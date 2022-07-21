NCERT Class 10 Books Revised 2022-23: Check List of Rationalised Content in Textbooks of Major Subjects

NCERT Books for Class 10 have been revised and reprinted for the current academic session 2022-2023. We have provided here the list of chapters/topics removed from the Class 10 NCERT Books.

List of Rationalised Content in Textbooks for Class 10
List of Rationalised Content in Textbooks for Class 10: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) revised the class 10 books as a part of rationalisation exercise to compensate for the academic loss during Covid-19 and remove overlapping of similar content. We have provided here the list of the chapters and topics that have been removed along with their respective page numbers from the Class 10 NCERT Books of major subjects like Maths, Science, Social Science, English and Hindi. We have also provided below the links to download the new edition of the books reprinted for the current academic session, 2022-2023. Students must be aware of the deleted parts of the books and read only the new revised books to prepare for the Class 10 Board Exams 2022-23.

Check below the list of rationalised content in Class 10 Maths NCERT Book:

Chapter 

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Chapter 1: Real Number

2–7

15–18

1.2 Euclid’s division lemma

1.5 Revisiting rational numbers and their decimal expansions

Chapter 2: Polynomials

33–37

2.4 Division algorithm for polynomials

Chapter 3:Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables

39–46

57–69

3.2 Pair of linear equations in two variables

3.3 Graphical method of solution of a pair of linear equations3.

4.3 Cross-multiplication method

3.5 equation reducible to a pair of linear equations in two variables

Chapter 4: Quadratic Equations

76–88

91–92

4.4 Solution of a quadratic equation by completing the squares

Chapter6: Triangles

141–144

144–154

6.5 Areas of similar triangles

6.6 Pythagoras theorem

Chapter7: Coordinate Geometry

168–172

7.4 Area of a triangle

Chapter8: Introduction to Trigonometry

87–190

193–194

8.4 Trigonometric ratios of complementary  angles

Chapter 9: Some Applications of Trigonometry

195–196

205

9.1 Introduction

Chapter 11: Construction

216–222

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Division of a line segment

11.3 Construction of tangents to a circle

11.4 Summary

Chapter12: Areas Related to Circles

223

224–226

231–238

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Perimeter and area of acircle- A review

12.4 Areas of combinations of plane figures

Chapter 13: Surface Areas and Volumes

248–252

252–259

13.4 Conversion of solid from one shape to another

13.5 Frustum of a cone

Chapter 14: Statistics

289–294

14.5 Graphical representation of cumulative frequency distribution

Chapter 15: Probability

295–296

311–312

15.1 Introduction Exercise

15.2 (Optional)

Answers

345–347

349–351

354–360

362

Answers of Exercises

Check below the list of rationalised content in Class 10 Science NCERT Book:

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapter

Chapter 5: Periodic Classification of Elements

79–92

Full chapter

Check below the list of rationalised content in Class 10 Social Science NCERT Books:

India and the Contemporary World-II

No Changes

Contemporary India-II

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapter

Chapter 1: Resources and Development

2–3

11–12

Types of Resources, Box information

Chapter 2: Forest and Wildlife Resources

14–18

From second paragraph of ‘Flora and Fauna in India’ to ‘The Himalayan Yew in Trouble’, box information, Figs 2.1 and 2.2

Chapter 4: Agriculture

43–46

Contribution of agriculture to the national economy, employment and output, Impact of globalisation on agriculture

Chapter 6: Manufacturing Industries

64–66

68–69

71–73

Contribution of industry to national economy, paragraphs from cotton textiles (India exports... fibre industry), Jute textiles (Challenges... products), Sugar industry (Major... baggase), Iron Steel industry (In 2019... consumer of steel; Though... and discuss), Cement industry (Improvement... industry) and Activity (pg. 72), Table 6.1, Figs 6.1, 6.2 and 6.5

Appendix

93–94

Appendix II

Understanding Economic Development

No Change

Democratic Politics-II

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapter

Chapter 3: Democracy and Diversity

29–38

Full chapter

Chapter 4: Gender, Religion and Caste

46–48

49

Images on page 46, 48 and 49

Chapter 5: Popular Struggles and Movements

57–70

Full chapter

Chapter 6: Political Parties

76

Full page

Chapter 8: Challenges to Democracy

101–112

Full chapter

Check below the list of rationalised content in Class 10 English NCERT Books:

First Flight

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapter

Chapter 5: The Hundred Dresses I

63–72

Full chapter

Chapter 6: The Hundred Dresses II

73–84

Full chapter

Chapter 6: Poem, Animals

83–85

Full chapter

Footprints without Feet

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapter

The Hack Driver

47–53

Full chapter

Words and Expressions-II

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapter

Unit 5

57–70

Full unit

Unit 6

71–83

Full unit

Check below the list of rationalised content in Class 10 Hindi NCERT Books:

Kshitij Part - 2:

Kritika:

Sparsh Part - 2:

jagran josh

Sanchayan Part - 2

No Change

To get the new editions of the Class 10 NCERT Books that have been reprinted and published exclusively for the current academic session, go to the following link:

NCERT Books for Class 10 All Subjects (2022-2023): Download Latest Textbooks

 

