CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Paper 2023-24 PDF: Check Question Paper Design, Marks Distribution for Board Exam

CBSE Home Science Sample Paper Class 10 2023-24: CBSE sample paper for Class 10 Home Science is provided in this article along with its marking scheme cum solution. Download the sample paper and marking scheme in PDF here.

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Paper 2023-24: CBSE Class 10 students with Home Science as additional subject can download the CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Paper from this article. CBSE sample paper of Home Science for Class 10 along with its marking scheme have been published by the board for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023-24. The sample paper gives an idea of the question paper design and difficulty level of questions to expect in the board exams. On the other hand, CBSE marking scheme is helpful to know correct answers to all questions given in sample paper and also know how answers are to be evaluated in CBSE Board Exam 2024. Download PDFs of both CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Paper and Marking Scheme from the links mentioned in this article.

CBSE Class 10 Home Science (Code No. 064) Sample Question Paper 2023-24

Time Allowed: 3 Hours

Maximum Marks: 70

General Instructions:

1. All questions are compulsory.

2. There are total 35 questions.

3. Question paper is divided into three sections-A, B and C.

4. Section A has question no.1to 18 (multiple choice questions) and are of 1 mark each. Question no. 14 to 18 are case based questions

5. Section B has question no.19 to 25 of 2 marks each and question no.26 to 29 of 3 marks each.

6. Section C has question no.30 to 33 of 4 marks each and question no.34 and 35 are of 5 marks each.

7. Internal choices are given in some questions.

8. Support your answers with suitable examples wherever required

SECTION A

1. What could be the possible reason of cross-contamination in food?

a) Using same chopping boards

b) Packing and labelling of food products

c) Keeping the raw food in refrigerator

d) Cutting the food in uniform size

2. Which is the best way to save energy while working in the office?

a) Improve posture

b) Sleep in between the working hours

c) Eat balanced diet

d) Deep breath and exercise regularly

3. What do you mean by Time Management?

a) Adopting a strategy to optimize energy and time

b) Conscious effort of controlling the time spent on specific activities

c) Process of dividing the work in smaller units

d) Ability to plan the work in sequence

4. Choose the incorrect pair of stain with its removing reagent.

a) Tea: Alkaline reagent

b) Ink: Acidic reagent

c) Polish: Grease solvent

d) Rust: Grease absorbent

5. Mr. Ramesh has shifted to new house. He was pushing the steel almirah to the corner. What will be correct posture he should use so that he does not feel physical discomfort? He should

a) crouch and bend knees and keep the back straight

b) stand straight and push with both the hands

c) bend knees and back

d) sit and push with both the legs

6. Choose two protein rich foods for rickshaw puller.

1. Cheese and Egg

2. Cashew nut and Almonds

3. Peanut and Soya bean

4. Meat and Fish

Which of the following activities help to save fuel in the kitchen?

a) Dovetailing

b) Peak load period

c) Systematic storage

d) Conducive environment

7. Arrange the following activities in proper sequence of table setting and laying out the dinner

1. Collecting the crockery and cutlery

2. Laying out table mat

3. Placing crockery on the table

4. Using tray for carrying crockery and cutlery

Choose the correct option. a) i,iii,iv,ii b) ii,i,iv,iii c) iii,i,ii,iv d) iv,ii,i,iii

8. Match List I with List II

List I (Stain) List II(Example) A. Grease I. Coffee B. Mineral II. Oil C. Dye III. Rust D. Vegetable IV. Paint

Choose the correct option from the following

a) A – III; B – IV; C- II; D – I

b) A – IV; B – III; C- II; D – I

c) A – II; B – III; C- IV; D –I

d) A –I; B –II; C-III; D – IV

9. Match List I with List II

List I (Dishes) List II (Nutrients) A. Carrot Halwa I. Carbohydrate B. Vermicelli kheer II. Protein C. Channa Kebab III. Calcium D. Bread roll IV. Vitamin A

Choose the correct option from the following

a) A – III; B – IV; C- II; D – I

b) A – IV; B – III; C- II; D – I

c) A – II; B – III; C- IV; D –I

d) A –I; B –II; C-III; D – IV

10. What two points to be considered while selecting packaged juice?

1. Freshly packed

2. Rust proof packing

3. Standardized mark

4. Price of pack

Choose the correct option from the following

a) i and ii

b) ii and iii

c) i and iv

d) iii and iv

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Paper for Board Exam 2024 (PDF) CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Paper 2024 Marking Scheme (PDF)

