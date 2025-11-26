Who Was the First King to Build a Planned Capital City in India?

The roots of urban planning in India can be traced back to the Indus Valley Civilization, although Ajatashatru, a ruler of the Haryanka Dynasty of Magadha, is considered by most historians to be the first King of India who is well-documented as having designed, planned, and constructed a capital city.

He is credited with establishing Pataliputra (formerly known as Pataligrama) as a fortifiable city and making it one of the largest and most influential capitals of the ancient world. The concept of planned cities did exist earlier, however, Ajatashatru remains the first King associated with the establishment of an Ancient Indian Capital through population, planning, and construction.

Who Was Ajatashatru?

Ajatashatru (literally, 'unconquered') was the ruler of Magadha from around 492 to 460 BC (based on the traditional dating of the Pali Texts), which was a time of great military expansion and political consolidation for Magadha.