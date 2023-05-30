CBSE Class 9 Russian Syllabus 2023-24: Download in PDF

Section A –Reading Comprehension (10 marks) An unseen passage with 4-5 short answers type questions based on the passage Section B – Composition and Writing (15 marks) A short essay of about 100-150 words on one of the following topics: 1. My family 2. My school 3. My friend 4. What I want to be 5. My Favorite Teacher Also Read: CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2023-24 of All Subjects Section C –Applied Grammar (40 marks) 1. Simple application of cases as prescribed in the texts 2. Prepositions B, Na, C, K, 3. Change of Sentences (from present to past and vice versa) 4. Use of Adjectives in proper form 5. Translation – Simple sentences (case from Russian into English and vice versa) Section D–Literature (15 marks) 5 questions to be given (requiring answers in Russian) from texts 2, 4, 6, 8, 9, 14, 15, 17, 18, 19, 22, 24, 26, 28, 29 of the prescribed textbook. Section – F: Internal Assessment (20 marks) A. Listening and Speaking Skills in Russian - Students should be given practice in interpreting small texts/ sentences from Russian into English and vice versa. At the end of the year they may be evaluated on their speaking and listening skills in Russian. (10) B. A small project, which the students will write or do on any one item related to culture and civilization of Russia. It could be cinema/films, climate, sports, singing Russian popular or folk songs or poetry. (05) C. Writing in Russian or English their experiences of learning Russian language in class IX. They should also write suggestions about some innovations, which they would like to have during class hours in the next year class XII programme (05) Prescribed Books 1. Russian for children(Russkii Yazik) Moscow(BookNo.3) by M.N. Vityutnev and others (1989 Edition) 2. Russian in exercises : By S. Khavronina and A. Shirochenskaya published by Progress publishers, Moscow (Second Edition) You can also download the above syllabus in PDF format from the link provided below: CBSE Class 9 Russian Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF)