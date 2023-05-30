CBSE Class 9 Russian Syllabus 2023-24: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 9 Russian Syllabus 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) includes various foreign languages in its curriculum with an aim to expose its students to different cultures, traditions, and perspectives from around the world. The importance of learning a new language for students lies in its global significance, professional advantages and cultural exploration. In addition to this, learning a new language enhances the cognitive abilities of students. It improves memory, problem-solving skills, and critical thinking. Russian is one of the major foreign languages offered by CBSE to Class 9 students. Here, we have presented the syllabus of CBSE Class 9 Russian Language for the current academic session, 2023-24. This syllabus helps to know the list of topics and subtopics which are prescribed for CBSE Class 9 Russian subject. This syllabus also mentions the question paper pattern and marking scheme that is to be followed during the annual examinations for the Russian language in CBSE Class 9. Students will also get to know the textbooks which are prescribed by CBSE for effective learning and understanding of the language. Students must go through the CBSE Class 9 Russian Syllabus to know the minute details of the new curriculum so that they can cover the course contents with ease and perform well in the CBSE Class 9 Russian Exam 2023-24. CBSE Class 9 Russian Syllabus 2023-24 can be checked as well as downloaded in PDF from this article.
CBSE Class 9 Russian (Code No. 021) Syllabus 2023-24
|
Section A –Reading Comprehension (10 marks)
An unseen passage with 4-5 short answers type questions based on the passage
Section B – Composition and Writing (15 marks)
A short essay of about 100-150 words on one of the following topics:
1. My family
2. My school
3. My friend
4. What I want to be
5. My Favorite Teacher
Also Read: CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2023-24 of All Subjects
Section C –Applied Grammar (40 marks)
1. Simple application of cases as prescribed in the texts
2. Prepositions B, Na, C, K,
3. Change of Sentences (from present to past and vice versa)
4. Use of Adjectives in proper form
5. Translation – Simple sentences (case from Russian into English and vice versa)
Section D–Literature (15 marks)
5 questions to be given (requiring answers in Russian) from texts 2, 4, 6, 8, 9, 14, 15, 17, 18, 19, 22, 24, 26, 28, 29 of the prescribed textbook.
Section – F: Internal Assessment (20 marks)
A. Listening and Speaking Skills in Russian - Students should be given practice in interpreting small texts/ sentences from Russian into English and vice versa. At the end of the year they may be evaluated on their speaking and listening skills in Russian. (10)
B. A small project, which the students will write or do on any one item related to culture and civilization of Russia. It could be cinema/films, climate, sports, singing Russian popular or folk songs or poetry. (05)
C. Writing in Russian or English their experiences of learning Russian language in class IX. They should also write suggestions about some innovations, which they would like to have during class hours in the next year class XII programme (05)
Prescribed Books
1. Russian for children(Russkii Yazik) Moscow(BookNo.3) by M.N. Vityutnev and others (1989 Edition)
2. Russian in exercises : By S. Khavronina and A. Shirochenskaya published by Progress publishers, Moscow (Second Edition)
You can also download the above syllabus in PDF format from the link provided below:
Also Read:
NCERT Books for Class 9 All Subjects