NCERT Solutions for Class 9 English Beehive PDF

Get free download of NCERT solutions for class 9 English Beehive. Chapter-wise answers have been prepared as per CBSE guidelines and are best for effective learning.

May 27, 2020 17:55 IST
NCERT Solutions for Class 9 English Beehive
NCERT solutions for class 9 English Beehive are provided here to help students find the simple and appropriate answers which are quite necessary to obtain high scores in exams. Answers have been provided here for all questions given in the latest edition of the Class 9 English Beehive Textbook. For all those students who lack in writing skills and are often confused about what and how much to write for different questions, NCERT Solutions for Class 9 English Beehive are ideal for them to understand the answer writing skills. Moreover the language used in these solutions is so simple and easy that students can easily understand and memorise the answers and increase their chances of scoring high in their English exam. Chapter-wise links of the NCERT solutions are provided below from where students can easily download the solutions of any chapter they want and use them to successfully complete their homework assignments and make preparations for their exams.

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 English Beehive - Download from the following links:

Chapter 1

Prose - The Fun They Had

Poem - The Road Not Taken

Chapter 2

Prose - The Sound of Music

Poem - Wind

Chapter 3

Prose - The Little Girl

Poem - Rain on the Roof

Chapter 4

Prose - A Truly Beautiful Mind

Poem - The Lake Isle of Innisfree

Chapter 5

Prose - The Snake and the Mirror

Poem - A Legend of the Northland

Chapter 6

Prose - My Childhood

Poem - No Men Are Foreign

Chapter 7

Prose - Packing

Poem - The Duck and The Kangaroo

Chapter 8

Prose - Reach for the Top

Poem - On Killing a Tree

Chapter 9

Prose - The Bond of Love

Poem - The Snake Trying

Chapter 10

Prose - Kathmandu

Poem - A Slumber Did My Spirit Seal

Chapter 11

Prose - If I were you

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 English are the best solutions available online as with these solutions students would not have to seek anyone's help to understand the answers. We have framed these solutions by using easy words and keeping the sentences simple and clear.  This will not only help our students to clear the concepts but will also develop their language skills that will help them in writing accurate answers.

