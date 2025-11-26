RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Cut Off 2025 OUT: Check Region-Wise Category Cut Off Marks PDF

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Cut Off 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board has started publishing the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Cut Off 2025 along with the result announcement. Each region and category receives its own separate cut-off list. As of now, the Gorakhpur region cut-off has been released, and the remaining region-wise cut-off marks will be updated soon. Candidates should keep checking this article for the complete category-wise cut-off details. RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Cut Off 2025 The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Cut Off 2025 has finally been released. This brings relief and excitement to thousands of candidates who appeared for different posts. These include roles like Junior Stenographer, Junior Translator, Staff & Welfare Inspector, Chief Law Assistant, Cook, PGT, TGT, Physical Training Instructor (Male & Female EM), Assistant Mistress (Junior School), Music Mistress, Dance Mistress, Laboratory Assistant (School), Head Cook, Fingerprint Examiner, and many others.

The cut-off marks represent the minimum score required to qualify for the next stage of the recruitment, which may include a skill test, document verification, or other selection rounds. Only those who meet or exceed the prescribed cut-off will move forward in the recruitment process. RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Cut Off 2025 Zone-Wise The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Cut Off 2025 was officially released on 25th November 2025, along with the results. The Railway Recruitment Board has published the complete zone-wise and category-wise cut-off list for the CBT exam, showing the minimum marks required to qualify. Candidates who have scored equal to or higher than the prescribed cut-off have successfully cleared the CBT stage and are now eligible to appear for the Document Verification (DV) round.

Candidates can check the RRB MI Cut Off for each zone below. RRB Gorakhpur MI Cut Off 2025 How to Check RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Cut Off 2025? Candidates can view their RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Cut Off 2025 marks directly from the official website. The following are the steps to check cut off marks: Step 1: Visit the official website of your respective RRB zone.

Step 2: Go to the latest “Results” or “Recruitment” section on the homepage. Step 3: Look for the link titled “RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Cut Off 2025”.

Step 4: Click on the PDF link to open the region-wise and category-wise cut-off marks.

Step 5: Download the PDF and check the cut-off for your post and category. Also Check: RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Eligibility Criteria 2025

