NCERT Solutions for Class 9 English Poem - The Road Not Taken

This poem is about the fact of making choices in life based on one's interests and experiences.

Check below the NCERT Solutions for Class 9 English Poem Chapter 1:

Thinking about the poem

1. Where does the traveller find himself? What problem does he face?

Answer:

The traveller finds himself in the yellow woods at a point where the two roads diverge.

The problem that he faces is that he cannot decide which road to take to continue his journey.

2. Discuss what these phrases mean to you.

(i) a yellow wood

(ii) it was grassy and wanted wear

(iii) the passing there

(iv) leaves no step had trodden black

(v) how way leads on to way

Answer:

(i) Yellow woods refers to the forest in the autumn season.

(ii) The road was full of grass and very few people had used it. It seemed to invite people to tread on it.

(iii) It implies the use of the path by passersby.

(iv) It implies that the leaves lying on the road had not been crushed under the feet of the travellers.

(v) Through this phrase the poet refers to the fact that one road always leads on to another and so on.

3. Is there any difference between the two roads as the poet describes them

(i) in stanzas two and three?

(ii) in the last two lines of the poem?

Answer:

(i) There is no difference in the roads as the poet describes them in stanzas two and three except that the road he took was covered with grass looked to be not much used. Otherwise, both roads were equally covered with uncrushed leaves as if no person had stepped on them.

(ii) In the last two lines of the poem the poet says that there is a difference between the two roads because the road he opted for was less travelled by other people.

4. What do you think the last two lines of the poem mean? (Looking back, does the poet regret his choice or accept it?)

Answer:

The last two lines of the poem reflect the courage to accept the challenge and take the right decisions in life. The poet decided to take the path that was less travelled by the others because he wanted to do something different in his life.

No, the poet does not seem to regret his choice.

II. 1. Have you ever had to make a difficult choice (or do you think you will have difficult choices to make)? How will you make the choice (for what reasons)?

Answer:

No, I have not had to make any difficult choice till now in my life. But I think in future I will have difficult choices to make in my academic and professional career. After 10th standard I will have to decide which stream to take for further studies. I think it will be a difficult decision to make as it will have an impact on my career. Then I will have to make a choice of profession whether I should become an engineer or a doctor or something else. At that time, I will make a choice according to my capabilities and strong points. It will be better to choose a path that will give me satisfaction and mental peace. I think it will be good not to join the rat race for money. I will choose a challenging and unexplored path in my life like the poet did in the poem.

Note: The above answer gives a hint to students what they can write. However, students are suggested to write this answer in their own words according to their own experiences and perspectives.

2. After you have made a choice do you always think about what might have been, or do you accept the reality?

Answer:

It is not always easy to make choices in life because either both the options look fair enough or we don't know which one is better. However, we have to take the decision to go with any one of the two alternatives. Any decision should be taken wisely according to our experience and interest.

After making a choice, I accept the reality. Reconsidering a decision or regretting it is not a positive approach towards life. Such thoughts would not allow us to be happy with what we have gained from our decision. Therefore, it's better to stick to your decisions.

Note: The above answer gives a hint to students what they can write. However, students are suggested to write this answer in their own words according to their own experiences and perspectives.

