NCERT Solutions for Class 9 English Beehive Poem 5 - A Legend of Northland

Thinking about the Poem

I 1. Which country or countries do you think “the Northland” refers to?

Answer:

The Northland may refer to any extremely cold country in the Earth's north polar region.

2. What did Saint Peter ask the old lady for? What was the lady’s reaction?

Answer:

Saint Peter asked the old lady for one of her baked cakes. The lady tried to bake a small cake for the saint. But as the cake was baking, she noticed that it seemed too big to give away, so she kneaded a smaller dough. She found that this one is as big as the first one so she took a really tiny piece of dough and rolled it thin as a wafer. But she couldn't part with it and she put it on the shelf. Thus, at last, she did not give anything to Saint Peter.

3. How did he punish her?

Answer:

He punished the lady by changing her into a woodpecker that would have to build a nest to live in and gather scanty food all day long by boring in the hard dry wood.

4. How does the woodpecker get her food?

Answer:

The woodpecker gets its food by boring holes into hard and dry woods of trees.

5. Do you think that the old lady would have been so ungenerous if she had known who Saint Peter really was? What would she have done then?

Answer:

No, the old lady would not have been so ungenerous if she had known who Saint Peter really was. Instead, she would have welcomed him in her house happily and given him several large cakes to please him and get his blessings.

6. Is this a true story? Which part of this poem do you feel is the most important?

Answer:

No, this not a true story. It is a legend.

I think the most important part of this poem is the one in which Saint Peter turns the old lady into a woodpecker to teach her a lesson. In this part, we get to learn the very important values of life that are generosity and helping others. We should appreciate all the comforts and luxuries we enjoy as human beings. We should not be selfish.

7. What is a legend? Why is this poem called a legend?

Answer:

A legend is an old popular story which is believed by many but one cannot prove whether it is true or not. It usually contains a message or a moral and is narrated to children.

This poem is a traditional story narrated to the children of the Northland. As the story has a supernatural element in the end, its authenticity cannot be verified. The poet himself says that he doesn't believe this tale to be true. Moreover, the poem gives a message of being generous towards fellow beings. That's why it is called a legend.

8. Write the story of ‘A Legend of the Northland’ in about ten sentences.

Answer:

Once Saint Peter, who moved around preaching, stopped by an old lady's cottage because he was feeling hungry and weak after fasting the whole day. The lady was baking cakes on the hearth. He asked her for a cake. The lady was quite ungenerous. She tried to make a tiny cake for him. But as it was baking, she found it too large to be given away. She tried to make smaller cakes two more times but each time the cakes seemed too large to her and in the end she did not give any cake to the Saint.

Saint Peter became very angry to see such greedy behaviour of the lady and called her too selfish to live as a human and have food, shelter and a fire to keep her warm. He punished her by changing her into a woodpecker that would have to build a nest to live in and get its food by boring the hard dry trunks of trees. Her clothes were burned and she was left with her scarlet cap on her head as she flew out through the chimney. Even today the country school boys are said to have seen her in the woods, boring the trees for food.

