NCERT Solutions for Class 9 English Beehive Chapter 3 - The Little Girl are provided here in PDF for free download. Questions given in the NCERT books are very important from the exam point of view. So, students must solve all the questions once they finish the complete chapter. We have provided here the solutions to all the exercise questions given in Chapter 3 of the latest NCERT book for Class 9 English. Students should refer to these NCERT Solutions by Jagran Josh to get simple and accurate answers and increase their chances of scoring high in the CBSE exams.

Check below the NCERT Solutions for Class 9 English Beehive Chapter 3:

NCERT Solutions

Class 9 English Beehive

Chapter 3 - The Little Girl

NCERT Class 9 Beehive Page No. 38

Thinking about the Text

I. Given below are some emotions that Kezia felt. Match the emotions in Column A with the items in Column B.

A B 1. fear or terror (i) father comes into her room to give her a goodbye kiss 2. glad sense of relief (ii) noise of the carriage grows fainter 3. a ‘funny’ feeling, perhaps of understanding (iii) father comes home (iv) speaking to father (v) going to bed when alone at home (vi) father comforts her and falls asleep (vii) father stretched out on the sofa, snoring

Answer:

A B 1. fear or terror (iii) father comes home (iv) speaking to father (v) going to bed when alone at home (vii) father stretched out on the sofa, snoring 2. glad sense of relief (i) father comes into her room to give her a goodbye kiss (ii) noise of the carriage grows fainter 3. a ‘funny’ feeling, perhaps of understanding (vi) father comforts her and falls asleep

Also Check: CBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2020-21

II. Answer the following questions in one or two sentences.

1. Why was Kezia afraid of her father?

Answer:

Kezia was afraid of her father because he was very strict. He used to talk to her harshly. He was in a habit of finding out her mistakes.

2. Who were the people in Kezia’s family?

Answer:

Kezia had her mother, father and grandmother in her family.

3. What was Kezia’s father’s routine

(i) before going to his office?

(ii) after coming back from his office?

(iii) on Sundays?

Answer:

(i) Before going to his office, Kezia’s father went into her room to give her a casual kiss.

(ii) After coming back from his office, he would ask for newspaper and tea.

(iii) On Sundays, he would stretch out on the sofa. He would cover his face with his handkerchief, put his feet on one of the cushions, sleep soundly and snoring.

4. In what ways did Kezia’s grandmother encourage her to get to know her father better?

Answer:

Kezia’s grandmother encouraged her to get to know her father better by sending her to the drawing room to talk to her parents on Sundays. She also suggested Kezia to make a gift of a pin-cushion on her father’s birthday.

III. Discuss these questions in class with your teacher and then write down your answers in two or three paragraphs each.

1. Kezia’s efforts to please her father resulted in displeasing him very much. How did this happen?

Answer:

Kezia efforts to please her father resulted in displeasing him. On every Sunday, her grandmother sent her down to the drawing room to have a nice talk with her father and mother. But her father always got irritated with her. He used to call her 'little brown owl'. One day her grandmother suggested her to make a gift of a pin-cushion on her father’s birthday. Kezia stuffed her pin-cushion with papers. But the sheets she had torn and filled in the cushion were her father’s speech for the Port Authority. He scolded her and punished her by hitting her palm with a ruler.

2. Kezia decides that there are “different kinds of fathers”. What kind of father was Mr Macdonald, and how was he different from Kezia’s father?

Answer:

Mr. Macdonald was a loving father. He would play ‘tag5 with his children. He would put the baby Mao on his shoulders. Two girls would hang on to his pockets. He would run round and round the flower beds laughing. He was very nice and friendly with his children. He was just opposite to the Kezia's father. He never punished his children. He played with them whenever he was free. Kezia’s father, on the other hand, never played with her. He always looked angry and harsh.

