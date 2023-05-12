CBSE Syllabus Class 10 German 2023-24: Download PDF and Check Course Contents, Exam Pattern and details of Imternal Assessment

CBSE German Syllabus Class 10 2023-24: CBSE Class 10 German Syllabus for the new academic session 2023-24 has been released. This syllabus includes details of course contents and examination scheme. It also mentions essential elements which students must be aware of to learn the language effectively. Students must check the latest syllabus to help them guide through the study of the language subject and prepare for the year-end CBSE Board Exams 2024 in the right way. question paper. You can download the full CBSE Class 10 German Syllabus in PDF from the link provided towards the end of this article.
CBSE Class 10 German (Code 020) Syllabus 2023-24
Course Structure:
|
Annual Board Examination
|
80 Marks
|
Internal Assessment
|
30 Marks
|
Total
|
100 Marks
Time Allowed for Theory Paper - 3 Hours
CBSE Class 10 German Course Structure 2023-24
|
Lesson
|
Situation/Topic
|
Speech intention
|
Structure
|
Lesson 6
|
Food, School canteen
|
• To present a topic
• To state advantages and disadvantages
• To conclude a presentation
• To thank the audience for their interest
|
• Indirect questions with question words and using “ob”
• Adjectives in Nominative and Accusative case without article
|
Lesson 7
|
Media and Advertisements
|
• To report about something
• To ask for directions and describe the route
• To formulate a slogan for an advertisement
|
• Simple past tense
• Prepositions of place
▪ “um”, “über” + Accusative
▪ “gegenüber” + Dative
• Relative clause: Relative pronouns with prepositions
• Degrees of adjectives: comparative and superlative
|
Lesson 8
|
Learning languages
|
• To talk about limitations
• To talk about one’s own experience with a foreign language
• To negotiate
|
• Subordinate clause: “weil”
• and obwohl”
• Past perfect tense (Not to be tested in Grammar section)
|
Lesson 9
|
Involvement in social causes
|
• To narrate about one’s own life
• To speculate
• To state the order of events
|
• Relative clause: relative pronoun “wo”, “was” • Clause of time: “als” • Clause of time:“nachdem” (Not to be tested in Grammar Section)
Assessment Scheme For Class – X Annual Examination
Max. Marks 80
Section A-Reading (15 marks)
1. Comprehension (unseen) - 10 marks
2. Comprehension (unseen) - 5 marks
Section B –Writing (10 marks)
1. Based on stimulus, compose an E-Mail (appx. 50 words) - 5 marks
2. Based on stimulus, compose a dialogue or an SMS - 5 marks
Section C – Applied Grammar (40 marks)
1. Past Tense - 8 marks
2. Adjective endings with and without articles (Nominative, Accusative) - 8 marks
3. Relative pronouns with prepositions, relative pronouns “wo”, “was” - 8 marks
4. Prepositions (of place and direction) - 8 marks
5. Conjunctions (als, ob, weil, obwohl) - 4 marks
6. Adjective in comparative, superlative forms. - 4 marks
Section D -Textbook (15 marks)
1. Completing a seen passage with the vocabulary provided - 5 marks
2. Completing a seen passage with the vocabulary provided - 5 marks
3. Comprehension (seen) - 5 marks
CBSE Class 10 German Internal Assessment 2023-24
|
Components
|
Total weightage out of 20
|
1. Periodic tests, dictations
|
5 marks
|
2. Listening comprehensions
|
5 marks
|
3. Speaking activities – role play, presentations, recitation…
(Could be conducted as individual or group activity)
|
5 marks
|
4. Regularity and quality of classwork & homework
|
5 marks
PRESCRIBED TEXT BOOK: Beste Freunde B 1.1 (Lessons 6-9)
(Hueber Publications, Published in India by Goyal Publishers)
SUGGESTED REFERENCES:
Team Deutsch 2/2
Planet 2
Ping Pong 2
Wir 3
Langenscheidt Euro Dictionary
K.M. Sharma; German-Hindi/ HindiGerman Dictionary. Rachna Publishing House
Download the full syllabus of German for CBSE Class 10 from the following link:
