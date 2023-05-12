CBSE Syllabus Class 10 German 2023-24: Download PDF and Check Course Contents, Exam Pattern and details of Imternal Assessment

CBSE Class 10 German Syllabus 2023-24: Class 10 German Syllabus 2023-24 by CBSE is available here for PDF download. Check the complete syllabus to know the course structure, course content and exam pattern.

CBSE German Syllabus Class 10 2023-24: CBSE Class 10 German Syllabus for the new academic session 2023-24 has been released. This syllabus includes details of course contents and examination scheme. It also mentions essential elements which students must be aware of to learn the language effectively. Students must check the latest syllabus to help them guide through the study of the language subject and prepare for the year-end CBSE Board Exams 2024 in the right way. question paper. You can download the full CBSE Class 10 German Syllabus in PDF from the link provided towards the end of this article.

CBSE Class 10 German (Code 020) Syllabus 2023-24

Course Structure:

Annual Board Examination 80 Marks Internal Assessment 30 Marks Total 100 Marks

Time Allowed for Theory Paper - 3 Hours

CBSE Class 10 German Course Structure 2023-24

Lesson Situation/Topic Speech intention Structure Lesson 6 Food, School canteen • To present a topic • To state advantages and disadvantages • To conclude a presentation • To thank the audience for their interest • Indirect questions with question words and using “ob” • Adjectives in Nominative and Accusative case without article Lesson 7 Media and Advertisements • To report about something • To ask for directions and describe the route • To formulate a slogan for an advertisement • Simple past tense • Prepositions of place ▪ “um”, “über” + Accusative ▪ “gegenüber” + Dative • Relative clause: Relative pronouns with prepositions • Degrees of adjectives: comparative and superlative Lesson 8 Learning languages • To talk about limitations • To talk about one’s own experience with a foreign language • To negotiate • Subordinate clause: “weil” • and obwohl” • Past perfect tense (Not to be tested in Grammar section) Lesson 9 Involvement in social causes • To narrate about one’s own life • To speculate • To state the order of events • Relative clause: relative pronoun “wo”, “was” • Clause of time: “als” • Clause of time:“nachdem” (Not to be tested in Grammar Section)

Assessment Scheme For Class – X Annual Examination

Max. Marks 80

Section A-Reading (15 marks)

1. Comprehension (unseen) - 10 marks

2. Comprehension (unseen) - 5 marks

Section B –Writing (10 marks)

1. Based on stimulus, compose an E-Mail (appx. 50 words) - 5 marks

2. Based on stimulus, compose a dialogue or an SMS - 5 marks

Section C – Applied Grammar (40 marks)

1. Past Tense - 8 marks

2. Adjective endings with and without articles (Nominative, Accusative) - 8 marks

3. Relative pronouns with prepositions, relative pronouns “wo”, “was” - 8 marks

4. Prepositions (of place and direction) - 8 marks

5. Conjunctions (als, ob, weil, obwohl) - 4 marks

6. Adjective in comparative, superlative forms. - 4 marks

Section D -Textbook (15 marks)

1. Completing a seen passage with the vocabulary provided - 5 marks

2. Completing a seen passage with the vocabulary provided - 5 marks

3. Comprehension (seen) - 5 marks

CBSE Class 10 German Internal Assessment 2023-24

Components Total weightage out of 20 1. Periodic tests, dictations 5 marks 2. Listening comprehensions 5 marks 3. Speaking activities – role play, presentations, recitation… (Could be conducted as individual or group activity) 5 marks 4. Regularity and quality of classwork & homework 5 marks

PRESCRIBED TEXT BOOK: Beste Freunde B 1.1 (Lessons 6-9)

(Hueber Publications, Published in India by Goyal Publishers)

SUGGESTED REFERENCES:

Team Deutsch 2/2

Planet 2

Ping Pong 2

Wir 3

Langenscheidt Euro Dictionary

K.M. Sharma; German-Hindi/ HindiGerman Dictionary. Rachna Publishing House

Download the full syllabus of German for CBSE Class 10 from the following link:

