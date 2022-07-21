NCERT Class 10 Books Revised 2022-23: Check List of Rationalised Content in Textbooks of Major Subjects

NCERT Books for Class 10 have been revised and reprinted for the current academic session 2022-2023. We have provided here the list of chapters/topics removed from the Class 10 NCERT Books.

List of Rationalised Content in Textbooks for Class 10: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) revised the class 10 books as a part of rationalisation exercise to compensate for the academic loss during Covid-19 and remove overlapping of similar content. We have provided here the list of the chapters and topics that have been removed along with their respective page numbers from the Class 10 NCERT Books of major subjects like Maths, Science, Social Science, English and Hindi. We have also provided below the links to download the new edition of the books reprinted for the current academic session, 2022-2023. Students must be aware of the deleted parts of the books and read only the new revised books to prepare for the Class 10 Board Exams 2022-23.

Check below the list of rationalised content in Class 10 Maths NCERT Book:

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters Chapter 1: Real Number 2–7 15–18 1.2 Euclid’s division lemma 1.5 Revisiting rational numbers and their decimal expansions Chapter 2: Polynomials 33–37 2.4 Division algorithm for polynomials Chapter 3:Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables 39–46 57–69 3.2 Pair of linear equations in two variables 3.3 Graphical method of solution of a pair of linear equations3. 4.3 Cross-multiplication method 3.5 equation reducible to a pair of linear equations in two variables Chapter 4: Quadratic Equations 76–88 91–92 4.4 Solution of a quadratic equation by completing the squares Chapter6: Triangles 141–144 144–154 6.5 Areas of similar triangles 6.6 Pythagoras theorem Chapter7: Coordinate Geometry 168–172 7.4 Area of a triangle Chapter8: Introduction to Trigonometry 87–190 193–194 8.4 Trigonometric ratios of complementary angles Chapter 9: Some Applications of Trigonometry 195–196 205 9.1 Introduction Chapter 11: Construction 216–222 11.1 Introduction 11.2 Division of a line segment 11.3 Construction of tangents to a circle 11.4 Summary Chapter12: Areas Related to Circles 223 224–226 231–238 12.1 Introduction 12.2 Perimeter and area of acircle- A review 12.4 Areas of combinations of plane figures Chapter 13: Surface Areas and Volumes 248–252 252–259 13.4 Conversion of solid from one shape to another 13.5 Frustum of a cone Chapter 14: Statistics 289–294 14.5 Graphical representation of cumulative frequency distribution Chapter 15: Probability 295–296 311–312 15.1 Introduction Exercise 15.2 (Optional) Answers 345–347 349–351 354–360 362 Answers of Exercises

Check below the list of rationalised content in Class 10 Science NCERT Book:

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapter Chapter 5: Periodic Classification of Elements 79–92 Full chapter

Check below the list of rationalised content in Class 10 Social Science NCERT Books:

India and the Contemporary World-II

No Changes

Contemporary India-II

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapter Chapter 1: Resources and Development 2–3 11–12 Types of Resources, Box information Chapter 2: Forest and Wildlife Resources 14–18 From second paragraph of ‘Flora and Fauna in India’ to ‘The Himalayan Yew in Trouble’, box information, Figs 2.1 and 2.2 Chapter 4: Agriculture 43–46 Contribution of agriculture to the national economy, employment and output, Impact of globalisation on agriculture Chapter 6: Manufacturing Industries 64–66 68–69 71–73 Contribution of industry to national economy, paragraphs from cotton textiles (India exports... fibre industry), Jute textiles (Challenges... products), Sugar industry (Major... baggase), Iron Steel industry (In 2019... consumer of steel; Though... and discuss), Cement industry (Improvement... industry) and Activity (pg. 72), Table 6.1, Figs 6.1, 6.2 and 6.5 Appendix 93–94 Appendix II

Understanding Economic Development

No Change

Democratic Politics-II

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapter Chapter 3: Democracy and Diversity 29–38 Full chapter Chapter 4: Gender, Religion and Caste 46–48 49 Images on page 46, 48 and 49 Chapter 5: Popular Struggles and Movements 57–70 Full chapter Chapter 6: Political Parties 76 Full page Chapter 8: Challenges to Democracy 101–112 Full chapter

Check below the list of rationalised content in Class 10 English NCERT Books:

First Flight

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapter Chapter 5: The Hundred Dresses I 63–72 Full chapter Chapter 6: The Hundred Dresses II 73–84 Full chapter Chapter 6: Poem, Animals 83–85 Full chapter

Footprints without Feet

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapter The Hack Driver 47–53 Full chapter

Words and Expressions-II

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapter Unit 5 57–70 Full unit Unit 6 71–83 Full unit

Check below the list of rationalised content in Class 10 Hindi NCERT Books:

Kshitij Part - 2:

Kritika:

Sparsh Part - 2:

Sanchayan Part - 2

No Change

To get the new editions of the Class 10 NCERT Books that have been reprinted and published exclusively for the current academic session, go to the following link: