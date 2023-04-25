CBSE Syllabus 2023-24: Download Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus in PDF

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2023-24: In CBSE Class 10, Sanskrit is offered as a second language to students. Sanskrit is one of the oldest languages and is universally recognised. The glory of the language attracts many to have a decent amount of knowledge of the language. A number of students from CBSE Class 10 appear for the Sanskrit board exam every year. Hence, it is considered one of the popular choices for the second language option.

In this article, we have provided the latest CBSE syllabus of Class 10 Sanskrit which has been released for the new academic session, 2023-24. Students with Sanskrit as one of their subjects in CBSE Class 10 must check the new Sanskrit syllabus from here. This syllabus includes all instructions and guidelines which are important for the board exam preparations. Go through the complete CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2023-24 to know the course structure, course contents, exam pattern and question paper design for CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit. Students can download the full syllabus in PDF as well.

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2023-24 Highlights

Subject: Sanskrit

Subject Code: 122

Marks Breakup: 80 (Annual Board Exam) + 20 (Internal Assessment)

Time Allowed: 3 Hours

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Section-Wise Weighatge 2023-24

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2023-24

SECTION - A

SECTION - B

SECTION - C

SECTION - D

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Question Paper Format 2023-24

Download CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2023-24 from the following link:

Also Check: