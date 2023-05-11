CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus of German Language in PDF Here

CBSE Class 9 German Syllabus 2023-24: The Class 9 syllabus for the foreign language German is made available in this article. The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the Class 9 German Syllabus on its website, cbseacademic.nic.in for the Academic Year 2023-24. The syllabus mentions instructions and guidelines to learn the language course effectively. This curriculum for CBSE Class 9 German primarily focuses on communication and expression rather than grammar test. Check the complete CBSE Syllabus of Class 9 German to know course structure, course contents, learning objectives, exam pattern and question paper design for the Annual CBSE Class 9 German Exam 2024. Check and download the full syllabus in PDF below.
CBSE Class 9 German (Code No. 020) Syllabus 2023-24
|
Lesson
|
Situation/ Topic
|
Speech intention
|
Structure
|
Lesson 1
|
Celebration
|
• To talk about future plans
• To allocate responsibilities
• To give a suggestion
• To accept and decline a proposal
|
• Subordinate clause “wenn” “zu” + Infinitive
• “brauchen” +…+ “zu” +Infinitive
• Preposition of time “während” + Genitive
|
Lesson 2
|
Shopping and consumption
|
• To follow a timeline and describe an event
• To give reasons for one’s actions and decisions
|
• Subordinate clause “um…zu”
• Subordinate clause “damit”
|
Lesson 3
|
Feelings and relationships
|
• To ask for someone’s opinion and give one’s own opinion
• To agree or disagree
• To talk about what one would do in a particular situation
|
• Question word “Wo(r)”+ Preposition
• Pronouns “da(r)”+ Preposition
• Subjunctive II: “würde”+Infinitive
• Articles and Nouns in Genitive
|
Lesson 4
|
Relationships and conflicts
|
• To give reasons
• To express likes and dislikes
• To lay down restrictions
|
• Causal preposition “wegen”+ Genitive
• Double barrel conjunction: “zwar…aber”
• Relative clause: relative pronouns in Nominative, Accusative and Dative
Assessment Scheme for Class 9 Annual Examination German
Maximum Marks - 80
Section A-Reading (15 marks)
1. Comprehension (unseen passage) - 10 marks
2. Comprehension (unseen passage) - 5 marks
Section B –Writing (10 marks)
1. Based on stimulus, compose an E-Mail (appx. 50 words) - 5 marks
2. Based on stimulus, compose a dialogue or an SMS - 5 marks
Section C – Applied Grammar (40 marks)
1.Fixed prepositions with verbs, Question words “Wo(r)”, Pronouns “da(r)” - 8 marks
2. Article and nouns in Genitive, Genitive prepositions - 8 marks
3. Subordinate clauses (um…zu, wӓhrend, bevor, damit, wenn) - 8 marks
4. Subjunctive (Konjunktiv II) “würde” + Infinitive - 8 marks
5. Relative pronouns (Nominative, Accusative and Dative) - 4 marks
6. Separable verbs - 4 marks
Section D -Textbook (15 marks)
- Completing a seen passage with the vocabulary provided - 5 marks
- Completing a seen passage with the vocabulary provided - 5 marks
- Comprehension (seen) - 5 marks
Internal Assessment
|
Components
|
Total weightage out of 20
|
1. Periodic tests, dictations
|
5 marks
|
2. Listening comprehensions
|
5 marks
|
3. Speaking activities – role play, presentations, recitation…
(Could be conducted as individual or group activity)
|
5 marks
|
4. Regularity and quality of classwork & homework
|
5 marks
PRESCRIBED TEXT BOOK: Beste Freunde B 1.1 (Lessons 1-5)
(Hueber Publications, Published in India by Goyal Publishers)
SUGGESTED REFERENCES:
Team Deutsch 2/1
Planet 2
Ping Pong 2
Wir 3
Langenscheidt Euro Dictionary
K.M. Sharma; German-Hindi/Hindi-German
Rachna Publishing House
Download the full CBSE Class 9 German Syllabus 2023-24 from the following link:
Also Check: