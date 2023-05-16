CBSE Class 10 English Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check Chapters and Topics Removed from Syllabus

CBSE Class 10 English Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check here the list of deleted topics and chapters from the old syllabus of CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature. The deleted portion of syllabus will not be tested in AY 2023-24. Download new syllabus in PDF here.

CBSE Deleted Syllabus 2023-24 Class 10 English: The Central Board of Secondary Education revised the old syllabus of all major subjects of Class 10. The syllabus was updated to remove the content which is irrelevant in the present context. This not only reduced the syllabus to some extent but also made it easily accessible that can be easily learned by students by self learning or peer learning. In this article, we are discussing the topics and chapters removed from CBSE Class 10 English (Language and Literature) Syllabus. Here, you will get to know the set of particular topics excluded from English Grammar and textbooks. Students must be aware of the deleted syllabus to avoid wasting time on topics which are not meant for the harassment to be conducted in the current academic year 2023-24. We have also provided here the link to see the new CBSE syllabus of Class 10 English (Language and Literature) based on which the board will hold the CBSE Board Exam of Class 10 English at the end of the year.

CBSE Class 10 English Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

Section Deleted Topics Grammar Use of passive voice Clauses: Noun clauses

Adverb clauses

Relative clauses Preposition First Flight Prose: The Hundred Dresses - I The Hundred Dresses - II Poetry: Animals Footprints without Feet The Hack Driver

You can also check below the list of rationalised content in NCERT Class 10 English Textbooks that includes the names of chapters and the respective page numbers of the book that have been removed from the new revised textbooks. CBSE also syllabus follows the curriculum guidelines implemented by NCERT, therefore students must check the rationalised content carefully and prepare for their board exams accordingly.

NCERT Rationalised Content for Class 10 English

Class 10 English First Flight Book Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapter Chapter 5: The Hundred Dresses I 63–72 Full chapter Chapter 6: The Hundred Dresses II 73–84 Full chapter Chapter 6: Poem, Animals 83–85 Full chapter Class 10 English Footprints without Feet The Hack Driver 47–53 Full chapter Class 10 English Words and Expressions-II Unit 5 57–70 Full unit Unit 6 71–83 Full unit

This is the deleted content of CBSE Class 10 English (Language and Literature) Syllabus for the AY 2023-24. At the same time, students should also be aware of the new question paper design and format of questions that are to be followed for the CBSE Board Exam 2024.

The Section-wise weightage assigned for the 2023-24 year is as follows:

Section A - Reading Skills - 20 Marks

Section B - Writing Skills with Grammar - 20 Marks

Section C - Language through Literature - 40 Marks

To check the format of questions and content prescribed for the same, you should check the new syllabus of CBSE Class 10 English thoroughly which can be accessed from the link mentioned below:

CBSE Class 10 English (Language & Literature) Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE has also released the sample question paper for CBSE Class 10 English that must be referred to for knowing the design of question paper and marking scheme in detail. The link to the latest sample paper is provided below:

CBSE Class 10 English Sample Paper for Board Exam 2024