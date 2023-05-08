CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Sample Paper 2023-24 PDF with Marking Scheme

CBSE Sample Paper for Class 10 Sanskrit 2023-24: Download CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Sample Paper for Board Exam 2024 in PDF here. The marking scheme or sample paper solution is also provided in this article.

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Sample Paper 2023-24: Find here the latest sample paper and marking scheme for CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit. This sample paper along with marking scheme has been released by CBSE Board to help students know the paper pattern and difficulty level for the year-end CBSE Board Exam 2024. Students of Class 10 with Sanskrit can download the CBSE sample paper and marking scheme in PDF from this article of Jagran Josh.

CBSE sample papers are very helpful not only to know the design of question papers for the final exam but also important for the last minute preparations. Questions given in sample paper are very important for practice as CBSE exams generally offer questions of a similar format and difficulty level. Therefore, students should put in a serious effort to solve the sample papers. CBSE marking schemes would help you in knowing correct answers and the scheme of marks distribution across various steps of an answer.

Check and download CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Sample Paper 2024 and CBSE Marking Scheme in PDF here.

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit (Code No. 122) Sample Question Paper 2023-24

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Sample Question Paper is for 80 marks with time duration of 3 hours to solve the paper.

There are a total of 18 questions in the paper.

The question paper is divided into 4 sections.

Section A - Unseen passage (10 marks)

Section B - Creative Writing (15 marks)

Section C - Applied grammar (25 marks)

Section D - Passage from Textbook (30 marks)

Note - The similar format is to be followed in the CBSE Board Exam 2024. To find details of the type and marking scheme of questions, go through the full CBSE Class 10th Sanskrit Sample Paper 2023-24.

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Sample Paper 2024

Section A

Section B

Get PDF of the CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Sample Paper and its marking scheme from the respective links mentioned in the table below:

