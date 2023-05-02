CBSE Board Exam 2023-24: Download Class 10 NCC Sample Paper & Marking Scheme PDFs Here

CBSE Class 10 NCC Sample Paper 2024: Get the CBSE Class 10 NCC Sample Paper for Board Exam 2024 here along with its marking scheme. Download PDFs of sample paper and marking scheme and refer to them for the format of questions expected in CBSE Board Exams.

CBSE Class 10 National Cadet Corps (NCC) Sample Paper 2023-24: CBSE sample papers for Board Exam 2024 have been released. These sample papers reveal the format of question paper along with type of questions for the year-end CBSE exams. Students must use these important resources to construct an appropriate preparation plan for their board exams. In this article, we have provided the CBSE sample paper for Class 10 National Cadet Corps (NCC) which is one of the additional subjects offered in CBSE 10th Class. Students who have opted for NCC must download the CBSE sample paper to know question paper design and guidelines for CBSE Class 10 NCC Board Exam 2024. Also, download CBSE marking scheme that includes answers of all questions given in sample paper. Both the CBSE Class 10 NCC Sample Paper and its Marking Scheme are very important for board exam 2024 preparations.

CBSE Class 10 NCC (Code No. 076) Sample Question Paper 2023-24

In CBSE Board Exams 2024, the Class 10 NCC Exam will be for total 70 marks with the time duration of 2 hours.

General Instructions

1. The question paper consists of two parts i.e. PART-I (49 marks) and PART-II (21 marks).

2. Part-I is compulsory for all and it comprises of Section-A, Section-B and Section C.

3. Part-II shall be attempted as per the chosen wing and it comprises of Section-D, Section-E and Section-F.

4. The paper consists of 01, 02, 04 and 06 mark(s) questions.

5. The answer to the 01 mark question is based on MCQ.

6. The answer to the 02 mark question should not exceed 50 words.

7. The answer to the 04 mark question should not exceed 150 words.

8. The answer to the 06 mark question should not exceed 250 words.

PART-I: COMMON SUBJECTS (Total Marks : 49)

SECTION A 1. Choose the correct option: i) * NDMA stands for: a) National Development Material Authority b) National Disaster Material Authority c) National Development Management Authority d) National Disaster Management Authority ii) Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan was launched on___________. a) 02 October, 2014 b) 02 October, 2015 c) 02 October, 2013 d) 02 October, 2016 iii) * Assertion (A): The cadet turns to the left, salute (if an officer/ JCO is present on parade) pause and then step off. Reason (R): Dismiss denotes parade is completely terminated. a) Both A & R are true and R is the correct explanation of A. b) Both A & R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A. c) A is true and R is false. d) A is false but R is true. iv) The motto of N.C.C. is: a) Patriotism and Discipline b) Unity and Discipline c) Unity and Strength d) Unity and Integration v) “Do or Die” slogan was given by …. a) Mahatma Gandhi b) Jawaharlal Nehru c) Subhash Chander Bose d) Bhagat Singh vi) * Assertion (A): The cadets with some knowledge of nursing will be preferred in first-aid medical group. Reason (R): The members will have to go through intensive training of first-aid. a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A. b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct explanation of A c) A is true but R is false d) A is false but R is true vii) The types of Drill are ___________ 1. Open Drill 2. Closed Drill 3. Abhyas Drill 4. Manual Drill a) 1 and 3 b) 1 and 2 c) 2 and 4 d) 2 and 3 viii) Number of steps in Tej Chal for initial practice is___________. a) 120 b) 160 c) 135 d) 170 ix) * Assertion (A): In verbal communication, one person talks and other person listens. Reason (R): Communication is usually informal in relationships. a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A. b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct explanation of A c) A is true but R is false d) A is false but R is true x) The traits of a leader includes 1. Spirituality 2. Integrity 3. Courage 4. Materialism a) 1 and 3 b) 1 and 2 c) 2 and 4 d) 2 and 3 1 xi) The wordings of NCC song are…. a) Kadam Mila ke Chal b) Hum Sab Hindi Hain c) Hum Sab Bhartiya Hain d) Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja SECTION-B 2. What is the amount of CWS award scholarship given to cadets? How many scholarships are given every year? (OR) What is the amount of financial assistance is provided by CWS in case of injuries during high risk activities? 3. * Write any four internal threats to National Security. (OR) Write any four factors affecting National Integration 4. The Length of .22 Deluxe Rifle is ________ and Weight is _____ (OR) The Muzzle Velocity of .22 Rifle is _____ and the effective range is ______. 5. What do you understand by grouping in Firing? 6. * Write any factors supporting dowry system in India. 7. * Describe different ways of communication with suitable examples. 8. What do you understand by POCSO? 9. Describe various groups of NCC cadets to be created for providing assistance during disasters. (OR) Explain various types of disasters. 10. Differentiate between “Line Tor” and “Visarjan”. (OR) What are the prerequisites of a good Word of Command? 11. * Enlist the useful tips during the planning of trekking. 12. * Describe various factors affecting personality of a cadet SECTION-C 13. * Read the paragraph and answer the questions given below. The environment means a surrounding where we meet, we live and we breathe. It is one of the basic essential things for living beings. The word Environment includes all biotic and abiotic things which are present around us. It provides fundamental things like air, water, food, and land which is very important for our well-being. It’s a gift given by God to human beings which helps in nurturing human life. a) Environment means _______ in which we live and breathe. b) Environment includes all ____________ and ___________ things. c) In order to nurture human life, ____________ acts as a gift of God. 14.* Read the passage and answer the questions given below. Yoga is commonly known activity for physical, mental and spiritual disciplines which originated in ancient India. One of the most detailed and thorough expositions on the subject are the Yog Sutras of Patanjali. Various traditions of yoga are found in Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism. UNO has declared 21 June as the International Day of Yoga. NCC is practicing, propagating and celebrating this in a big way every year. The concepts and practices of Yoga originated in India about several thousand years ago. Its founders were great Saints and Sages. The great Yogis presented rational interpretation of their experiences of Yoga and brought about a practical and scientifically sound method within everyone’s reach. Yoga today is no longer restricted to hermits, saints and sages; it has entered into our everyday lives and has aroused a worldwide awakening and acceptance in the last few decades. The science of Yoga and its techniques have been reoriented to suit modern sociological needs and lifestyles. Experts of various branches of medicine including modern medical sciences are realizing the role of these techniques in the prevention and mitigation of diseases and promotion of health. 1. Who has declared 21st June as the International Day of Yoga? 2. Who has detailed the thorough expositions of Yog in Yog Sutra? 3. Thousand years ago, who were the founders of yoga practices in India? 4. Which branch of medicine is realizing the role of yoga techniques in disease prevention? 5. Which communities follow the different traditions of yoga?

