NCERT Solutions for Class 9 English Beehive Poem 3 - Rain on the Roof

Class 9 English Beehive

Poem - Rain on the Roof

NCERT Class 9 Beehive Page No. 42

Thinking about the Poem

I 1. What do the following phrases mean to you? Discuss in class.

(i) humid shadows

(ii) starry spheres

(iii) what a bliss

(iv) a thousand dreamy fancies into busy being start

(v) a thousand recollections weave their air-threads into woof

Answer:

(i) “Humid shadows” refer to the dark clouds that bring rain.

(ii) “Starry spheres” refer to the sky at night time which is full of stars.

(iii) “What a bliss” refers to the happiness of the poet when he listens to the raindrops falling on the roof.

(iv) “a thousand dreamy fancies into busy being start” refers to the various imaginary thoughts and fantasies that are aroused in the poet’s mind.

(v) “a thousand recollections weave their air-threads into woof” means that the poet recollect numerous memories in the rainy season that join together to form a beautiful picture just like the in weaving, threads mesh together to form a pattern.

2. What does the poet like to do when it rains?

Answer:

When it rains, the poet likes to lie with his head pressed against the pillow of his cottage chamber bed and listen to the sound of the soft rain.

3. What is the single major memory that comes to the poet? Who are the “darling dreamers” he refers to?

Answer:

The single major memory that comes to the poet is that of his mother. The “darling dreamers” are those ‘kids’ who remember their mothers like the poet.

4. Is the poet now a child? Is his mother still alive?

Answer:

No, the poet is not a child now. He is a grown up man. His mother is no more. He remembers her when he is inside his cosy cottage and enjoys the patter of rain on the roof.

II. 1. When you were a young child, did your mother tuck you in, as the poet’s did?

2. Do you like rain? What do you do when it rains steadily or heavily as described in the poem?

3. Does everybody have a cosy bed to lie in when it rains? Look around you and describe how different kinds of people or animals spend time, seek shelter etc. during rain.

Answer:



1. Yes, my mother used to tuck me in when I was a young child.

2. Yes, I like rain. When it rains steadily, I love to sit at home, listen to the pitter- patter of the raindrops and enjoy tea with some snacks.

3. No, not everyone is fortunate enough to have a cosy bed to lie in when it rains. There are many slum dwellers, beggars and the homeless people who look for a dry spot to rest their heads. They take shelter at the railway platforms, bus terminals, under the bridges, inside the under-construction buildings, etc. Some of them cover their small huts with plastic sheets to prevent the rainwater enter their shelters. We can often see animals seeking shelter under trees and the tin roofs of the small roadside shops. Birds try to find shelter on the parapets and windows of buildings.

Note: Answers to above questions, 1, 2 and 3 are given here just to provide a framework or clue to students. They are suggested to write it in their own words based on their own experiences.

