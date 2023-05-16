CBSE Class 9 Urdu Syllabus 2023-24 PDF: Download New Curriculum in PDF

CBSE Class 9 Urdu Syllabus: Check the CBSE syllabus for Class 9 Urdu (Course A) and Urdu (Course B) here to know the course structure and course contents prescribed for the 2023-24 session. Find here the link to download PDF copy of the same.

CBSE Urdu Syllabus for Class 9 2023-24: Urdu in Class 9th is offered with two options, Urdu Course A and Urdu Course B. While the subject code for Urdu A is 003, for Urdu B it is 303. CBSE, every year, releases syllabus for Urdu A and Urdu B papers separately. Through the detailed syllabus, the board aims at guiding its students with the right course content and assessment plans for the language subject. The CBSE Class 9 Urdu Syllabus is divided into sections to test students on reading, writing and grammar skills and assess their knowledge of literature and textbook.

The section-wise weightage for CBSE Class 9 Urdu Course A and Course B is kept the same that is as follows:

Section A: Reading and Comprehension - 20 Marks

Section B: Writing Skill - 25 Marks

Section C: Grammar - 20 Marks

Section D: Literature - 15 Marks

CBSE Class 9 Urdu Syllabus for the current academic year 2023-24 is provided in this article for students to download in PDF. This syllabus is the most essential tool that is going to help you plan your annual exam preparation in the most effective manner. While going through the Class 9 Urdu Syllabus by CBSE board you will come across the following important details:

Section-wise division of syllabus and weightage

Topics prescribed by CBSE to study for each section

Marking scheme

Format of questions based on which the annual exam will be conducted

Criteria of Internal Assessment

The aforementioned points must be analysed carefully to take the most of the CBSE Class 9 Urdu Syllabus and lay a strong foundation for the CBSE Class 9 Urdu Exam 2023-24. Students can download the full syllabus of CBSE Class 9 Urdu Course A and Urdu Course B in PDF from the respective links provided in the article below.

CBSE Class 9 Urdu Course Structure 2023-24

Annual Examination 80 Marks Internal Assessment 20 Marks Total 100 Marks

Time Allowed for Theory Paper - 3 Hours

CBSE Class 9 Urdu A Syllabus 2023-24

Download the full syllabus from the following link:

CBSE Class 9 Urdu B Syllabus 2023-24

Download the full syllabus from the following link:

