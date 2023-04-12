CBSE Class 9 English Communicative Syllabus 2023-24: Download Updated Syllabus in PDF Here

CBSE Class 9 English (Communicative) Syllabus: Check complete CBSE syllabus of class 9th English (Communicative) for the 2023-24 academic session from this article. Get direct link to download the syllabus in PDF as well.

CBSE Syllabus Class 9 English Communicative 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the subject-wise curriculum for Class 9th for the new academic session, 2023-24. The English (Communicative) curriculum for class 9 that has been released on the board’s website, is made available here in this article.

The CBSE Class 9th English Communicative syllabus has been designed to develop the practical language communication skills needed for academic study and subsequent adult life. It aims at enhancing the reading and writing skills of students along with make them acquainted with the rich English literature. The CBSE Class 9 English Communicative Syllabus 2023-24 will help students know the complete course structure, course content, sectional weightage and examination scheme. Check the CBSE Class 9 English Communicative syllabus and download its PDF from the link given in this article.

CBSE Class 9 Communicative English (Code No. 101) Syllabus 2023-24

Section-Wise Weightage

Section Title Total Weightage A Reading Skills 20 B Writing Skills 24 C Grammar 10 D Literature Textbook 26 Total 80

SECTION A: READING - 20 Marks (40 Periods)

The section will have two unseen passages with the maximum word limit of 750 words. The passages can be of any two types out of the following: literary / factual / discursive. Please refer to the Main Course Book.

Objective Type Questions (including Multiple Choice Questions), and Very Short Answer type Questions will be asked to test inference, evaluation, analysis and vocabulary in context.

SECTION B: WRITING SKILLS - 24 Marks (50 Periods)

This section will have a variety of short and long writing tasks.

Notice Writing for school assembly/ Resident Welfare Association/ School Events/ Classroom information etc. (maximum 50 words) 4 Marks Dialogue Writing (maximum 100 words) 5 Marks Informal Letter (maximum 120 words) 7 Marks Paragraph on one out of two themes based on verbal or visual cues from Main Course Book (maximum 150 words) 8 Marks

SECTION C: GRAMMAR - 10 Marks

Grammar items will be taught and assessed over a period of time. There will be no division of syllabus for Grammar.

1. Tenses 2. Modals 1. Subject – verb concord

2. Reported Speech

(i) Commands and Requests

(ii) Statements

(iii) Questions 3. Clauses: (i) Noun clauses

(ii) Adverb clauses

(iii) Relative clauses 4. Determiners

The above items may be tested through test types as given below:

Gap filling - 3 marks

Editing or Omission - 4 marks

Sentences Reordering or Sentence Transformation in context - 3 marks

SECTION D: LITERATURE TEXTBOOK - 26 Marks (50 Periods)

Two out of three extracts from prose/poetry for reference to the context. Very Short Answer Questions and Short Answer Questions will be asked to assess local and global comprehension, interpretation and analysis. 8 marks (4+4) Six Short Answer Questions out of seven, from the Literature Reader, to test local and global comprehension of theme and ideas, analysis and evaluation (30-40 words each) 2x6 = 12 Marks One out of two Long Answer type Questions to assess how the values inherent in the text have been brought out. Creativity, imagination and extrapolation beyond the text and across the texts will be assessed. This can also be a passage-based question taken from a situation/plot from the texts. (120 words). 6 marks

Prescribed Books: Interact in English Series by CBSE (Available on www.cbseacademic.nic.in)

Main Course Book (Revised Edition)

Literature Reader (Revised Edition)

Workbook (Revised Edition)

CBSE Class 9 Communicative English (CODE NO. 101) Question Paper Design 2023-24

You can also download the above syllabus in PDF format from the link provided below:

