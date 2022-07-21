NCERT Class 10 Books Revised 2022-23: Check List of Rationalised Content in Textbooks of Major Subjects

List of Rationalised Content in Textbooks for Class 10: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) revised the class 10 books as a part of rationalisation exercise to compensate for the academic loss during Covid-19 and remove overlapping of similar content. We have provided here the list of the chapters and topics that have been removed along with their respective page numbers from the Class 10 NCERT Books of major subjects like Maths, Science, Social Science, English and Hindi. We have also provided below the links to download the new edition of the books reprinted for the current academic session, 2022-2023. Students must be aware of the deleted parts of the books and read only the new revised books to prepare for the Class 10 Board Exams 2022-23.
Check below the list of rationalised content in Class 10 Maths NCERT Book:
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
Chapter 1: Real Number
|
2–7
15–18
|
1.2 Euclid’s division lemma
1.5 Revisiting rational numbers and their decimal expansions
|
Chapter 2: Polynomials
|
33–37
|
2.4 Division algorithm for polynomials
|
Chapter 3:Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables
|
39–46
57–69
|
3.2 Pair of linear equations in two variables
3.3 Graphical method of solution of a pair of linear equations3.
4.3 Cross-multiplication method
3.5 equation reducible to a pair of linear equations in two variables
|
Chapter 4: Quadratic Equations
|
76–88
91–92
|
4.4 Solution of a quadratic equation by completing the squares
|
Chapter6: Triangles
|
141–144
144–154
|
6.5 Areas of similar triangles
6.6 Pythagoras theorem
|
Chapter7: Coordinate Geometry
|
168–172
|
7.4 Area of a triangle
|
Chapter8: Introduction to Trigonometry
|
87–190
193–194
|
8.4 Trigonometric ratios of complementary angles
|
Chapter 9: Some Applications of Trigonometry
|
195–196
205
|
9.1 Introduction
|
Chapter 11: Construction
|
216–222
|
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Division of a line segment
11.3 Construction of tangents to a circle
11.4 Summary
|
Chapter12: Areas Related to Circles
|
223
224–226
231–238
|
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Perimeter and area of acircle- A review
12.4 Areas of combinations of plane figures
|
Chapter 13: Surface Areas and Volumes
|
248–252
252–259
|
13.4 Conversion of solid from one shape to another
13.5 Frustum of a cone
|
Chapter 14: Statistics
|
289–294
|
14.5 Graphical representation of cumulative frequency distribution
|
Chapter 15: Probability
|
295–296
311–312
|
15.1 Introduction Exercise
15.2 (Optional)
|
Answers
|
345–347
349–351
354–360
362
|
Answers of Exercises
Check below the list of rationalised content in Class 10 Science NCERT Book:
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapter
|
Chapter 5: Periodic Classification of Elements
|
79–92
|
Full chapter
Check below the list of rationalised content in Class 10 Social Science NCERT Books:
India and the Contemporary World-II
|
No Changes
Contemporary India-II
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapter
|
Chapter 1: Resources and Development
|
2–3
11–12
|
Types of Resources, Box information
|
Chapter 2: Forest and Wildlife Resources
|
14–18
|
From second paragraph of ‘Flora and Fauna in India’ to ‘The Himalayan Yew in Trouble’, box information, Figs 2.1 and 2.2
|
Chapter 4: Agriculture
|
43–46
|
Contribution of agriculture to the national economy, employment and output, Impact of globalisation on agriculture
|
Chapter 6: Manufacturing Industries
|
64–66
68–69
71–73
|
Contribution of industry to national economy, paragraphs from cotton textiles (India exports... fibre industry), Jute textiles (Challenges... products), Sugar industry (Major... baggase), Iron Steel industry (In 2019... consumer of steel; Though... and discuss), Cement industry (Improvement... industry) and Activity (pg. 72), Table 6.1, Figs 6.1, 6.2 and 6.5
|
Appendix
|
93–94
|
Appendix II
Understanding Economic Development
|
No Change
Democratic Politics-II
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapter
|
Chapter 3: Democracy and Diversity
|
29–38
|
Full chapter
|
Chapter 4: Gender, Religion and Caste
|
46–48
49
|
Images on page 46, 48 and 49
|
Chapter 5: Popular Struggles and Movements
|
57–70
|
Full chapter
|
Chapter 6: Political Parties
|
76
|
Full page
|
Chapter 8: Challenges to Democracy
|
101–112
|
Full chapter
Check below the list of rationalised content in Class 10 English NCERT Books:
First Flight
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapter
|
Chapter 5: The Hundred Dresses I
|
63–72
|
Full chapter
|
Chapter 6: The Hundred Dresses II
|
73–84
|
Full chapter
|
Chapter 6: Poem, Animals
|
83–85
|
Full chapter
Footprints without Feet
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapter
|
The Hack Driver
|
47–53
|
Full chapter
Words and Expressions-II
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapter
|
Unit 5
|
57–70
|
Full unit
|
Unit 6
|
71–83
|
Full unit
Check below the list of rationalised content in Class 10 Hindi NCERT Books:
Kshitij Part - 2:
Kritika:
Sparsh Part - 2:
Sanchayan Part - 2
|No Change
