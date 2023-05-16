CBSE Class 10 English Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check Chapters and Topics Removed from Syllabus

CBSE Class 10 English Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check here the list of deleted topics and chapters from the old syllabus of CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature. The deleted portion of syllabus will not be tested in AY 2023-24. Download new syllabus in PDF here.

Check CBSE Class 10 English Deleted Syllabus for Board Exam 2024

CBSE Deleted Syllabus 2023-24 Class 10 English: The Central Board of Secondary Education revised the old syllabus of all major subjects of Class 10. The syllabus was updated to remove the content which is irrelevant in the present context. This not only reduced the syllabus to some extent but also made it easily accessible that can be easily learned by students by self learning or peer learning. In this article, we are discussing the topics and chapters removed from CBSE Class 10 English (Language and Literature) Syllabus. Here, you will get to know the set of particular topics excluded from English Grammar and textbooks. Students must be aware of the deleted syllabus to avoid wasting time on topics which are not meant for the harassment to be conducted in the current academic year 2023-24. We have also provided here the link to see the new CBSE syllabus of Class 10 English (Language and Literature) based on which the board will hold the CBSE Board Exam of Class 10 English at the end of the year.

CBSE Class 10 English Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

Section

Deleted Topics

Grammar

Use of passive voice

Clauses:

  • Noun clauses
  • Adverb clauses
  • Relative clauses

Preposition

First Flight

Prose:

The Hundred Dresses - I

The Hundred Dresses - II

Poetry:

Animals

Footprints without Feet

The Hack Driver

You can also check below the list of rationalised content in NCERT Class 10 English Textbooks that includes the names of chapters and the respective page numbers of the book that have been removed from the new revised textbooks. CBSE also syllabus follows the curriculum guidelines implemented by NCERT, therefore students must check the rationalised content carefully and prepare for their board exams accordingly.

NCERT Rationalised Content for Class 10 English

Class 10 English First Flight Book

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapter

Chapter 5: The Hundred Dresses I

63–72

Full chapter

Chapter 6: The Hundred Dresses II

73–84

Full chapter

Chapter 6: Poem, Animals

83–85

Full chapter

Class 10 English Footprints without Feet

The Hack Driver

 47–53

Full chapter

Class 10 English Words and Expressions-II

Unit 5

57–70

Full unit

Unit 6

71–83

Full unit

This is the deleted content of CBSE Class 10 English (Language and Literature) Syllabus for the AY 2023-24. At the same time, students should also be aware of the new question paper design and format of questions that are to be followed for the CBSE Board Exam 2024.

The Section-wise weightage assigned for the 2023-24 year is as follows:

Section A - Reading Skills - 20 Marks

Section B - Writing Skills with Grammar - 20 Marks

Section C - Language through Literature - 40 Marks

To check the format of questions and content prescribed for the same, you should check the new syllabus of CBSE Class 10 English thoroughly which can be accessed from the link mentioned below:

CBSE Class 10 English (Language & Literature) Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE has also released the sample question paper for CBSE Class 10 English that must be referred to for knowing the design of question paper and marking scheme in detail. The link to the latest sample paper is provided below:

CBSE Class 10 English Sample Paper for Board Exam 2024

To check more of such useful resources for CBSE Class 10 to help you glide through your preparations for the CBSE Board Exams 2023-24, keep visiting CBSE section of Jagran Josh.

