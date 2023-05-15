CBSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2023-24 PDF: Download New Syllabus To Know Course Structure & Examination Detail

CBSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2023-24: Check Class 9 French Syllabus that is released by CBSE Board for the 2023-24 session. Check and download PDF of CBSE Class 9 French Syllabus to know course structure, section-wise topics & examination scheme.

CBSE Syllabus Class 9 French 2023-24: CBSE Class 9 students with French as a third language can download here the new syllabus of the language subject that has been released by the CBSE Board on its official website, cbseacademic.nic.in for the current academic session 2023-24. This syllabus is important for students to know the latest course structure, section-wise list of topics, marking scheme and other important exam related information. Following the instructions and guidelines mentioned in the Class 9 French Syllabus 2023-24, students will be able to understand what amount of content they have to study for the subject and what to prepare for the annual examination in order to score maximum marks. Check and download the full syllabus in PDF from the link mentioned in this article below.

CBSE Class 9 French (Code No. 018) Syllabus 2023-24

Course Structure:

Annual Examination 80 Marks Internal Assessment 20 Marks Total 100 Marks

Time Allowed for Theory Paper - 3 Hours

Course Content

A) Reading Section: 10 marks

One unseen prose passage (factual/descriptive) (150 words) (with a picture/diagrammatically represented data)

B) Writing Section: 20 marks

One long composition (Informal letter) 80 words

Two short compositions -: (recipe/ message/ postcard/ description of a person with visual input and clues) (30-35 words)

C) Grammar Section: 30 marks

Demonstrative adjectives, verbs (présent, futur proche, futur simple, pronominal verbs, passé composé, impératif, imparfait), question formation (excluding interrogative adjectives and pronouns), negatives, personal pronouns, simple relative pronouns.

D) Culture and Civilisation: 20 marks

Questions based on the textbook:

a) Short answer questions - 5 x 2 = 10 marks

b) MCQ (True or false/match the following/ fill in the blanks) (Any 2) - 10 marks

1. L. 1 – La famille

2. L. 2 – Au lycée

3. L. 3 – Une journée de Pauline

4. L. 4 – Les saisons

5. L. 5 – Les voyages

6. L. 6 - Les loisirs et les sports

7. L. 7 – L’argent de poche

8. L. 8 – Faire des achats

E) Internal Assessment: 20 marks

As per CBSE guidelines for all subjects:

i. Subject enrichment activity (ASL) 5 Marks ii. Portfolio 5 Marks iii. Periodic Tests 5 Marks iv. Multiple Assessments 5 Marks

Note: It is recommended that listening and speaking skills be regularly practised and art-integrated projects based on activities like role play, skit and dramatisation should be encouraged.

Prescribed textbook:

Entre Jeunes, Class IX (CBSE)

Textbook Lessons 1-8.

Download the full CBSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2023-24 from the following link:

