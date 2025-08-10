Word Puzzle: Find “CLUELESS” in 15 Seconds!

A word puzzle is an exciting word game that comprises a series of letters arranged randomly on a grid. The best way to solve the word puzzle is to locate the word in the grid by matching the letters in a meaningful combination, either horizontally, vertically, or diagonally. This activity is considered one of the best ways to strengthen your vocabulary, concentration, and pattern recognition skills. Moreover, it is a brilliant exercise for the eyes and brain, which helps keep both the brain and vision sharp. Do you love solving word puzzles? Go ahead and test your visual skills with this word puzzle challenge now! Spot the 3 Differences Between Skydiver Pictures in 17 Seconds! Word Puzzle: Find the Word “CLUELESS” Source: Razzle Puzzles The image shared above shows an 11x11 letter grid filled with a set of random letters.

Hidden in the letter grid is the word “CLUELESS”. The challenge for the readers is to find the word in 15 seconds. Can you find the word within the time limit? Let’s find out! Word puzzle challenges are an excellent way to enhance your focus and expand your vocabulary. The random arrangement of letters makes it difficult to identify the hidden word at first glance. The best way to solve word puzzles is to look for patterns that can help you complete the word. Try searching for the starting letter and ending letter, as well as the pattern in which they appear in the letter grid. The hidden word can be present in the letter grid in any format, e.g., top to bottom, sideways, up and down, forward and backwards, and diagonally. Have you spotted the hidden word? Look attentively; the word can be presented in any sequence in the word puzzle.