The roots of urban planning in India can be traced back to the Indus Valley Civilization, although Ajatashatru, a ruler of the Haryanka Dynasty of Magadha, is considered by most historians to be the first King of India who is well-documented as having designed, planned, and constructed a capital city.
He is credited with establishing Pataliputra (formerly known as Pataligrama) as a fortifiable city and making it one of the largest and most influential capitals of the ancient world. The concept of planned cities did exist earlier, however, Ajatashatru remains the first King associated with the establishment of an Ancient Indian Capital through population, planning, and construction.
Who Was Ajatashatru?
Ajatashatru (literally, 'unconquered') was the ruler of Magadha from around 492 to 460 BC (based on the traditional dating of the Pali Texts), which was a time of great military expansion and political consolidation for Magadha.
Historical records from Buddhist and Jain sources as well as other historical texts all indicate that he was responsible for extensive military conquests and administrative reform during his reign.
Why is Ajatashatru the First City Planning King?
Ajatashatru's greatest legacy as an urban planner was transforming a small village (Pataligrama) into a fortified city with a systematically designed layout, now known as Pataliputra.
1. Foundation of Pataliputra
Ajatashatru chose to site Pataliputra at Pataligrama due to its strategic position along the Ganges River and ordered extensive construction to make it a political and military center.
2. Planned fortifications and layout of the city
Examples of Ajatashatru's urban design include:
-
Construction of large wooden and earthen walls and ramparts
-
Creation of strong fortification walls
-
Construction of large and deep moats around the city
-
Construction of large guard towers and entrances to the city
-
All of which represent a planned city to defend against attack and protect the people of Magadha from siege.
3. Strategic reasons for establishing a new city
Pataliputra's location allowed Ajatashatru to control the river routes for troop movement and provide a means of protecting his army from attack by eastern and northern armies. He was able to expand Magadha's territorial influence.
4. Use of engineers and architects in the planning process
Ajatashatru had engineers, builders and overseers work with him to plan Pataliputra, so he was probably one of the earliest sovereigns to use state resources to construct cities, which makes Pataliputra one of the earliest examples of a state-sponsorship city design.
Conclusion
Ajatashatru's decision to construct and strengthen Pataliputra was a significant event in the history of early India. He was the first king to plan a capital city and create a foundation for a metropolis that would eventually serve as the center for the future empires of the Nanda, Maurya, and Gupta.
