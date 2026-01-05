Bihar STET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

Osmania University Exam 2026: Schedules for BBA, MA Semester 1 January Exam Released at osmania.ac.in

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Jan 5, 2026, 18:05 IST

Osmania University, Hyderabad, has released the exam timetable for several Semester 1 regular programmes for January 2026. The exams for BBA (Retail Operations and Logistics) are scheduled from January 20 to 29, 2026, and the MA Oriental Languages papers will be held from January 28 to 31, 2026, under the CBCS pattern.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Osmania University, Hyderabad, has released the exam timetable for Semester 1 January 2026.
Osmania University, Hyderabad, has released the exam timetable for Semester 1 January 2026.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Osmania University, Hyderabad, has released the exam timetable for Semester 1 January 2026.
  • Exams for BBA Retail Operations and Logistics are scheduled from January 20 to 29, 2026.
  • MA Oriental Languages papers will be held from January 28 to 31, 2026, under the CBCS pattern.

Osmania University Exam 2026: The Osmania University, Hyderabad exam branch has released the exam timetable for several semester 1 regular programmes for the January 2026 session. The Semester 1 BBA exams will be held from January 20 to 29, 2026, while the MA oriental languages papers are scheduled from January 28 to 31, 2026. 

The schedules are released for Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Retail Operations, Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Logistics, and Master of Arts (MA) in Oriental Languages courses under the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) pattern. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website at osmania.ac.in.

Osmania University Schedule January Exam 2026 Overview 

Check the following table to know the important details of Osmania University January Exam 2026 Schedule:

Programme

Overview 

Details 

BBA Retail Operations

Semester

1

Type

Regular

Exam Dates

January 20 - 29, 2026

Timing

2 pm - 5 pm

Key Papers

English - Jan 20 

Introduction to Retail Operations - Jan 22

Language Options

Telugu, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Arabic, French, Kannada, Marathi, Persian, Tamil

BBA Logistics

Semester

1

Type

Regular

Exam Dates

January 20 - 29, 2026

Timing

2 pm - 5 pm

Key Papers

English - Jan 20 

Fundamentals of Logistics - Jan 22

Language Options

Telugu, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Arabic, French, Kannada, Marathi, Persian, Tamil

DIRECT LINK - Osmania University Notifications

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More
    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Latest Stories

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News