CBSE Class 9 Urdu Syllabus 2023-24 PDF: Download New Curriculum in PDF

CBSE Urdu Syllabus for Class 9 2023-24: Urdu in Class 9th is offered with two options, Urdu Course A and Urdu Course B. While the subject code for Urdu A is 003, for Urdu B it is 303. CBSE, every year, releases syllabus for Urdu A and Urdu B papers separately. Through the detailed syllabus, the board aims at guiding its students with the right course content and assessment plans for the language subject. The CBSE Class 9 Urdu Syllabus is divided into sections to test students on reading, writing and grammar skills and assess their knowledge of literature and textbook.
The section-wise weightage for CBSE Class 9 Urdu Course A and Course B is kept the same that is as follows:
Section A: Reading and Comprehension - 20 Marks
Section B: Writing Skill - 25 Marks
Section C: Grammar - 20 Marks
Section D: Literature - 15 Marks
CBSE Class 9 Urdu Syllabus for the current academic year 2023-24 is provided in this article for students to download in PDF. This syllabus is the most essential tool that is going to help you plan your annual exam preparation in the most effective manner. While going through the Class 9 Urdu Syllabus by CBSE board you will come across the following important details:
- Section-wise division of syllabus and weightage
- Topics prescribed by CBSE to study for each section
- Marking scheme
- Format of questions based on which the annual exam will be conducted
- Criteria of Internal Assessment
The aforementioned points must be analysed carefully to take the most of the CBSE Class 9 Urdu Syllabus and lay a strong foundation for the CBSE Class 9 Urdu Exam 2023-24. Students can download the full syllabus of CBSE Class 9 Urdu Course A and Urdu Course B in PDF from the respective links provided in the article below.
CBSE Class 9 Urdu Course Structure 2023-24
|
Annual Examination
|
80 Marks
|
Internal Assessment
|
20 Marks
|
Total
|
100 Marks
Time Allowed for Theory Paper - 3 Hours
CBSE Class 9 Urdu A Syllabus 2023-24
Download the full syllabus from the following link:
CBSE Class 9 Urdu B Syllabus 2023-24
Download the full syllabus from the following link:
