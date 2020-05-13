NCERT Solutions for Class 9 English Beehive Poem 2 - Wind

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 English Poem Wind tells us how strong wind destroys all the crumbling and weak objects coming in its way. In the same way, hardships of life can lead to failures if not faced determinedly and courageously. Here, we have provided precise and thorough answers to all the questions given in the NCERT Class 9 English Chapter 2 Poem. These solutions will help you easily understand the concept and theme used in the poem. You can download all the solutions in PDF format and refer to them as and when required.

Check below the NCERT Solutions for Class 9 English Poem Chapter 2:

NCERT Solutions

Class 9 English Beehive

Poem - Wind

NCERT Class 9 Beehive Page No. 31

Thinking about the Poem

I 1. What are the things the wind does in the first stanza?

Answer:

In the first stanza, the wind breaks the shutters of the windows, scatters the papers, throws down the books from the shelf, tears the pages of the books and brings rain.

2. Have you seen anybody winnow grain at home or in a paddy field? What is the word in your language for winnowing? What do people use for winnowing? (Give the words in your language, if you know them.)

Answer:

Yes, I have seen many women winnowing grains in villages. It is is generally known as phatkna, pichorna or anaj parchana in Hindi. People use chaaj (winnowing fan) for winnowing.

Note: This answer just provides a framework or clue to students.

3. What does the poet say the wind god winnows?

Answer:

The poet says that the wind god winnows the weak crumbling houses, doors, rafters, wood, bodies, lives and hearts, and crushes them all.

4. What should we do to make friends with the wind?

Answer:

To make friends with wind we need to build strong homes with firm doors. We should also practice to make our bodies and hearts stronger.

5. What do the last four lines of the poem mean to you?

Answer:

In the last four lines, the poet inspires us to be determined and face all the hardships or obstacles coming in life courageously. He tells us that the wind can only extinguish the weak fires but intensifies the stronger ones. In the same way, people who do not fight against the challenges coming in their lives, they have to face the failure. On the other hand, those who stay determined and make sincere efforts to meet their goals, come out to be successful.

6. How does the poet speak to the wind — in anger or with humour? You must also have seen or heard of the wind “crumbling lives”. What is your response to this? Is it like the poet’s?

Answer:

The poet speaks to the wind with anger.

Yes, I have heard of the strong winds causing plenty of damage and destruction to both life and property. Storms, cyclones and strong winds wreak havoc on lands. They uproot trees, destroy houses and claim thousands of lives.

Though winds come strongly devastating properties mercilessly, yet, we cannot ignore the other facet of the wind. It brings rain, it cools the land and makes the climate pleasant. Nowadays, wind energy is harnessed for several useful purposes including turning windmills, wind turbines and generating electricity.

Note: This answer just provides a framework or clue to students.

II. The poem you have just read is originally in the Tamil. Do you know any such poems in your language?

Answer:

Yes, I have read another poem on wind titled 'Toofan'. It was originally written in Hindi by Naresh Aggarwal.

Note: This answer also given here just to provide a framework or clue to students.

