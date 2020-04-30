Check NCERT Solutions for Class 9 English Beehive Chapter 4 - A Truly Beautiful Mind. With these exclusive NCERT solutions, you can easily complete your homework assignments and prepare effectively for the examinations. Free NCERT solutions are available here for all questions given in the NCERT Class 9 English Beehive Chapter - 4.

Check below the NCERT Solutions for Class 9 English Beehive Chapter 3:

NCERT Solutions

Class 9 English Beehive

Chapter 4 - A Truly Beautiful Mind

NCERT Class 9 Beehive Page No. 50

Thinking about the Text

1. Here are some headings for paragraphs in the text. Write the number(s) of the paragraph(s) for each title against the heading. The first one is done for you.

(i) Einstein’s equation 9 (ii) Einstein meets his future wife (iii) The making of a violinist (iv) Mileva and Einstein’s mother (v) A letter that launched the arms race (vi) A desk drawer full of ideas (vii) Marriage and divorce

Answer:

(i) Einstein’s equation 9 (ii) Einstein meets his future wife 7 (iii) The making of a violinist 3 (iv) Mileva and Einstein’s mother 10 (v) A letter that launched the arms race 15 (vi) A desk drawer full of ideas 8 (vii) Marriage and divorce 11

Also Check: CBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2020-21

NCERT Class 9 Beehive Page No. 51

2. Who had these opinions about Einstein?

(i) He was boring.

(ii) He was stupid and would never succeed in life.

(iii) He was a freak.

Answer:

(i) Einstein’s playmates thought that he was boring.

(ii) Einstein’s headmaster thought that he was stupid and would never succeed in life.

(iii) Einstein’s mother thought that he was a freak.

3. Explain what the reasons for the following are.

(i) Einstein leaving the school in Munich for good.

(ii) Einstein wanting to study in Switzerland rather than in Munich.

(iii) Einstein seeing in Mileva an ally.

(iv) What do these tell you about Einstein?

Answer:

(i) Einstein left the school in Munich for good because he hated the regimentation of school, because of which he often had clashes with his teachers.

(ii) Einstein wanted to study in Switzerland rather than in Munich because it was more liberal than Munich.

(iii) Einstein found in Mileva an ally because she, like him, was against those people in his family and at the university with whom he was constantly at odds.

(iv) These tell us about Einstein that he loved freedom. He had his own view of life. He was liberal. He always did the things the way he wanted to.

4. What did Einstein call his desk drawer at the patent office? Why?

Answer:

Einstein called his desk drawer at the patent office the “bureau of theoretical physics” because it was the place where he used to store his secretly developed ideas.

5. Why did Einstein write a letter to Franklin Roosevelt?

Answer:

When the Nazis came to power in Germany, Einstein emigrated to the United States of America. Five years later, the discovery of nuclear fission in Berlin had American physicists in an uproar. Many of them had fled from Fascism, just as Einstein had, and now they were afraid the Nazis could build and use an atomic bomb. Einstein wrote a letter to Franklin Roosevelt to warn him of the consequences of the explosion of an atomic bomb.

6. How did Einstein react to the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki?

Answer:

Einstein was deeply shaken by the extent of destruction caused in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. He wrote a public missive to the United Nations. He proposed the formation of a world government to stop the use of nuclear weapons.

7. Why does the world remember Einstein as a “world citizen”?

Answer:

Einstein is remembered as a “world citizen” because of his efforts towards world peace and democracy. He was concerned about the consequences of the atomic bomb. He even wrote a public missive to the United Nations and proposed the formation of a world government to control the use of nuclear weapons. This shows him as a world citizen who was concerned about humanity.

Check related NCERT articles for Class 9:

8. Here are some facts from Einstein’s life. Arrange them in chronological order.

[ ] Einstein publishes his special theory of relativity.

[ ] He is awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics.

[ ] Einstein writes a letter to U.S. President, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and warns against Germany’s building of an atomic bomb.

[ ] Einstein attends a high school in Munich.

[ ] Einstein’s family moves to Milan.

[ ] Einstein is born in the German city of Ulm.

[ ] Einstein joins a university in Zurich, where he meets Mileva.

[ ] Einstein dies.

[ ] He provides a new interpretation of gravity.

[ ] Tired of the school’s regimentation, Einstein withdraws from school.

[ ] He works in a patent office as a technical expert.

[ ] When Hitler comes to power, Einstein leaves Germany for the United States.

Answer:

[1] Einstein is born in the German city of Ulm.

[2] Einstein attends a high school in Munich.

[3] Einstein’s family moves to Milan.

[4] Tired of the school’s regimentation, Einstein withdraws from school.

[5] Einstein joins a university in Zurich, where he meets Mileva.

[6] He works in a patent office as a technical expert.

[7] Einstein publishes his special theory of relativity.

[8] He provides a new interpretation of gravity.

[9] He is awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics.

[10] When Hitler comes to power, Einstein leaves Germany for the United States.

[11] Einstein writes a letter to U.S. President, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and warns against Germany’s building of an atomic bomb.

[12] Einstein dies.

NCERT Class 9 Beehive Page No. 51

Thinking about Language

I. Here are some sentences from the story. Choose the word from the brackets which can be substituted for the italicised words in the sentences.

1. A few years later, the marriage faltered. (failed, broke, became weak)

2. Einstein was constantly at odds with people at the university. (on bad terms, in disagreement, unhappy)

3. The newspapers proclaimed his work as “a scientific revolution.” (declared, praised, showed)

4. Einstein got ever more involved in politics, agitating for an end to the arms buildup. (campaigning, fighting, supporting)

5. At the age of 15, Einstein felt so stifled that he left the school for good, (permanently, for his benefit, for a short time)

6. Five years later, the discovery of nuclear fission in Berlin had American physicists in an uproar. (in a state of commotion, full of criticism, in a desperate state)

7. Science wasn’t the only thing that appealed to the dashing young man with the walrus moustache. (interested, challenged, worried)

Answer:

1. became weak

2. in disagreement

3. declared

4. campaigning

5. permanently

6. in a state of commotion

7. interested

NCERT Class 9 English Beehive Page No. 52

II. Complete the sentences below by filling in the blanks with suitable participial clauses. The information that has to be used in the phrases is provided as a sentence in brackets.

1. __________, the firefighters finally put out the fire. (They worked round the clock.)

2. She watched the sunset above the mountain, __________ (She noticed the colours blending softly into one another.)

3. The excited horse pawed the ground rapidly, __________ (While it neighed continually.)

4. __________, I found myself in Bangalore, instead of Benaras. (I had taken the wrong train.)

5. __________, I was desperate to get to the bathroom. (I had not bathed for two days)

6. The stone steps, __________ needed to be replaced. (They were worn down).

7. The actor received hundreds of letters from his fans, __________ (They asked him to send them his photograph.)

Answer:

1. Working round the clock , the fire fighters finally put out the fire.

2. She watched the sunset above the mountain, noticing the colours blending softly into one another .

3. The excited horse pawed the ground rapidly, neighing continually .

4. Having taken the wrong train , I found myself in Bangalore, instead of Benaras.

5. Having not bathed for two days , I was desperate to get to the bathroom.

6. The stone steps, being worn down , needed to be replaced.

7. The actor received hundreds of letters from his fans, asking him to send them his photograph .

You may download all these NCERT Solutions in PDF from the following link:

Also Check:

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Beehive Chapter 1

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Beehive Chapter 2

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Beehive Chapter 3