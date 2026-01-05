Osmania University Exam 2026: Schedules for BBA, MA Semester 1 January Exam Released at osmania.ac.in

Osmania University Exam 2026: The Osmania University, Hyderabad exam branch has released the exam timetable for several semester 1 regular programmes for the January 2026 session. The Semester 1 BBA exams will be held from January 20 to 29, 2026, while the MA oriental languages papers are scheduled from January 28 to 31, 2026.

The schedules are released for Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Retail Operations, Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Logistics, and Master of Arts (MA) in Oriental Languages courses under the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) pattern. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website at osmania.ac.in.

Osmania University Schedule January Exam 2026 Overview

Check the following table to know the important details of Osmania University January Exam 2026 Schedule: