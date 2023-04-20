CBSE Class 9 Painting Syllabus 2023-24: Download New Syllabus in PDF Here!

CBSE Class 9 Painting Syllabus 2023-24: Get the latest CBSE Syllabus of Class 9 Painting from this article. Download the new syllabus and check the course structure, course contents, exam pattern and details of practicals and internal assessment.

CBSE Class 9 Painting Syllabus 2023-24: The detailed CBSE Painting Syllabus for Class 9 is provided in this article. The syllabus for the 2023-2024 academic session includes details of course structure, course contents, examination scheme, practicals and internal assessment. The course curriculum for CBSE Class 9 Painting consists of (i) Theory for 30 marks and (ii) Practicals for 70 marks. Theory and Practical are co-related and complement each other by application of medium and technique. Thus, by going through the complete syllabus, students will have an idea about what the course will offer them during the whole academic year.

CBSE Class 9 Painting Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 9 Painting (Code No. 049) Syllabus 2023-24

Course Structure:

Theory Paper 30 Marks Practicals 70 Marks Total 100 Marks

Time Allowed for Theory Paper - 2 Hours

CBSE Class 9 Painting Syllabus: Theory

UNIT- I : Fundamentals of Visual Arts (The Elements) 10 Marks

UNIT-II : Methods and Materials of Painting 10 Marks

Understanding and appropriate use of:

(i) Tools,

(ii) Painting Materials - Poster Colours, Water Colours, Oil Pastels and Pencils

UNIT-III: Story of Indian Art 10 Marks

(i) Appreciation of Indian Art covering selected paintings, sculptures and architectural glimpses:

A) Paintings:

(i) Ulizard’s Dance (Bhimbethaka)

B) Sculptures

(i) Yaksha – Yakshi at R.B.I. New Delhi(done by Ramkinker Vaij)

C) Architecture

(i) Sun Temple (Konark, Odisha)

(ii) Indian Folk Art – Paintings

(Floor decoration) Alpana, Rangoli and Mandana

Practical

Time allowed: 3 hours Maximum Marks: 70 Assessment for Practical: 50 marks Still Life (a) Accurate drawing with proper composition of objects. 15 marks (b) Compositional arrangement with due emphasis on the subject-matter. 15 marks (c) Treatment of medium with an appropriate colour scheme in still life. 10 marks (d) Originality, creativity and overall expression. 10 marks Internal Assessment: 20 marks It includes: (i) Periodic Tests -there will be three periodic tests in a year, out which the Best two will be assessed. 10 marks (ii) Portfolio -Portfolio will consist of 10 best work of sketches, still life And painting compositions done during the year. 10 marks

You can also download the above syllabus in PDF format from the link provided below:

