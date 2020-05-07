NCERT Solutions for Class 9 English Beehive Chapter 9 - The Bond of Love are provided here in PDF for free download. Questions given in the NCERT books are very important from the exam point of view. So, students should make it a habit to attempt all the exercise questions seriously once they finish the complete chapter. We have provided here the solutions to all the exercise questions given in the NCERT Class 9 Beehive Chapter - 9. Students should refer to these NCERT Solutions by Jagran Josh to get simple and accurate answers and increase their chances of scoring high in the CBSE exams.

Chapter 9 - The Bond of Love

NCERT Class 9 Beehive Page No. 119

Thinking about the Text

I. Given in the box are some headings. Find the relevant paragraphs in the text to match the headings.

An Orphaned Cub; Bruno’s Food-chart; An Accidental Case of Poisoning; Playful Baba; Pain of Separation; Joy of Reunion; A Request to the Zoo; An Island in the courtyard

Answer:

An Orphaned Cub – Paragraph 3

Bruno’s Food-chart – Paragraph 6

An Accidental Case of Poisoning – Paragraph 8

Playful Baba – Paragraph 12

Pain of Separation – Paragraph 14

Joy of Reunion – Paragraph 16

A Request to the Zoo – Paragraph 18

An Island in the Courtyard – Paragraph 21

II. Answer the following questions.

1.“I got him for her by accident.”

(i) Who says this?

(ii) Who do ‘him’ and ‘her’ refer to?

(iii) What is the incident referred to here?

Answer:

(i) The author said this.

(ii) Here, ‘him’ refers to the bear and ‘her’ refers to the author’s wife.

(iii) The incident referred to here is the author's encounter with the baby bear and gifting it to his wife. About two years ago the narrator and his companions were passing through the sugarcane fields near Mysore. Suddenly, they saw a black sloth bear who comes out of a sugar cane field trying to escape the bullet shots that were aimed to evacuate the pigs. Unfortunately, one of the narrator’s companions shot it on the spot. It is then that they notice a baby bear that was riding on her back. The narrator ran up to it and attempted to capture it. He finally succeeded in grabbing it and gifted it to his wife.

2. “He stood on his head in delight.”

(i) Who does ‘he’ refer to?

(ii) Why was he delighted?

Answer:

(i) 'He’ refers to the bear, Bruno.

(ii) Bruno was delighted to see the author’s wife after three months of separation.

3. “We all missed him greatly: but in a sense we were relieved.”

(i) Who does ‘we all’ stand for?

(ii) Who did they miss?

(iii) Why did they nevertheless feel relieved?

Answer:

(i) 'We all’ stands for the narrator, his wife and his son.

(ii) They missed Bruno, the baby bear.

(iii) They felt relieved because it was getting too big to be kept at home.

III. Answer the following questions in 30 to 40 words each.

1. On two occasions Bruno ate/drank something that should not be eaten/drunk. What happened to him on these occasions?

Answer:

Once, he ate some poison-barium carbonate which paralysed and weakened him. He also vomited and breathed heavily. He was rushed to the vet's residence, where he was finally cured.

In another incident, he drank nearly a gallon of old engine oil. Fortunately, he remained unaffected.

2. Was Bruno a loving and playful pet? Why, then, did he have to be sent away?

Answer:

Yes, Bruno was a loving and playful pet. Everybody in the family was attached to him,

especially the author’s wife. It had to be sent away to a zoo because it was getting too big to

be kept at home.

3. How was the problem of what to do with Bruno finally solved?

Answer:

When Bruno was grown up, it was getting difficult to keep him at home. Therefore, he was sent to a zoo. But he was not happy to be there. Seeing his condition, Bruno was allowed to go back to Bangalore and the problem was ultimately resolved by making an island for him, keeping all his needs in mind.

Thinking about Language

I. 1. Find these words in the lesson. They all have ieor eiin them.

f____ ld ingred _____ nts h ____ ght misch _____ vous fr ____ nds _______ ghty-seven rel ____ ved p ____ ce

Answer:

fie ld ingred ie nts h ei ght misch ie vous fr ie nds ei ghty-seven rel ie ved pie ce

2. Now here are some more words. Complete them with ei or ie. Consult a dictionary if necessary.

bel___ ve rec ____ve w ___rd l ___sure s ___ze w ____ght r ____gn f ______gn gr _____f p _____rce

(There is a popular rule of spelling: ‘i’ before ‘e’ except after ‘c’. Check if this rule is true by looking at the words above.)

Answer:

bel ie ve rec ei ve w ei rd l ei sure s ei ze w ei ght r ei gn f ei gn gr ie f p ie rce

NCERT Class 9 Beehive Page No. 120

II. Here are some words with silent letters. Learn their spelling. Your teacher will dictate these words to you. Write them down and underline the silent letters.

knock wrestle walk wrong knee half honest daughter hours return hornet calm could sign island button

Answer:

k nock w restle wa l k w rong k nee ha l f h onest dau gh ter h ours retu r n h ornet ca l m c o u l d si g n i s land but t on

IV 2. Adverbs

Find the adverbs in the passage below. (You’ve read about adverbs in Unit 1.)

We thought that everything was over when suddenly a black sloth bear came out panting in the hot sun. Now I will not shoot a sloth-bear wantonly but, unfortunately for the poor beast, one of my companions did not feel that way about it, and promptly shot the bear on the spot.

Answer:

We thought that everything was over when suddenly a black sloth bear came out panting in the hot sun. Now I will not shoot a sloth-bear wantonly but, unfortunately for the poor beast, one of my companions did not feel that way about it, and promptly shot the bear on the spot.

(i) Complete the following sentences, using a suitable adverb ending in –ly.

(a) Rana does her homework _______________.

(b) It rains ___________ in Mumbai in June.

(c) He does his work _____________.

(d) The dog serves his master _____________.

Answer:

(a) Rana does her homework timely .

(b) It rains heavily in Mumbai in June.

(c) He does his work properly .

(d) The dog serves his master faithfully .

(ii) Choose the most suitable adverbs or adverbial phrases and complete the following sentences.

(a) We should ____________get down from a moving train. (never, sometimes, often)

(b) I was ___________ in need of support after my poor performance. (badly, occasionally, sometimes).

(c) Rita met with an accident. The doctor examined her ______________. (suddenly, seriously, immediately)

Answer:

(a) We should never get down from a moving train.

(b) I was badly in need of support after my poor performance.

(c) Rita met with an accident. The doctor examined her immediately .

3. Take down the following scrambled version of a story, that your teacher will dictate to you, with appropriate punctuation marks. Then, read the scrambled story carefully and try to rewrite it rearranging the incidents.

A grasshopper, who was very hungry, saw her and said, “When did you get the corn? I am dying of hunger.” She wanted to dry them. It was a cold winter’s day, and an ant was bringing out some grains of corn from her home. She had gathered the corn in summer.

“I was singing all day,” answered the grasshopper.

“If you sang all summer,” said the ant, “you can dance all winter.”

“What were you doing?” asked the ant again.

The grasshopper replied, “I was too busy.”

“I collected it in summer,” said the ant. “What were you doing in summer? Why did you not store some corn?”

Answer:

It was a cold winter’s day, and an ant was bringing out some grains of corn from her home. She had gathered the corn in summer. She wanted to dry them. A grasshopper, who was very hungry, saw her and said, “When did you get the corn? I am dying of hunger.” “I collected it in summer,” said the ant. “What were you doing in summer? Why did you not store some corn?” The grasshopper replied, “I was too busy.” “What were you doing?” asked the ant again. “I was singing all day,” answered the grasshopper. “If you sang all summer,” said the ant, “you can dance all winter.