3. How does Kezia begin to see her father as a human being who needs her sympathy?

Answer:

One day, Kezia's mother became ill, and she and her grandmother went to hospital. Kezia was left at home in the care of Alice, the cook. At night, when Alice put her to the bed she had a nightmare. She saw a butcher with a knife and a rope. He came close to her with a dreadful smile. She could not move but cried out. But, to her surprise, she found her father standing near her bed. He took her in his arms and made her sleep by his side.

After some time, still half asleep, she crept close to him, snuggled her head under his arm and held tightly to his shirt. Now she felt comfortable. Her father told her to rub her feet against his legs and get them warm. This made her realise that he had to work hard every day due to which he got too tired to play with her like Mr Macdonald. She expressed her feelings for her father by telling him that he has a 'big heart'.

NCERT Class 9 Beehive Page No. 39

Thinking about Language



I. Look at the following sentence.

1. Use an appropriate word from the synonyms given above in the following sentences. Clues are given in brackets.

(i) She was __________ by the news of her brother’s wedding. (very pleased)

(ii) I was __________to be invited to the party. (extremely pleased and excited about)

(iii) She was __________ at the birth of her granddaughter. (extremely happy)

(iv) The coach was __________ with his performance. (satisfied about)

(v) She was very __________ with her results. (happy about something that has happened).

Answer:

(i) She was thrilled by the news of her brother’s wedding.

(ii) I was delighted to be invited to the party.

(iii) She was overjoyed at the birth of her granddaughter.

(iv) The coach was pleased with his performance.

(v) She was very happy with her results.



2. Study the use of the word big in the following sentence.

He was so big − his hands and his neck, especially his mouth…

Here, big means large in size.

Now, consult a dictionary and find out the meaning of big in the following sentences. The first one has been done for you.

(i) You are a big girl now. older

(ii) Today you are going to take the biggest decision of your career. _________

(iii) Their project is full of big ideas. _________

(iv) Cricket is a big game in our country. _________

(v) I am a big fan of Lata Mangeskar. _________

(vi) You have to cook a bit more as my friend is a big eater. _________

(vii) What a big heart you’ve got, Father dear. _________

Answer:

(ii) most important

(iii) innovative

(iv) popular

(v) great

(vi) gourmand

(vii) kin

NCERT Class 9 Beehive Page No. 40

1. Underline the verbs of reporting in the following sentences.

(i) He says he will enjoy the ride.

(ii) Father mentioned that he was going on a holiday.

(iii) No one told us that the shop was closed.

(iv) He answered that the price would go up.

(v) I wondered why he was screaming.

(vi) Ben told her to wake him up.

(vii) Ratan apologised for coming late to the party.

Answer:

(i) He says he will enjoy the ride.

(ii) Father mentioned that he was going on a holiday.

(iii) No one told us that the shop was closed.

(iv) He answered that the price would go up.

(v) I wondered why he was screaming.

(vi) Ben told her to wake him up.

(vii) Ratan apologized for coming late to the party.

2. Some verbs of reporting are given in the box. Choose the appropriate verbs and fill in the blanks in the following sentences.

were complaining shouted replied remarked ordered suggested

(i) “I am not afraid,” __________ the woman.

(ii) “Leave me alone,” my mother __________.

(iii) The children __________ that the roads were crowded and noisy.

(iv) “Perhaps he isn’t a bad sort of a chap after all,” __________the master.

(v) “Let’s go and look at the school ground,” __________ the sports teacher.

(vi) The traffic police __________ all the passers-by to keep off the road.

Answer:

(i) “I am not afraid,” replied the woman.

(ii) “Leave me alone,” my mother shouted .

(iii) The children were complaining that the roads were crowded and noisy.

(iv) “Perhaps he isn’t a bad sort of a chap after all,” remarked the man.

(v) “Let’s go and look at the school ground,” suggested the sports teacher.

(vi) The traffic police ordered all the passers-by to keep off the road.

You may download all these NCERT Solutions in PDF from the following link:

Also, check below the NCERT books and solutions for Class 9: