Accusative and Dative

Assessment Scheme for Class 9 Annual Examination German

Maximum Marks - 80

Section A-Reading (15 marks)

1. Comprehension (unseen passage) - 10 marks

2. Comprehension (unseen passage) - 5 marks

Section B –Writing (10 marks)

1. Based on stimulus, compose an E-Mail (appx. 50 words) - 5 marks

2. Based on stimulus, compose a dialogue or an SMS - 5 marks

Section C – Applied Grammar (40 marks)

1.Fixed prepositions with verbs, Question words “Wo(r)”, Pronouns “da(r)” - 8 marks

2. Article and nouns in Genitive, Genitive prepositions - 8 marks

3. Subordinate clauses (um…zu, wӓhrend, bevor, damit, wenn) - 8 marks

4. Subjunctive (Konjunktiv II) “würde” + Infinitive - 8 marks

5. Relative pronouns (Nominative, Accusative and Dative) - 4 marks

6. Separable verbs - 4 marks

Section D -Textbook (15 marks)

Completing a seen passage with the vocabulary provided - 5 marks Completing a seen passage with the vocabulary provided - 5 marks Comprehension (seen) - 5 marks

Internal Assessment

Components Total weightage out of 20 1. Periodic tests, dictations 5 marks 2. Listening comprehensions 5 marks 3. Speaking activities – role play, presentations, recitation… (Could be conducted as individual or group activity) 5 marks 4. Regularity and quality of classwork & homework 5 marks

PRESCRIBED TEXT BOOK: Beste Freunde B 1.1 (Lessons 1-5)

(Hueber Publications, Published in India by Goyal Publishers)

SUGGESTED REFERENCES:

Team Deutsch 2/1

Planet 2

Ping Pong 2

Wir 3

Langenscheidt Euro Dictionary

K.M. Sharma; German-Hindi/Hindi-German

Rachna Publishing House

Download the full CBSE Class 9 German Syllabus 2023-24 from the following link:

