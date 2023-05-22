CBSE Class 9 Japanese Syllabus 2023-24: Download New Syllabus in PDF Here!

CBSE Class 9 Japanese Syllabus 2023-24: Get CBSE Syllabus of Class 9 Japanese for 2023-24 from this article for PDF download. Check the complete syllabus to know the latest course structure, course contents, question paper pattern and marking scheme.

CBSE Class 9 Japanese Syllabus 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) presents the syllabus of all subjects it offers to its students, in an elaborated manner such that students can get a clear view of the complete course structure. Students get to know what they will be offered during the current year and how they should plan the study of a subject to prepare effectively for the monthly tests or year-end exams. The Japanese syllabus for CBSE Class 9, also is an example of the best framework designed by the board to help students learn the language with a flow and get exam ready.

The CBSE Class 9 Japanese Syllabus 2023-24 explains the course structure with the help of section-wise division of topics and marking scheme. It also mentions the format of questions for the CBSE Class 9 Japanese Annual Exam so that students can prepare similar stuff for exams and get good score. Therefore, students must go through the complete syllabus to know every minute detail of their curriculum so that they can cover the course contents with ease and perform well in the CBSE Class 9 German Exam 2023-24.

CBSE Class 9 Japanese Syllabus 2023-24 can be checked as well as downloaded in PDF from this article. Check the following sections to read the detailed syllabus to create an effective study plan.

CBSE Class 9 Japanese (Code No. 094) Syllabus 2023-24

A) Reading Comprehension Section: 20 marks

A:1 Reading comprehension of the short passages/ conversations/ stories related to Syllabus Lesson 1-12 (unseen passages-4-5, MCQ)

Short answer questions 10x1 = 10 marks MCQ (True or false/odd one out/ match the following 10x½ = 05 marks Fill in the blanks) 10x½ = 05 marks

B) Writing Section: 20 marks

Simple paragraph/essay writing on the topics My Teacher, My Friend, My School, Watashino ichinichi, Watashino shuumatsu, Watashino uchi in about 350 characters.

(Any 3/4for final exam).

Letter to your grandfather talking about your Japanese language studies

Letter to a friend inviting him or her to your city/country in about 300-350 characters.

Letter by the friend thanking him or her for hosting him to his city/country in about 300-350 characters.

Complete dialogues, written passages (choice words, incomplete passages/ conversations to be

given related to kaiwa in syllabus).

Criteria assessment of the writing section:

Marks for Logical cohesion and construction Marks for use of correct grammar and vocabulary – (excellent/very good/good/limited/ poor) No marks to be deducted for spelling

mistakes.

C) Grammar Section: 20 marks

Based on the prescribed textbook (Lessons 1-12)

All particle, counters, verbs conjunctions, demonstrative pronouns, place, adverb, idioms and vocabulary, animate, inanimate, verb conjugations, tenses, verb meanings, giving/recieving, adjectives, question words, comparisons.

D) Script KANJI - 20 marks

1st 5 chapters of NIHONGO CHALLENGE BOOK (kanji 1-50 N 5)

Must be able to read and write all kotoba listed in the book with the kanjis

Prescribed textbook: MinnanoNihongoIndianedition1-1: textbook cum work book,

grammar notes, audio CD-published by GOYAL PUBLISHERS – in India – 2nd edition 2018.

Textbook Lessons 1-12 AND NIHONGO CHALLENGE KANJI BOOK-

CBSE Class 9 Japanese Course Structure 2023-24

The Question Paper will be divided into four sections:

Section - A: Reading Comprehension 20 marks Section - B: Writing 20 marks Section - C: Grammar 20 marks Section - D: Script (KANJI) 20 marks

Section-wise weightage:

You can also download the above syllabus in PDF format from the link provided below:

