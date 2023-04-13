CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF to Know Course Contents & Assessment Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Syllabus 2023-24: Get here the updated and detailed syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications for the 2023-24 session. Read and download the Class 10 Computer Applications Syllabus to know the latest course structure and exam pattern.

CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Syllabus 2023-2024: CBSE Class 10 students with Computer Applications as one of the subjects opted as 6th subject, can check here the CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Syllabus 2023-24. This new syllabus includes all the curriculum details like, course content, marking scheme, question paper design and details of internal assessment and project work. The subject code of the Computer Applications for CBSE Class 10 is 165. You can read the class 10 Computer Applications Syllabus of CBSE board from here. Direct link to download the complete syllabus is also provided in this article.

CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Syllabus (Code no. 165) 2023-24

CBSE Syllabus of Class 10 Computer Applications starts with mentioning of the learning outcomes for students which will help them understand the importance of information and what they will gain through the study of the prescribed curriculum.

Learning Outcomes

1. Ability to create a simple website

2. Ability to embed images, audio and video in an HTML page

3. Ability to use style sheets to beautify the web pages.

4. Ability to Interface a web site with a web server and record the details of a user's request.

5. Ability to follow basic cyber ethics

6. Ability to familiarize with network concepts.

Marks Breakup: Total Marks = 100 (Theory 50 + Practical Work 50)

Distribution of Marks and Periods

Unit No. Unit Name Marks Periods Theory Practical 1 Networking 15 17 05 2 HTML 25 30 50 3 Cyber Ethics 10 08 10 4 Practicals 50 - - Total 100 55 65

Unit 1: Networking

Internet: World Wide Web, web servers, web clients, web sites, web pages, web browsers, blogs, news groups, HTML, web address, e-mail address, downloading and uploading files from a remote site.

Internet protocols: TCP/IP, SMTP, POP3, HTTP, HTTPS. Remote login and file transfer protocols: SSH, SFTP, FTP, SCP, TELNET, SMTP, TCP/IP.

Services available on the internet: information retrieval, locating sites using search engines and finding people on the net;

Web services: chat, email, video conferencing, e-Learning, e-Banking, eShopping, e-Reservation, e-Governance, e-Groups, social networking.

Mobile technologies: SMS, MMS, 3G, 4G.

Unit 2: HTML

Introduction to web page designing using HTML: create and save an HTML document, access a web page using a web browser.

HTML tags: html, head, title, body, (attributes: text, background, bgcolor, link, vlink, alink), br (break), hr(horizontal rule), inserting comments, h1..h6 (heading), p (paragraph), b (bold), i (italics), u (underline), ul (unordered list), ol (ordered list), and li (list item). Description lists: dl, dt and dd. Attributes of ol (start, type), ul (type).

Font tags (attributes: face, size, color).

Insert images: img (attributes: src, width, height, alt), sup (super script), sub (subscript).

HTML Forms: Textbox, radio buttons, checkbox, password, list, combobox.

Embed audio and video in a HTML page.

Create a table using the tags: table, tr, th, td, rowspan, colspan

Links: significance of linking, anchor element (attributes: href, mailto), targets.

Cascading style sheets: colour, background-colour, border-style, margin, height, width, outline, font (family, style, size), align, float.

Unit 3: Cyber ethics

Netiquettes.

Software licenses and the open source software movement.

Intellectual property rights, plagiarism and digital property rights.

Freedom of information and the digital divide.

E-commerce: Privacy, fraud, secure data transmission.

4. Lab Exercises

Create static web pages.

Use style sheets to enforce a format in an HTML page (CSS).

Embed pictures, audio and videos in an HTML page.

Add tables and frames in an HTML page.

Decorate web pages using graphical elements.

Create a website using several webpages. Students may use any open source or proprietary tool.

Work with HTML forms: text box, radio buttons, checkbox, password, list, combo box.

Write a blog using HTML pages discussing viruses, malware, spam and antiviruses

Create a web page discussing plagiarism. List some reported cases of plagiarism and the consequent punishment meted out. Explain the nature of the punishment in different countries as per their IP laws.

Breakup of marks for the practicals:

S. No. Unit Name Marks 1. Lab Test (20 marks) HTML (design one web page based on a diagram) 20 2. Report File + viva (20 marks) Report file: At least 10 HTML pages 15 Viva voce (based on the report file) 05 3. Project (that uses most of the concepts that have been learnt) (10 marks) Total (50 marks)

You can also download the class 10 Computer Applications syllabus of CBSE board for the 2023-24 session from the following link:

