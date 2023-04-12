CBSE Class 10 English (Language & Literature) Syllabus 2023-24 PDF: Check Course Structure and Examination Scheme

CBSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2023-24: Check here the updated CBSE Syllabus for Class 10 English (Language and Literature) to know the list of topics and examination scheme prescribed for the 2023-24 academic year. Also, get here the link to download the syllabus in PDF.

CBSE Class 10 English (Language & Literature) Syllabus 2023-24: English in Class 10 of CBSE board, is one of the five compulsory subjects. It is offered as the first language in CBSE Class 10 curriculum. In order to gain proficiency in oral and written communication and do well in examinations, one must be thorough with the diverse curriculum of English (Language and Literature) prescribed by CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) for class 10.

The CBSE Class 10 English (Language & Literature) Syllabus provides details of topics, marking scheme and exam pattern to b applicable form the current academic session. You can check the contents and download the complete syllabus of CBSE Class 10 English (Language & Literature) from the following sections of this article.

CBSE Class 10 English Language And Literature (Code No. 184) Syllabus 2023-24

Section - Wise Weightage

Sections Weightage A Reading Skills (40 periods)* 20 Marks B Writing Skills with Grammar (40 periods)* 20 Marks C Language through Literature (50 periods)* 40 Marks1`

*This is a suggestive number.

Section A

Reading Skills

I.Reading Comprehension through Unseen Passage 20 Marks 1. Discursive passage of 400-450 words. (10 marks) 2. Case-based factual passage (with visual input- statistical data, chart etc.) of 200-250 words. (10 marks) (Total length of two passages to be 600-700 words) Multiple Choice Questions / Objective Type Questions, and Short Answer Questions (to be answered in 30-40 words) will be asked to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis, inference, evaluation and vocabulary.

Section B

Writing Skills and Grammar

II Grammar 10 Marks Determiners Tenses Modals Subject – verb concord Reported speech Commands and requests

Statements

Questions 3. The courses at the secondary level seek to cement high professional grasp of grammatical items and levels of accuracy. Accurate use of spelling, punctuation and grammar in context will be assessed throughGap Filling/ Editing/Transformation exercises. Ten out of 12 questions will have to be attempted. III Writing Skills 10 marks 4. Writing a Formal Letter based on a given situation, in 100-120 words. One out of two questions is to be answered. 5 marks 5. Writing an Analytical Paragraph in100-120 words on a g i ven Map / Chart / Graph / Cue/ s . One out of two questions is to be answered. 5 marks

Section C

Language through Literature 40 Marks

IV. Reference to the Context (5+5 = 10 Marks) 6.One extract out of two from Drama / Prose. 7. One extract out of two from poetry. Multiple Choice Questions / Objective Type Questions Very Short Answer Questions (one word/ One sentence), Short Answer Questions (to be answered in 30-40 words) will be asked to assess inference, analysis,interpretation, evaluation and vocabulary. V. Short & Very Long Answer Questions 30 Marks 8. Four out of Five Short Answer Type Questions to be answered in 40-50 words from the book FIRST FLIGHT to assess interpretation, analysis, inference and evaluation. 4x3=12 marks 9. Two out of Three Short Answer Type Questions to be answered in 40-50 words each from FOOTPRINTS WITHOUT FEET to assess interpretation, analysis, inference and evaluation. 2x3=6 marks 10.One out of two Long Answer Type Questions from FIRST FLIGHT to be answered in about 100-120 words each to assess creativity, imagination and extrapolation beyond the text and across the text. This canbe a passage-based question taken from a situation/plot from the text. 6 marks 11.One out of two Long Answer Type Questions from FOOTPRINTS WITHOUT FEET, on theme or plot involving interpretation, extrapolation beyond the text and inference or character sketch to be answered in about 100-120 words. 6 marks

Prescribed Books: Published by NCERT, New Delhi

1. FIRST FLIGHT

A. Prose

i. A Letter to God

ii. Nelson Mandela - Long Walk to Freedom

iii. Two Stories About Flying

iv. From the Diary of Anne Frank

v. Glimpses of India

vi. Mijbil the Otter

vii. Madam Rides the Bus

viii. The Sermon at Benares

ix. The Proposal (Play)

B. Poems

1. Dust of Snow

2. Fire and Ice

3. A Tiger in the Zoo

4. How to Tell Wild Animals

5. The Ball Poem

6. Amanda!

7. The Trees

8. Fog

9. The Tale of Custard the Dragon

10. For Anne Gregory

2. FOOTPRINTS WITHOUT FEET

1. A Triumph of Surgery

2. The Thief's Story

3. The Midnight Visitor

4. A Question of Trust

5. Footprints Without Feet

6. The Making of a Scientist

7. The Necklace

8. Bholi

9. The Book that Saved the Earth

3. WORDS AND EXPRESSIONS – II (WORKBOOK FOR CLASS X) – Units 1 to 4 and Units 7 to 11

INTERNAL ASSESSMENT Listening and Speaking Competencies 30 Periods Assessment of Listening and Speaking Skills will be for 05 marks. It is recommended that listening and speaking skills should be regularly practiced. Art-integrated projects based on activities like Role Play, Skit, Dramatization etc. must be used. Please refer to the Circular no. Acad-33/2020 dated 14th May 2020 at the http://cbseacademic.nic.in/web_material/Circulars/2020/33_Circular_2020.pdf for details

CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Code no. (184) 2023-24

Theory Paper - Maximum Marks 80

You can also download the class 10 English (Language & Literature) syllabus of CBSE board for the 2023-24 session from the following link:

Also Read:

NCERT Books for Class 10 English (Latest Edition)